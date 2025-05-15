Who is Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend since she broke up with Zach Bryan?

Fans have been curious about who Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend is following her breakup with country music singer Zach Bryan. Since the split in October 2024, she has since been rumoured to have dated two men—the most recent being reality TV star West Wilson.

Brianna LaPaglia attends The New Heights House Party (L). Brianna LaPaglia attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards (R). Photo: Erika Goldring, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brianna Chickenfry is a well-known podcaster, TikTok star, social media influencer, and Barstool Sports personality.

The American podcaster is not dating anyone as of May 2025 .

. Her most publicised romance was with the country music singer, Zach Bryan .

. Brianna was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with an unidentified man a month after breaking up with Zach, and later, in February 2025, with West Wilson.

Profile summary

Full name Brianna LaPaglia Nickname Chickenfry Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1999 Age 25 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurement in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Wayne LaPaglia Mother Joyce Donahue Siblings 3 Relationship status Single High School Rockland High School University Baldwin Wallace University Profession Podcaster, social media influencer, TikTok star Instagram @briannalapaglia X (Twitter) @BChickenfry YouTube Plan Bri Uncut

Who is Brianna Lapaglia's boyfriend?

The social media influencer is currently single. However, since her breakup with Zach Bryan, she has been allegedly been in a few romantic relationships. Below are the men she has been rumoured to be dating.

West Wilson (February 2025)

Rumours spread in February 2025 that Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson were dating after the two were spotted together during Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans.

Speculation intensified when Brianna shared a TikTok video in which she mentioned making out with someone in public the night before, leading fans to believe she was referring to reality TV star West Wilson.

However, Brianna and West Wilson denied the claims. West specifically confirmed having a night out with Brianna but denied dating her when he was asked about it by comedian Adam Glyn. He replied:

I’m not dating her. We’re hanging out, like all of us here inside. But no, I am not dating her. But then, I think we made out last night. So, yeah, it’s cool. It’s good.

West Wilson taking a meal and drink at a restaurant (L). West during an interview on the talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy (R). Photo: @westling.conrad on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to Page Six, Brianna was asked at Sports Illustrated’s ‘The Party’ event in New Orleans, held ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, whether there was any potential for a romantic relationship with West Wilson. She replied:

I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve just been [thinking about the] Super Bowl, thinking about who’s gonna win the game, placing my bets. I haven’t had time to think about West. No, no.

Mysterious man (November 2024)

In November 2024, rumours spread that the social media sensation was seeing someone a month after breaking up with Zach Bryan. It was after she shared footage of herself and friends watching the sunrise in Brooklyn set to Taylor Swift's, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

Chickenfry was seen sitting close to a man who had his arms around her, and the two appeared to be talking intimately. The podcaster later revealed in a TikTok video on 16 November 2024 that the mysterious man, whom she referred to as 'Aussie boy', wasn’t her boyfriend; they had simply had fun together.

I’m hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun. We’re just going to have a fun day, it’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore.

Bri LaPaglia attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. Photo: Bryan Steffy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She added:

I’m never going to see him again, so it’s like whatever.

Additionally, on 1 January 2025, Brianna further addressed her relationship status in a TikTok video amid rumours that she is seeing someone. She mentioned:

Also, I don't have a boyfriend. Everyone thinks I have a boyfriend, probably from my Instagram Stories this weekend, but I don't have a boyfriend. Maybe one day, but not this day or not tomorrow.

Later on 5 January 2025, the TikTok star shared why she is not dating after the breakup with Zach Bryan. She struck a deal with her fellow BFFs co-host, Josh Richards, that she won’t have a boyfriend until summer, specifically June 21st.

Brianna revealed this when speaking to US Weekly while attending the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. She stated:

Dating looks like a dark hole that I don’t want to jump into. We made a bet … I’m not allowed to have a boyfriend until summer. June 21st. [Josh] doesn’t think I can do it. I think I can do it. No boyfriends.

Brianna Chickenfry's past relationships

Brianna has been open about her love life. However, her dating history is relatively short, as she is known to have dated three men. Below is Brianna Chickenfry's relationship timeline.

Zach Bryan (July 2023–October 2024)

Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia arrive on the Red Carpet at the Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Source: Getty Images

Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan, a country music singer, first met on 11 May 2023, at the 2023 ACM Awards, where she requested him to take a photo. The two were both in other relationships. They later met in the next month when Brianna and her co-host Richards attended Zach's concert at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium, although they didn't talk to each other.

At the time Zach had broken up with his girlfriend, Deb Peifer, but Chickenfry was still dating. The two later began chatting on their social media platforms. In July 2023, Brianna confirmed that she was dating Zach. Their relationship didn't last long, as on 22 October 2024, Brianna and Zach broke up.

Joey (Unspecified)

Brianna Lapaglia attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady". Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American podcaster also dated a man named Joey. The two broke up around June 2023, right before she started dating Bryan. She revealed this on BFFs podcast while narrating how she and her former boyfriend, Zach, met. Brianna mentioned:

I was still with my boyfriend at the concert. And then, a few days later, me and Joey break up. And [Bryan] had already broken up with his girlfriend, and then he f—in’ slid into my DMs.

Nik Pelligrino (2019–2022)

Nik Pelligrino and Brianna allegedly dated for around three years between 2019 and February 2022. They had a long-distance relationship for a year before Nik joined Brianna in New York, USA. She shared the news of the breakup in February 2022 on her PlanBri Uncut podcast, stating:

Me and Nik have decided that our relationship simply isn’t working right now. There are so many factors that go into it and I feel I owe it to explain it and talk about it because we were kind of a couple that you guys looked up to.

She added:

We very much still love each other. It’s just not the right time and it’s not working and to continue at the pace that we are going at it’s just gonna hurt us even more. It would ruin anything that we could possibly have in the future.

FAQs

Who is Brianna Chickenfry? She is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, and podcaster. Who is Brianna LaPaglia's ex-boyfriend? The podcaster is known for her previous published relationship with a country music singer, Zach Bryan. Who is Brianna Chickenfry dating? The TikToker is presumably single. When did Brianna Chickenfry and Zach Bryan break up? The two parted ways in October 2024 after dating for over a year. Did Brianna Chickenfry and West Wilson date? No. They were never in a romantic relationship. How old is Brianna Chickenfry? She is 25 years old as of May 2025. Where does Brianna Chickenfry live? She lives in New York City, New York, United States.

Fans have always been thrilled by the subject of Brianna Chickenfry's boyfriend since she broke up with the country music singer, Zach Bryan. However, Brianna was recently rumoured to be dating the reality TV star, West Wilson, which turned out to be false.

