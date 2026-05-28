The Android 17 OS stable release for Samsung phones is expected to be released this summer

Exciting new features are coming to Android smartphones eligible to receive the latest OS update

The update will arrive in phases, starting with newer flagships such as the Galaxy S26 series

The next big Android update, Android 17, should begin rolling out this summer, and Samsung, alongside Google Pixel phones starting from the Pixel 6 line, are expected to be some of the first Android phones to receive it.

However, not all Samsung phones will be eligible to receive the latest update, as only devices with long software support periods of three to seven years, depending on the device category, will qualify.

Android 17 brings major UI upgrades to Samsung smartphones Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Galaxy S26, released in late February 2026, is one of the devices that will receive the latest update and the next 7 Android OS updates

Devices released in 2023, including the Galaxy S23 series, will also be upgraded to Android 17 in the future, but these handsets only come with four years of major Android releases, and this means their cycle is coming to an end.

Samsung Android 17 updates

It is important to note that the Korean giant won’t release the Android 17 update at the same time as Google. Also, Samsung’s Android 17 rollout will not occur simultaneously across all handsets.

The Galaxy S26 series is likely to receive the Android 17 update first, while owners of older models will get the update later.

New Samsung phones launching after Google rolls out Android 17 will likely come with the OS pre-installed out of the box.

Also, Samsung's version of an Android upgrade is its own One UI, and Android 17 will be shipped to users as One UI 9.

The first beta version of the One UI 9 started arriving in mid-May 2026 for beta testers and developers to try out features, including Gemini Intelligence, App Bubbles, Handoff API, and the new Material 3 Expressive design.

Samsung flagship phones that are expected to receive the Android 17 update:

Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26 Plus, Galaxy S26

Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z TriFold

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5

Older Galaxy phones to wait longer for Android 17 update Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Mid-range and entry-level Samsung phones expected to receive Android 17:

Galaxy A Series: A57 5G, A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A37 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A24, A17 5G, A17 4G, A16 5G, A16 4G, A15 5G, A15 4G, A07 5G, A07 4G, A06 5G

Galaxy M Series: M56 5G, M55s 5G, M55 5G, M54 5G, M36 5G, M34 5G, M17 5G, M17e 5G, M16 5G, M15 5G, M07, M06 5G

Galaxy F Series: F70e 5G, F56 5G, F55 5G, F54 5G, F36 5G, F34 5G, F17 5G, F16 5G, F15 5G, F07 5G, F06 5G

Galaxy XCover Series: XCover 7 Pro, XCover 7, XCover 6 Pro

The Samsung tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S flagship and Galaxy Tab A series that were released in 2023, are also expected to be compatible.

Apple releases list of iPhones outdated in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has published an updated list of Galaxy devices that will no longer receive future software updates, marking the gradual end of support for several older smartphones.

The company noted that while affected devices will continue to function normally, they will no longer receive new security patches once support officially ends.

Source: Legit.ng