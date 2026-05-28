Singer Niniola shared heartbreaking tribute after the passing of her husband, Michael Ndika

She described him as her best friend, business partner, and the centre of her daily life

The music star stated she is struggling to cope, revealing how inseparable they were before his death

Nigerian singer Niniola has shared a deeply emotional tribute following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika.

Ndika passed away on May 19, 2026.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the singer opened up about her pain, describing her late husband as more than just a partner, but the very foundation of her life.

In her tribute, Niniola referred to her late husband as her best friend, confidant, pillar, and business partner.

Niniola shares a heartbreaking tribute after the passing of her husband, Michael Ndika. Photos: Niniola.

Source: Instagram

She described him as someone who filled every part of her world, despite her personality as a natural loner.

According to her, Michael Ndika was not just her husband but also her closest companion in every sense.

She wrote that he was “the air I breathe,” a phrase that captured just how deeply their lives were intertwined.

The singer confessed that she is still struggling to process his death.

In her words, she often finds herself waiting for him to walk back through the door, unable to accept that he is gone fully.

She explained that even in moments of routine, her mind still expects his presence, a reflection of how inseparable they were.

“I find myself waiting, expecting Michael to walk through the door,” she wrote, describing the emotional void his absence has left behind.

Niniola further revealed that their bond was extremely close, noting that they spent almost all their time together at home.

She said her late husband always wanted her close, and she naturally found comfort in being by his side.

According to her, the loss has left her completely shattered, as she tries to understand life without him.

Read her tribute here:

Reactions trail Niniola's tribute to late husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@brodashaggi stated:

"Sis, I’m so sorry for your loss. May God comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time. You’re in my thoughts and prayers"

@ iam_realskillz noted:

"WE ARE PRAYING YOU DIVINE GRACE QUEEN! Sending you vibrations of immense love"

sougerianqueen wrote:

"My deepest condolences to you and the entire family 🫂 May God comfort and console you like only He can 🙏🏽 May you be surrounded by peace and love as you navigate this unfathomable loss"

@___saz_____ shared:

"I cannot imagine the pain and heartache you’re feeling. I am praying for your peace and comfort. Love you Nini"

Niniola flaunts her Grammy certificate

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Niniola shared photos of her Grammy certificates online and then revealed how she got them.

The singer is a two-time Grammy-nominated recording artist and performer.

Niniola received one of her nominations for composing the soundtrack to Beyoncé's album, The Lion King. Before showing off her certificate, Seun Kuti claimed that his brother, Burna Boy, and King Sunny Ade were the people who had been nominated for the award before.

Source: Legit.ng