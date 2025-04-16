Wentworth Miller's relationship history explored, from rumours to reality

Wentworth Miller, the British-born American actor, is famous for his role as Michael Scofield in Prison Break. The actor has captivated fans not only with his acting but also with his romantic life. Wentworth Miller’s relationship history includes both intriguing romances and rumoured connections, keeping fans talking and eager to know more.

Wentworth Miller in a white T-shirt on July 24, 2016 (L). The actor in a black shirt on January 11, 2017 (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Wentworth Miller is rumoured to have dated notable figures like Mark Liddell , Amie Bice , Luke Macfarlane , Mariana Klaveno , and Kristoffer Cusick .

, , , , . The American actor does not have a wife and has never been married.

Wentworth is currently single.

Although Miller denied he was gay in 2007, he later came out as gay in August 2013.

Profile summary

Full name Wentworth Earl Miller III Nickname Ted Foulke Gender Male Date of birth 2 June 1972 Age 52 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England Current residence Vancouver, British Columbia Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6′1″ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue-green Mother Roxann Palm Father Wentworth E. Miller II Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Midwood High School University Princeton University Profession Actor, model, screenwriter Net worth $4 million

Wentworth Miller's relationship history

The American actor has been linked with several high-profile men and women since he came into the limelight. Below is a breakdown of the people he is rumoured to have dated over the years.

Mark Liddell (2008)

Mark Liddell attends his debut book party for "Exposed: 10 Years in Hollywood" at the Crosby Street Hotel on November 16, 2009 in New York City. Photo: Michael N. Todaro

Source: Getty Images

According to The Sun, Mark Liddell and Wentworth Miller had an encounter in 2008. Neither of them confirmed or denied the rumour.

Liddell is an American photographer and visual expert. He is known to have worked with Hollywood celebrities like Jessica Alba, Britney Spears, and Halle Berry.

Luke Macfarlane (2007–2008)

Luke Macfarlane attends the Hallmark Media 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on 06 February 2024 in Pasadena, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Wentworth Miller is rumoured to have dated Luke Macfarlane from 2007 to 2008. According to Just Jared, the two were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles in August 2007. None of them addressed the relationship.

Luke Macfarlane is a Canadian actor best known for his role as Scotty Wandell on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters. He also played RAC Agent D'avin Jaqobis on the TV series Killjoys. Luke is currently in a relationship with Hig Roberts, an American alpine skier.

Amie Bice (2007)

Wentworth and Amie allegedly dated in 2007. The pair were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles, causing a stir online. Neither Wentworth nor Amie confirmed the relationship.

Mariana Klaveno (2006–2007)

Mariana Klaveno attends the 16th Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Mariana Klaveno is thought to have dated Wentworth Miller from 2006 to 2007. The duo were often seen hanging out together, fuelling the rumours. Klaveno and Miller have maintained that they were just friends.

Mariana Klaveno is an American actress well known for her roles in True Blood, While the Children Sleep, and Devious Maids. She is currently married to Luis A. Patino, a graduate of the UCLA School of Law.

Kristoffer Cusick (2006)

Kristoffer Cusick attends "First Date" Broadway Opening Night at Gotham Hall on August 8, 2013 in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Kristoffer Cusick allegedly dated Wentworth Miller in 2006. In the aforementioned article by The Sun, the two were frequently seen together. None of them have confirmed or denied the relationship.

Kristoffer Cusick is an American stage and film actor. He is best known for his performances in Rent, Wicked, and Saturday Night Fever.

Who is Wentworth Miller's wife?

No, the Prison Break actor does not have a wife. He has never been married and is seemingly single as of 2025. Wentworth came out as gay in 2013 after refusing to be a guest of honour at the St. Petersburg International Film Festival in Russia. According to Reuters, Miller stated in his letter:

As a gay man, I must decline. I am deeply troubled by the current attitude toward and treatment of gay men and women by the Russian government. The situation is in no way acceptable, and I cannot in good conscience participate in a celebratory occasion hosted by a country where people like myself are being systematically denied their basic right to live and love openly.

FAQs

Who is Wentworth Miller? He is an American actor, film producer, and screenwriter. Where is Wentworth Miller from? Miller was born in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England, but resides in Vancouver, British Columbia. Did Luke MacFarlane and Wentworth Miller date? The two are rumoured to have dated Luke Macfarlane from 2007 to 2008. Is Wentworth Miller dating? No, the actor is single as of 2025. Is Wentworth Miller married? No, the screenwriter is not married and has never been married. Does Wentworth Miller have a family? No, Wentworth does not have a wife or children. What is the relationship between Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell? They are close friends, having portrayed brothers on Prison Break, and have since worked together on other projects.

Wentworth Miller's relationship history continues to intrigue fans. The Prison Break actor has been romantically linked to Mark Liddell, Amie Bice, Luke Macfarlane, Mariana Klaveno, and Kristoffer Cusick. Some relationships are confirmed, while others remain rumours, fueled by close associations.

Legit.ng published an article about Zach Top's relationship. Zack Top is an American singer and songwriter. He is dating Amelia Taylor, whom he introduced at the 58th CMA Awards.

Zach Top started dating Amelia Taylor in 2024. He was previously married to Kenzie but separated in early 2024. Learn more about the singer's new girlfriend in the article.

Source: Legit.ng