Who is Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend since she broke up with Zach Bryan?
Fans have been curious about who Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend is following her breakup with country music singer Zach Bryan. Since the split in October 2024, she has since been rumoured to have dated two men—the most recent being reality TV star West Wilson.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Brianna Chickenfry is a well-known podcaster, TikTok star, social media influencer, and Barstool Sports personality.
- The American podcaster is not dating anyone as of May 2025.
- Her most publicised romance was with the country music singer, Zach Bryan.
- Brianna was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with an unidentified man a month after breaking up with Zach, and later, in February 2025, with West Wilson.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Brianna LaPaglia
|Nickname
|Chickenfry
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 June 1999
|Age
|25 years old (as of May 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|173
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-35
|Body measurement in centimetres
|86-61-89
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Wayne LaPaglia
|Mother
|Joyce Donahue
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Single
|High School
|Rockland High School
|University
|Baldwin Wallace University
|Profession
|Podcaster, social media influencer, TikTok star
|@briannalapaglia
|X (Twitter)
|@BChickenfry
|YouTube
|Plan Bri Uncut
Who is Brianna Lapaglia's boyfriend?
The social media influencer is currently single. However, since her breakup with Zach Bryan, she has been allegedly been in a few romantic relationships. Below are the men she has been rumoured to be dating.
West Wilson (February 2025)
Rumours spread in February 2025 that Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson were dating after the two were spotted together during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans.
Speculation intensified when Brianna shared a TikTok video in which she mentioned making out with someone in public the night before, leading fans to believe she was referring to reality TV star West Wilson.
However, Brianna and West Wilson denied the claims. West specifically confirmed having a night out with Brianna but denied dating her when he was asked about it by comedian Adam Glyn. He replied:
I’m not dating her. We’re hanging out, like all of us here inside. But no, I am not dating her. But then, I think we made out last night. So, yeah, it’s cool. It’s good.
According to Page Six, Brianna was asked at Sports Illustrated’s ‘The Party’ event in New Orleans, held ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, whether there was any potential for a romantic relationship with West Wilson. She replied:
I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve just been [thinking about the] Super Bowl, thinking about who’s gonna win the game, placing my bets. I haven’t had time to think about West. No, no.
Mysterious man (November 2024)
In November 2024, rumours spread that the social media sensation was seeing someone a month after breaking up with Zach Bryan. It was after she shared footage of herself and friends watching the sunrise in Brooklyn set to Taylor Swift's, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
Chickenfry was seen sitting close to a man who had his arms around her, and the two appeared to be talking intimately. The podcaster later revealed in a TikTok video on 16 November 2024 that the mysterious man, whom she referred to as 'Aussie boy', wasn’t her boyfriend; they had simply had fun together.
I’m hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun. We’re just going to have a fun day, it’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore.
She added:
I’m never going to see him again, so it’s like whatever.
Additionally, on 1 January 2025, Brianna further addressed her relationship status in a TikTok video amid rumours that she is seeing someone. She mentioned:
Also, I don't have a boyfriend. Everyone thinks I have a boyfriend, probably from my Instagram Stories this weekend, but I don't have a boyfriend. Maybe one day, but not this day or not tomorrow.
Later on 5 January 2025, the TikTok star shared why she is not dating after the breakup with Zach Bryan. She struck a deal with her fellow BFFs co-host, Josh Richards, that she won’t have a boyfriend until summer, specifically June 21st.
Brianna revealed this when speaking to US Weekly while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. She stated:
Dating looks like a dark hole that I don’t want to jump into. We made a bet … I’m not allowed to have a boyfriend until summer. June 21st. [Josh] doesn’t think I can do it. I think I can do it. No boyfriends.
Brianna Chickenfry's past relationships
Brianna has been open about her love life. However, her dating history is relatively short, as she is known to have dated three men. Below is Brianna Chickenfry's relationship timeline.
Zach Bryan (July 2023–October 2024)
Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan, a country music singer, first met on 11 May 2023, at the 2023 ACM Awards, where she requested him to take a photo. The two were both in other relationships. They later met in the next month when Brianna and her co-host Richards attended Zach's concert at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, although they didn't talk to each other.
At the time Zach had broken up with his girlfriend, Deb Peifer, but Chickenfry was still dating. The two later began chatting on their social media platforms. In July 2023, Brianna confirmed that she was dating Zach. Their relationship didn't last long, as on 22 October 2024, Brianna and Zach broke up.
Joey (Unspecified)
The American podcaster also dated a man named Joey. The two broke up around June 2023, right before she started dating Bryan. She revealed this on BFFs podcast while narrating how she and her former boyfriend, Zach, met. Brianna mentioned:
I was still with my boyfriend at the concert. And then, a few days later, me and Joey break up. And [Bryan] had already broken up with his girlfriend, and then he f—in’ slid into my DMs.
Nik Pelligrino (2019–2022)
Nik Pelligrino and Brianna allegedly dated for around three years between 2019 and February 2022. They had a long-distance relationship for a year before Nik joined Brianna in New York, USA. She shared the news of the breakup in February 2022 on her PlanBri Uncut podcast, stating:
Me and Nik have decided that our relationship simply isn’t working right now. There are so many factors that go into it and I feel I owe it to explain it and talk about it because we were kind of a couple that you guys looked up to.
She added:
We very much still love each other. It’s just not the right time and it’s not working and to continue at the pace that we are going at it’s just gonna hurt us even more. It would ruin anything that we could possibly have in the future.
FAQs
- Who is Brianna Chickenfry? She is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, and podcaster.
- Who is Brianna LaPaglia's ex-boyfriend? The podcaster is known for her previous published relationship with a country music singer, Zach Bryan.
- Who is Brianna Chickenfry dating? The TikToker is presumably single.
- When did Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan break up? The two parted ways in October 2024 after dating for over a year.
- Did Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson date? No. They were never in a romantic relationship.
- How old is Brianna Chickenfry? She is 25 years old as of May 2025.
- Where does Brianna Chickenfry live? She lives in New York City, New York, United States.
Fans have always been thrilled by the subject of Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend since she broke up with the country music singer, Zach Bryan. However, Brianna was recently rumoured to be dating the reality TV star, West Wilson, which turned out to be false.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline. Melyssa Ford is a Canadian video vixen, director, actress, activist, and philanthropist. She is known for hosting the Hot & Bothered podcast and co-hosting The Joe Budden.
Melyssa Ford was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Since she came into the limelight, the actress has been romantically linked to high-profile men such as Flo Rida, Reggie Bush, and Ray Benzino. Read on for more details about her dating history.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com