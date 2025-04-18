Who is Travis Scott dating? The latest on his love life and his past loves

Travis Scott's love life has been a hot topic, with fans curious about his relationship status. So, who is Travis Scott dating now? The rapper is reportedly not dating anyone, but he has been in several high-profile relationships over the years.

Travis Scott poses for a booking (L). The rapper speaking onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 (R). Photo: Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Travis Scott is a well-known American rapper , singer , songwriter , and record producer .

, , , . The American rapper is not dating anyone in 2025.

He dated reality TV star Kylie Jenner for six years, and they have two kids: Stormi and Aire Webster.

for six years, and they have two kids: Stormi and Aire Webster. Travis Scott has been linked to other high-profile women including Rihanna, Justine Skye, Chantel Jeffries, Rubi Rose, Rojean Kar and Jamira Haines.

Profile summary

Full name Jacques Bermon Webster II Moniker Travis Scott Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1991 Age 34 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda Webster Father Jacques Webster Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Elkins High School University University of Texas at San Antonio Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $80 million Instagram @travisscott X (Twitter) @trvisXX Facebook @travisscottlaflame

Who is Travis Scott dating now?

The American rapper is single as of April 2025. He is currently co-parenting with his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with whom he has two kids. A source told Entertainment Tonight on 9 August 2022 that Scott is thriving in co-parenting. The source said:

Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It's working for them, and they are just living life. They're doing fantastic as parents of two.

Travis Scott's relationship history

While the America singer-songwriter is single at the time of this writing, he has been linked with Rihanna, Justine Skye, Chantel Jeffries, Rubi Rose, Jamira Haines, Rojean Kar. Here is a look at each relationship and its timeline.

Jamira Haines (2024)

Jamira Haines attends the red carpet premiere of Starz "BMF" Season 2 at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 05, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott has been linked to 50 Cent's ex-girlfriend, Jamira Haines also known as Cuban Link. In July 2024, the two were spotted hanging out together at an event before leaving in the same car.

Kylie Jenner (2017–2023)

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" at Barker Hangar on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott dated Kylie Jenner from 2017 to 2023. The two started dating in April 2017 and debuted their relationship at Coachella, shortly after Kylie ended things with Tyga. In June of the same year, they attended an NBA playoff game together.

Kylie Jenner is a TV personality, socialite, and businesswoman. She is famous for starring in the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kylie is also the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their first child, Stormi, on 1 February 2018. In 2019, it was reported they had a secret wedding. However, in an interview with Paper Magazine on 19 February 2019, Kylie Jenner stated that Travis Scott was a great dad and partner, putting to rest rumours they were married or engaged. She stated:

He's a great dad, a 'big kid,' a fantastic partner.

She added that when they get engaged or married, everyone would know. Kylie said:

I'll let everybody know.

Stormi Webster and Kylie Jenner in the audience during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

The ex-couple separated in October 2019 but remained cordial while co-parenting their daughter, Stormi. In September 2021, the couple got back together, and Jenner later revealed on Instagram that she was expecting their second child.

On 2 February 2022, the beauty mogul and the rapper welcomed their second child, Aire. Just when everyone thought things were heading in the right direction, the couple called it quits for a second time in January 2023. Kylie is dating Timothee Chalamet and has been co-parenting their children with Travis. A source told TMZ that the kids live with Kylie, but Scott can see them whenever he wants.

They both live at Kylie's house, but Travis can see the kiddos as much as he wants.

Justine Skye (2016–2017)

Justine Skye attends La Première Fête For Maison Spoiled at The Redeemer House on May 02, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

American singer Justine is alleged to be Travis Scott's ex before Kylie. Skye. The two reportedly started dating in 2016. According to , in 2017, Justine addressed the rumours in an interview. The interviewer asked:

Word on the street is you and Travis Scott are an item.

Although Justine stated no confirmation to the question, she gushed over him. The R&B singer replied:

I mean, we're cool, we're just chillin'. He's been dope, he's a dope musician, he's an amazing artist, rapper, producer. So, we vibe, we kick it, great energy.

The two are reported to have broken up around the same time Travis Scott started dating Kylie Jenner. The new development is reported to have caused beef between Justine and Kylie, who were close friends.

Rihanna (2015–2016)

Rihanna attends the Savage X Fenty Celebration of Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom Century City on October 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Speculations about Travis Scott and Rihanna dating started in 2015. The two were reportedly seen multiple times at the New York Fashion Week. According to TMZ, Rihanna, and Travis were affectionate during the 2015 NYFW after-party.

In an interview with Complex, Travis referred to Rihanna as his muse. Although the American rapper declined to put a label on their relationship, it was clear he has a soft spot for Ri.

Travis joined Rihanna on her World Tour for her eighth album, Anti, in February 2016 alongside Big Sean. Neither of the two addressed the dating rumours. Rihanna has been in a long-term relationship with rapper Asap Rocky, and they share two boys with Asap Rocky.

Rubi Rose (2014–2015)

Rubi Rose attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship at Pullman Yards on November 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Rubi Rose and Travis Scott dated for eight months between 2014 and 2015. In a 2019 interview with VladTV, she confirmed the relationship. After the interviewer asked if she dated Scott, she replied:

When I was younger.

Rose was born Rubi Rose Benton in Lexington, Kentucky, on 2 October 1997. She is a rapper, songwriter, and model who appeared in the 2016 Bad and Boujee music video by Migos and Lil Uzi Vert. Rubi released her debut album, For The Streets, on 25 December 2020.

Rojean Kar (2013–2022)

Rojean Kar, famously known as YungSweetRo on Instagram, has had an ongoing relationship with Travis Scott since 2013. According to Daily Mail, Kar was responsible for Kylie and Travis' split in 2019. The Instagram model attended Travis's birthday bash in April 2019 thrown by Kylie.

The social media personality posted photos that matched Travis' locations. In March 2018, Travis shared a photo of himself on a ski trip and the next day, Kar also posted an image of herself on the slopes. The Instagram star has denied the rumours, saying it's a creation of the internet. She posted on Instagram saying:

None of these rumours are true, it's just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave us alone because it's affecting real lives. Thank you.

FAQs

Who is Travis Scott? He is an American rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer. Who is Travis Scott's girlfriend? The rapper does not have a girlfriend and is single as of 2025. Who is Travis Scott having a baby with? Scott has two children with American businesswoman, Kylie Jenner. What happened with Travis and Kylie? The two broke up in 2023 after dating for six years. Are Kylie and Travis back together? No, the couple is not back together. They continue to co-parent their two kids, and Kylie is dating Timothee Chalamet. Are Travis Scott and SZA together? No, SZA and Travis Scott are not together. There is no evidence showing they dated. Did Rihanna and Travis Scott date? The American rapper allegedly dated Rihanna briefly between 2015 and 2016.

Travis Scott is not dating anyone in 2025. However, he has been in a highly publicised relationship with Kylie Jenner, and they share two kids. The American rapper has also been romantically linked with women of high calibre such as Rihanna, Justine Skye, Rubi Rose, Jamira Haines, and Rojean Kar.

Source: Legit.ng