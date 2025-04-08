Meet Patrick Stewart's wife and children: a look inside their relationship

Actor Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, is an American singer and songwriter. They reportedly had a long dating period before tying the knot in 2013. Even though he does not have kids with her, he has two children, Daniel and Sophie Alexandra Stewart, from his first marriage. He has had a complex relationship with his children, but seemingly, they have mended fences and are on good terms.

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell at an award ceremony in Beverly Hills (L). The couple attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell, was a waitress when they first met in 2008 . She is a musical artist, boasting two studio albums with several singles.

. She is a musical artist, boasting two studio albums with several singles. The actor’s ex-wives are Sheila Falconer , whom he married between 1966 and 1990, and Wendy Neuss , who was his wife from 2000 to 2003.

, whom he married between 1966 and 1990, and , who was his wife from 2000 to 2003. His son is into acting and has been featured in multiple films and TV series, while his daughter lives a quiet life, and not much is known about her.

Profile summary

Full name Sir Patrick Stewart Gender Male Date of birth 13 July 1940 Age 84 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mirfield, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour White Eye colour Brown Mother Gladys Stewart Father Alfred Stewart Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Sunny Ozell Children 2 School The Mirfield Free Grammar Instragram @sirpatstew X (Twitter) @SirPatStew Facebook @patrickstewart TikTok @sirpatstew

Patrick Stewart’s wife: The charming story of their meeting

Actor Patrick Stewart’s spouse is Sunny Ozell. The couple’s romantic relationship began in 2008 when they crossed paths at a restaurant in New York City, where she worked as a waitress. At the time, Patrick performed in a production of Macbeth at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings/BAFTA

Source: Getty Images

They dated for several years before exchanging marriage vows on 7 September 2013. The ceremony was private, attended by approximately 100 guests and officiated by actor Sir Ian McKellan. On many occasions, the actor has heaped praise on his wife, complimenting her achievements and abilities. In an interview with People, he said:

I've never met anyone like her before. She is so smart and so informed. And her intellectual accomplishments are extraordinary. She remembers everything.

Sunny Ozell is an American singer and songwriter known for hits such as Driving Highways, The Valley, Hammer and Nail, and Move Along Train. Her music career reportedly started in 1989, and she currently boasts two studio albums. However, she is not used to being in the limelight, and her husband was not aware she was a singer when they met.

Unpacking the history of Patrick Stewart’s ex-wives

British actor Patrick Stewart and his first wife, Sheila Falconer, attend the 45th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

American singer Sunny Ozell is Patrick Stewart’s third wife. The Star Trek actor’s first wife was Sheila Falconer, a British actress known for her roles in Half a Sixpence, Lady Jane, and Hugh and I. She got married to Patrick in 1966, and they were together for approximately 24 years, during which they had two children. The ex-couple divorced in 1990.

The actor’s second marriage was to American film and television producer Wendy Neuss in 2000, a decade after ending his first marriage. However, the marriage was short-lived, lasting only three years, and they parted ways in 2003. The Blunt Talk actor waited for about a decade to marry his third and current wife, Sunny Ozell.

How many children does Patrick Stewart have?

The British actor is a father of two children born from his first marriage with actress Sheila Falconer. The two welcomed their first child, Daniel Stewart, on 20 October 1967, and had their second child, Sophie Alexandra Stewart, in 1972.

1. Daniel Stewart

Daniel Stewart (L) and his father, Patrick Stewart, arrive for the Premiere Of STARZ's "Blunt Talk" held at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Stewart’s son followed in his footsteps into acting and began his career in 1986 when he starred as Tonino in the TV miniseries Shaka Zulu. So far, he has been featured in approximately 12 films and TV series, with his most famous roles being in Servants’ Quarter, Star Trek, and Law & Order.

In an interview with Metro, he commented about his father’s parenting style and how he introduced them to the artistic world. He said:

In terms of parenting, my dad was very good at exposing his children to the artistic world. He played classical music, and if there was a book he thought we should read, it would be waiting for us when we got home.

Daniel Stewart is British actress Mary Stillwaggon’s husband. They tied the knot in July 1999 and are parents of a daughter and a son.

2. Sophie Alexandra Stewart

British actor Patrick Stewart and his daughter, Sophia Stewart, pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA in London. Photo: Isabel Infantes

Source: Getty Images

Patrick Stewart’s daughter, Sophie, is not as popular as her father and brother. She lives a low-key private life and only appears in public a few times. In a chat with People, her father spoke about taking care of her as a baby, saying:

When my daughter was born, it just happened to be at a time when my work was slowing down. The first two years of her life, I was very much a caretaker because her mother was a wonderful dancer and appeared in musicals. I took over the job of being mom and dad, and I loved it. It was marvellous.

Details about Sophie Alexandra Stewart’s career are unknown. She is reportedly married to a man named Wayne.

Does Patrick Stewart have a relationship with his children?

The X-Men actor’s relationship with his children has been complicated. In their childhood, Patrick Stewart was very close to his children, spending time with them and exposing them to the artistic world. However, as his acting career became more demanding, he gave more priority to acting than his family.

In multiple media appearances, the actor regretted not having a relationship with his children due to years of putting his work first. In an interview with The Irish Independent, Stewart said:

I always put my acting work first, before my family. My relationship with my children is practically non-existent. There's not a day that goes by that I'm not pained by it.

In another interview with The Independent, he said:

I could’ve done better as a parent when my kids were little. I was just obsessed with my work, and everything else took second place. I’m trying to correct that now wherever possible with my grandchildren [he has four]. And my own children seem to have forgiven me.

FAQs

Who is Patrick Stewart's current partner? The actor is married to Sunny Ozell, an American singer and songwriter. They tied the knot on 7 September 2013. What is the age difference between Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell? He is 38 years older than his wife. As of April 2025, Patrick is 84, and Sunny is 46. How many times was Patrick Stewart married? He has been married thrice. His first wife was Sheila Falconer (1966–1990), his second wife was Wendy Neuss (2000–2003), and his third wife is Sunny Ozell. Does Patrick Stewart have children? Yes. The actor has two children: son Daniel Stewart and daughter Sophie Alexandra Stewart. Both his children were born from his first marriage. Is Patrick Stewart’s son an actor? Daniel Stewart is an actor and has been featured in approximately 12 films and TV series. Why don't Patrick Stewart's kids talk to him? The actor reportedly neglected his family at the peak of his career and did not have time for his kids, leading to a strained relationship. The kids have, however, forgiven him. Does Patrick Stewart have grandchildren? He is a grandfather to four children. His two children have two kids each. Is Sir Patrick Stewart married to Ian McKellen? No. The two are only best friends and are not married. Ian McKellen officiated Patrick Stewart's wedding.

Patrick Stewart's wife, Sunny Ozell, has been in his life since they began dating in 2008. She became his third spouse when they married in 2013, and the actor has never shied away from praising her goodness in public. His son and daughter are grown up, and even though they had a strained relationship with their father, they reconciled and are getting along well together.

