Emma Chamberlain is allegedly dating singer Peter McPoland, and has previously been linked to famous guys in the entertainment scene like Tucker Pillsbury and Aaron Hull. Her confirmed and rumoured relationships have continued to spark curiosity among fans interested in Emma Chamberlain's boyfriend timeline.

Emma Chamberlain attends a fashion event in Paris (L). The YouTuber appears at the 2025 Met Gala (R). Photo: Julien De Rosa, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Emma Chamberlain is seemingly single at the moment, but her closeness to Peter McPoland has sparked dating rumours.

at the moment, but her closeness to has sparked dating rumours. The social media has been romantically linked with multiple famous personalities, including Ethan Dolan, Aaron Hull, and Tucker Pillsbury.

Her romantic journey shows her growth both personally and professionally.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Frances Chamberlain Gender Female Date of birth 22 May 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Bruno, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 117 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sophia Chamberlain Father Michael Chamberlain Relationship status Single School Central Middle School, Catholic Notre Dame High School Profession YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur Instagram @emmachamberlain TikTok @emmachamberlain YouTube emma chamberlain

Who is Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend?

The American social media influencer is rumoured to be dating Peter McPoland. Her alleged boyfriend is a singer and songwriter known for hits such as Digital Silence, Let Her Remember, and Come Around. It is unknown how the couple first met, but they were first spotted in May 2024 near Rockefeller Centre in New York City.

Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland attend the artistic gymnastics women's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Photo: Gabriel BOUYS

Source: Getty Images

The two later made multiple public appearances, including attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France, further intensifying speculations about their romantic involvement. They even took a photo with Emma’s father, Michael Chamberlain, at the Olympic event. Their silence regarding their relationship only made people grow more curious.

In October 2024, the two separately shared pictures on Instagram with matching Halloween costumes. They were dressed as Wallace and Gromit from the British animated film series, a move that many interpreted as going public with their relationship. Despite the speculations, neither has confirmed if they are indeed an item.

A look into Emma Chamberlain’s romantic history

Besides Peter McPoland, the Anything Goes podcast host has been romantically linked with a few other famous personalities since coming into the limelight. From speculation to confirmed relationships, here is a closer look into Emma Chamberlain’s dating history.

Ethan Dolan (2018–2019)

Ethan Dolan is seen on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain’s first boyfriend is believed to have been Ethan Dolan, one of the Dolan twins. Their dating rumours began when they were part of the YouTube group Sister Squad, and their collaborative content made people believe that there was more than just friendship.

While the duo did not officially confirm the speculations at the time, her recent podcast discussions about her first boyfriend have renewed interest in who her first boyfriend was. In an episode of the podcast, she opened up about a nine-month emotional rollercoaster in her first relationship when she was 17 but kept the guy’s identity anonymous.

Based on her first relationship timeline, fans believe the anonymous guy is Ethan Dolan. She said in the episode:

That relationship felt like a lifetime to me. I thought they were my soulmate, and I’d never feel that same way again.

Aaron Hull (2019–2020)

Between 2018 and 2019, Emma Chamberlain was linked to Aaron Hull, an American internet personality with a massive audience on TikTok. Their relationship rumours began after they were spotted together in numerous TikTok videos and Instagram posts.

During the period, neither of them confirmed if they were dating, but in a YouTube video shared by Aaron Hull in September 2020, he revealed they dated for approximately five months. Aaron was in Chico while Emma was in Los Angeles, and they connected on social media after he received a message from the podcaster.

In the video, even though he could not pinpoint why they broke up, he explained a weird and off feeling between them that caused the relationship deterioration. He said:

At this point in our relationship, for some reason, for me at least, things were starting to feel like weird and off, and we had this really long conversation in a hotel trying to hear each other and understand what was going on, but I don’t think we could find what was wrong. This is at the very end of our relationship. We dated for around five months.

He continued:

Emma was the greatest girlfriend. I couldn’t have asked for anything more for her. She was so good, she was so supportive of me and helping me honestly understand this realm of LA.

Tucker Pillsbury (Role Model) (2020–2023)

Tucker Pillsbury and Emma Chamberlain attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury’s relationship began as speculation in 2020 after the two were spotted together on numerous occasions. Even though Emma later admitted she was in a relationship, she did not reveal her partner’s identity.

In an episode of Call Her Daddy in February 2020, she described her relationship as incredible and her partner as supportive, and she did not have complaints, but still did not reveal who her boyfriend was. As she still held back her partner’s identity, she appeared alongside Tucker Pillsbury at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2022, intensifying their dating speculations.

Later, Emma Chamberlain and Role Model started sharing their pictures on social media on special occasions, such as birthdays, and attended more public events together. After years of keeping people guessing, the pair officially confirmed their relationship in February 2023 during an interview with GQ. Emma said:

I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you’re a hypocrite,’ because I always said this is something I will never do. There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore.

Tucker Pillsbury explained to the outlet their preference for keeping their relationship low-key:

We have a very just, unproblematic, safe, private—when we want to be private—relationship. We’re never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.

A few months after opening up about their three years of dating, news broke that the two had called it quits in October 2023. After the breakup, neither Pillsbury nor Chamberlain has revealed the reason for their fallout. However, her ex-boyfriend, who is a singer and songwriter, has released several tracks believed to be about her.

FAQs

Who did Emma date when she was 17? The YouTuber revealed that she was in her first relationship when she was 17 but has never revealed who her partner was. Who is Emma Chamberlain with now? Currently, the social media influencer's relationship status remains single, as she has not confirmed dating someone yet. Are Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland in a relationship? Rumour has it that the two are romantically involved, but neither of them has confirmed or denied it. Did Ethan and Emma actually date? It is unknown whether they were romantically involved, but her recent revelation on her podcast about her first relationship has made people believe that Ethan Dolan was her first love. Are Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury still together? The then-couple parted ways in October 2023. How long was Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury's relationship? The former couple dated for approximately three years, between 2020 and 2023. Was Emma Chamberlain in a relationship with Aaron Hull? Yes. According to a YouTube video shared by Hull, they dated for approximately five months when he was in college in 2019. Why did Emma Chamberlain and Aaron Hull break up? They reportedly ended their relationship due to difficulties with the distance between them and challenges within their relationship.

Emma Chamberlain’s boyfriend history reveals that she has been romantically linked with some famous people in the entertainment industry. While some of the relationships are confirmed, others remain unverified rumours, as she has never commented about them. Currently, she is suspected to be dating Peter McPoland due to their closeness, but they have not made it official.

Legit.ng recently published Josh Richards’ girlfriend list. The Canadian actor and podcaster is not only famous due to his flourishing entertainment career but has also made the news multiple times due to his romantic relationships. Since rising to fame, she has been romantically associated with a few women.

Who is Josh Richards currently dating? The Dream Scenario actor is reportedly in a relationship with a Brazilian social media influencer. They began dating in 2023, but this is not his first relationship. The Canadian has been linked with other famous women. Read this article to learn about his current partner and the women in his past relationships.

Source: Legit.ng