Full name Luke Paul Anthony Newton Gender Male Date of birth 5 February 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Shoreham-by-Sea, United Kingdom Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Michelle Father Lee Griffiths Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Antonia Roumelioti College Northbrook College, London School of Musical Theatre Profession Actor Instagram @lukenewtonuk

Luke Newton's relationship history

Luke Newton has been romantically involved with a few ladies in the past, sparking fan interest eager to separate fact from rumours. Below is everything you need to know about Luke Newton’s love life.

Sophie Simnett (2016–2018)

Before Luke Newton landed his breakthrough role on the Netflix TV series Bridgerton, he starred in The Lodge, alongside Sophie Simnett. Sophie Simnett is an English actress known for her roles in Twist, Daybreak, Acres and Acres, and So Long, Marianne. The two reportedly dated when the musical TV series aired between 2016 and 2018.

Their relationship is said to have been low-key and neither of them ever spoke about it publicly. It is unknown when it exactly ended and the reason why they went their separate ways.

Jade Davies (2019–2023)

Luke Newton and Jade Davies began dating in 2019 and were open about sharing their relationship with the public. They shared pictures of their moments together on social media, attended red-carpet events hand in hand, and even went on multiple vacations.

In an interview with Pop Sugar in March 2021, Luke Newton, who rarely spoke about his relationships, opened up about how his then-girlfriend Jade Davies made a photo book documenting milestone moments in their relationship. The actor said:

She's got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it's kind of nice to me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that's what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo.

In early 2023, rumours about their break-up surfaced as people began to notice less of their presence together on social media. They even deleted each other’s photos on their respective social media pages, seemingly indicating the end of their relationship.

While neither of them expressly confirmed the end of the relationship, a source close to them revealed to The Sun that Luke and Jade drifted apart as they could not find time in their busy schedules to invest in their relationship.

Nicola Coughlan (2024)

Nicola Coughlan is an Irish actress famous for her roles in Bridgerton, Derry Girls, Harlots, and Big Mood. In Bridgerton, she portrays Penelope Featherington, Colin Bridgerton’s love interest. Their on-screen chemistry has made many people wonder whether it goes beyond the script into real life.

Luke and Nicola have repeatedly refuted claims that they are romantically involved off-screen. The actors have acknowledged their close relationship and mutual admiration, insisting they have a purely platonic relationship. When asked about the dating rumours during an interview with Extra, Coughlan set the record straight, saying:

We think it's really sweet, I think because we truly love each other. He is a really special person in my life, and I got to do this experience with him. I'll never get to do something like this again, on this scale. It's so nice having such a lovely friend that I can do all this with.

In an interview with Time, she said of the rumours:

A lot of people really want me to marry Luke. We have this gorgeous friendship. We have such a love for one another and this experience that I’ll never have with someone else again. Isn’t it gorgeous that a man and woman can have that sort of relationship with one another?

Who is Luke Newton dating now?

The actor is in a relationship with dancer and model Antonia Roumelioti. According to Mirror, their relationship began as a friendship in January 2024 and thereafter, they were spotted together on many occasions having fun, leading to speculation about their romance in May 2024.

In June 2024, Luke Newton and Antonia Roumelioti fuelled speculation further when they were seen holding hands at a Bridgerton after-party in London. The relationship was finally confirmed in May 2025, when Luke went Instagram official with Antonia.

Luke Newton’s relationship history features high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry. He was in a long-term relationship with Jade Davies, and rumours about dating Nicola Coughlan turned out to be false. However, he is dating dancer Antonia Roumelioti at the moment.

