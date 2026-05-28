Ahead of the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final match, a fan has visited the prayer ground to seek divine help

The Arsenal fan, in a viral video, could be seen praying with the hope that his wishes would come to pass

The video he shared also showed previous matches between Arsenal and PSG, and what he requested from God

An Arsenal fan has visited a prayer ground to pray to God ahead of the UEFA Champions League final match against PSG and pointed out two things he doesn't want to be reported on match day.

The individual shared a video of himself praying at an unnamed location in an Arsenal jersey just days before the match.

UEFA Champions League final: Arsenal supporter visits prayer ground before clash with PSG. Photo Source: TikTok/carrasco.020

Source: TikTok

Arsenal vs PSG: Fan speaks about UCL

As many football fans prepare to watch the UEFA Champions League final match expected to take place on May 30, 2026, the young man, @carrasco.020, shared a video about Arsenal's match against PSG.

Attached to his TikTok post are two match results that show the past matches between PSG and Arsenal on two different occasions.

In the first photo attached to the video, PSG defeated Arsenal in a 2-1 goal thriller, while in the second photo, Arsenal lost to PSG in a game that ended 0-1.

Arsenal vs PSG: Fan goes to prayer ground ahead of UEFA Champions League final, seeks divine help. Photo Source: TikTok/carrasco.020

Source: TikTok

Using these two results as examples, the Arsenal fan told God he doesn't want this to happen again as he wishes for his team to defeat PSG.

The caption of the video shared by @carrasco.020 read:

"You've done Premier League, now I want Champions League. I don't want this again ya Allah."

"May 30th. I want to be the happiest man that day. Do it for us ya Allah."

His request to God and his action in the video got the attention of many people who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as fan prays for Arsenal

ỌMỌLUABI PỌNBELE wrote:

"God will do it with ease for ARSENAL against PSG on Saturday insha Allah."

Kunle Adebanjo shared:

"The music says you don't want such again. does it mean you don't want to win EPL again."

Always said:

"Ya Allah please accept all our prayers, MAY 30th i will be a year older again... Double celebrate on that day for me UP GUNNERS."

Adeyinka Kolawole explained:

"Amin, we will crown has Europe champion on 30th of may insha Allah."

AKFHAULAGE stressed:

"Bcos of premier league asheju yin ti poju no more cup."

Bhibest shared:

"Arsenal go think say they will win champions league."

Abbas added:

"Bro you too resemble dembele no confuse God Abeg."

Faith of God noted:

"Omoh, social anxiety is scared of you at this point."

Muhammad Aminu said:

"Arsenal don later carry champion 🏆 league forget about it, all of una way wan carry psg make una go change am."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

The man, who said he was not an Arsenal fan, predicted that Arsenal would defeat PSG 2-0 in the final. He also explained that Arsenal’s strong defence was one of the main reasons he believed the club would win the Champions League trophy.

Man reacts to Arsenal and PSG match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man went on his knees to beg PSG ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal.

The emotional fan said Arsenal had already won the Premier League title and pleaded with PSG not to allow the club to win the Champions League too. He also said he could not handle the reactions and celebrations from Arsenal fans if the club won both trophies.

Source: Legit.ng