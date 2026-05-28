The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a lady years after she finished secondary school

The young lady celebrated her matriculation on social media and mentioned the number of times she wrote JAMB

Photos of her matriculation and her touching story drew the attention of many people on social media

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has offered admission to a lady 8 years after she finished secondary school, after she wrote the UTME.

The young lady mentioned the number of times she wrote the JAMB exam in her post as she detailed her journey to becoming a student of the popular university.

UNILAG admits lady years after secondary school, her journey trends online. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/abismahglam, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

University of Lagos offers admission to lady

In her viral TikTok post, which has attracted congratulations, she mentioned that it’s been 8 years since she finished secondary school, and she eventually decided to write JAMB.

The young and smart lady mentioned in her post that she wrote the JAMB exam once and was also given the course she chose.

She wrote:

"I decided to go back to school after 8 years I had left secondary school, and everything worked out more than my expectations."

UNILAG offers lady admission years after secondary school, shares JAMB attempts. Photo Source: TikTok/abismahglam

Source: TikTok

Speaking about her choice of course and her matriculation into the popular university, @abismahglam wrote on her page:

"I wrote JAMB once, I gained admission. I was given the course I chose."

Her post drew the attention of many people who took to the comment section of the post to congratulate her.

Reactions as UNILAG admits lady

Glowqueen💗 wrote:

"Congratulations my love "

Oluwaseun said:

"Congratulations sweetie."

Kola-Alagbado/Ikorodu Braider noted:

"Congratulations 🎊🎈🍾 I’ll do mine when I graduate in 2years time.."

🦋Boluwatifeniisolae🦋 said:

"Congratulations girlllll I made same decision of going back to school after 8 years and I came out as best graduating student in my department. God is in it for you too."

CHOICE COLLECTION said:

"Congratulations My Love 🎊🤭 Welcome to Dli"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate who once underestimated herself has bagged a First Class degree.

The young lady said she almost gave up on reading after a bad result, but she later returned to the library and kept pushing. She added that despite the struggles, hard work, and God’s grace, she graduated with a First Class degree.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has gone viral after breaking a record in her family.

The young lady said she started university later than her mates and sometimes cried during her journey. Despite the challenges, she finished with a First Class degree and also became the first in her family to achieve that feat.

UNILAG graduate bags PhD in US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate has finished his PhD in Educational Psychology from Texas Tech University in the United States.

The young man said his success was once just a written dream on the wall of his father’s sitting room. He also shared that he has other degrees, including a master’s from UNILAG and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Ilorin.

Source: Legit.ng