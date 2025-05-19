A look at Emma Watson's boyfriend timeline behind the scenes

The boyfriends or partners I’ve had have generally made me feel really cherished. They’ve built me up.

Emma Watson made this statement in March 2017 in response to an interview about her dating experience. In recent years, the English actress has been linked to Kieran Brown, Ryan Kohn, and Brandon Green. Explore Emma Watson’s boyfriend timeline from 2006 to the present, detailing her known relationships.

Emma attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner. The actress attended the 2023 US Tennis Open. Photo: Monica Schipper/The Kering Foundation, Gotham/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Despite vowing not to speak out about any of her relationships, Emma Watson has been publicly linked to a string of relationships .

. Her first public relationship was with English rugby player Tom Ducker in 2006 .

. Her longest relationship with William Mack Knight ( 2015 to 2017)

2015 to 2017) She was rumoured to have been engaged to Leo Robinton , whom she dated between 2019 and 2021.

, whom she dated between 2019 and 2021. Watson has also been romantically linked to Francis Boulle, Jay Barrymore, Rafael Cebrián, George Craig, Johnny Simmons and Will Adamowicz.

Full name Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Nickname Em Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1990 Age 35 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Meribel, France Canonbury, North London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Spiritual universalist Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 115 Body size in centimetres 86-58-86 Body size in inches 34-23-34 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Chocolate brown Father Chris Watson Mother Jacqueline Luesby Siblings 4 Relationship status Single High school Dragon School College Brown University University of Oxford Profession Actress, director Net worth $85 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend now?

Emma Watson is single at the time of writing, a status she terms as self-partnering. On Valentine's Day of 2025, she made a surprise appearance at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California, alone, further fuelling speculations about her relationship status.

Insight into Emma Watson's boyfriend timeline

From the moment Watson stepped into the limelight as Hermione in the Harry Potter series, her personal life became public fodder. Her decision to take a step back from acting has made it impossible for fans to confirm her relationship status. This deep dive contains details of her rumoured and confirmed romantic relationships since 2006.

Kieran Brown (2024)

Emma Watson and Kieran Brown look at each other at a bakery in Jericho, Oxford. Photo: @patrickvdbp on Instagram

Source: UGC

Brown is an American musician and YouTuber based in New York City. At the time of their relationship, Watson was completing her Master's degree while Kieran Brown was completing his PhD in 19th-century literature and economics at Oxford University.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met each other's parents. They also went on holidays together and posted social media updates about each other's birthdays.

Brandon Green (2021–2022)

Emma Watson and Brandon Green, pictured walking together during a holiday in Venice, Italy. Photo: @LaVozdeDurango

Source: Twitter

Brandon Green is the son of Sir Philip Green, a British business tycoon. The ex-couple was first linked together in September 2021 in Battersea, London. Their holiday in Venice, Italy, cemented their status as a couple in August 2022.

As per Daily Mail, the relationship ended after eighteen months. This breakup is reportedly linked to an epiphany Emma Watson had on her 33rd birthday, connected to her Saturn Return.

Leo Robinton (2019–2021)

Leo Robinton and Emma Watson, pictured after a coffee date in Primrose Hill, London. Photo: @emmawfiles

Source: Twitter

Although Leo was first spotted with Emma in October 2019 in London, he was not identified by tabloids until April 2020. A source close to Watson told Us Weekly;

Emma is so loved up with Leo, and this is the happiest anyone’s seen her in a relationship by a million miles. They are so connected in every way and spend all their spare time together.

Emma and the LA-based business developer were rumoured to be engaged in 2021. However, Emma, who voiced one of the most iconic female cartoon characters in Beauty and the Beast, shut down the rumours in a X (Twitter) post on 17 May 2021. The cut-and-dried post read;

If I have news, I promise I’ll share it with you.

Cole Cook (2019)

Emma Watson and Cole Cook were spotted together leaving The Spotted Pig restaurant in New York. Photo: @wogg.xoxo

Source: Facebook

On 21 May 2019, Emma Watson was spotted leaving a restaurant with Cole Cook, the half-brother of American R&B singer Alicia Keys. Although the pair were in high spirits walking together, they had not commented on the rumours about their relationship.

In 2023, Cook spoke to USA Today, setting the record straight about their connection. When asked about his British ex-girlfriend, he said;

Surprisingly and funny enough, it was not actually Emma Watson. (We) definitely went out and had a date, but we never really went down that path.

Brendan Wallace (2019)

Emma Watson and Brendan Wallace pose in different places. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images on Getty Images, @Brendanfitzgeraldwallace on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Although neither Wallace nor Watson publicly acknowledged the relationship, they were spotted kissing while holidaying in Mexico in October 2018.

Brendan Wallace is an American businessman and co-founder of Cabify, the Latin American Uber, and Identified, Inc., a career networking platform. He is also the founder and CEO of Fifth Wall, an investment company.

Chord Overstreet (2018)

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet walk together in Los Angeles in June 2018. Photo: @FlawlessWatson

Source: UGC

Chord Overstreet is an American actor and musician, best known for his role as Sam Evans on Glee. According to US Weekly, the pair was reported to have become an item in March 2018 after meeting at Vanity Fair Magazine's Oscar after-party.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended in May 2018. A month after their split, the actors were spotted in a public display of affection in Los Angeles, California, USA.

William Mack Knight (2015–2017)

Emma Watson and boyfriend Mack Knight are spotted out in June 2016 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: @DailyMailCeleb

Source: Twitter

According to Glamour, tech entrepreneur, writer, artist, and photographer William Mack Knight was first spotted with Watson while leaving a Broadway show in October 2015. Their two-year-long relationship ended in November 2017.

Roberto Aguire (2015)

Emma Watson and Roberto Aguire attended the 19th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration for Elle at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason Merritt/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Roberto Aguire and the English actress were first spotted in Los Feliz, California, in October 2015. The actors who remained long-term pals met during the filming of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. At the time of their meeting, Agguire was an intern in the special effects department.

Matthew Janney (2013–2014)

Emma Watson and her beau Matthew Janney pictured together in New York City's Upper East Side. Photo: @GossipGun

Source: Facebook

In 2013, Emma met Oxford University rugby star Matt Janney at a game, and they reportedly hit it off immediately at an after-party. The couple was together for a year before breaking up in December 2014.

After their breakup, Emma spent a week at a private facility in Canada's Rocky Mountains. Speaking to British Vogue, she said;

I felt really uncomfortable, even before my relationship ended. I went on a silent retreat because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.

Will Adamowicz (2012–2013)

Emma Watson and her boyfriend, Will Adamowicz, were pictured walking hand-in-hand in London, United Kingdom. Photo: TMAX/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Like Watson, Will Adamowicz is a former Oxford University student. The pair was first spotted together at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. In January 2014, Emma's representative spoke to People, informing them of their breakup. Although they did not offer any reasons, they said;

Emma and Will separated last summer and are no longer in touch.

Johnny Simmons (2011)

Johnny Simmons (L) and Emma Watson (R) walk together after a workout in Pittsburgh on 16 May 2011. Photo: @mother_watson

Source: Instagram

Emma Watson and her The Perks of Being a Wallflower co-star Johnny Simmons briefly dated in 2011. The duo were pictured together in various locations, including the 6 June 2011 MTN Movie Awards.

In November of the same year, the relationship was reportedly over, mainly because of distance-related issues. Watson's academic journey took her back to England, a journey LA-based actor Simmons could not take, marking the end to their transatlantic romance.

George Craig (2010)

Emma Watson and One Night Only band member, George Craig, were pictured during the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Emma Watson and George Craig also reportedly dated briefly in 2010. The duo met during London Fashion Week and later at a 2009 Burberry ad campaign. Speaking to XS, Craig denied rumours of a relationship, saying;

We're not boyfriend and girlfriend. I'd say if circumstances were different, and we weren't off doing our own things, we might have something. But we're just good friends, to be honest.

Rafael Cebrián (2009–2010)

Emma attended the Prada 2024 Women's wear fashion show. Cebrian attended the Los Angeles premiere of They Came at Night. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Prada, Valerie Macon/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As per HuffPost, the relationship between Rafael and Emma began in November 2009 after the duo was spotted at an ice hockey match between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Spanish actor and musician is a Brown University alum, just like Watson.

Jay Barrymore (2008)

Emma Watson and Jay Barrymore attended the 2008 Frieze Art Fair in London. Photo: @girlstyle.mag

Source: Instagram

In 2008, Emma was linked Jay Barrymore, a London financier. Despite their seven-year age gap, the couple was spotted together at various places, including the Frieze Art Fair and Brown University, where Emma was a freshman.

Francis Boulle (2008)

Actress Emma Watson and Francis Boulle attended the Chinawhite Tent during the Cartier International Polo at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England. Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Francis Maximilien Yvan Christophe Boulle was romantically involved with the Little Women actress in 2008. In a 2011 interview with Heat magazine, Boulle stated, he chose not to pursue the relationship because he didn't want to be the boyfriend of 'some child actress.'

Angus Willoughby (2007–2008)

Willoughby (L) attended the 2010 launch of the iPhone 4. Watson (R) attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Matt Jelonek/WireImage, Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Angus Willoughby was romantically linked to Emma between 2007 and 2008. While much is not known about the relationship, the couple was sighted leaving a hotel during a romantic getaway in Cuba. The Australian actor, best known for his role in The Hitchhiker.

Tom Ducker (2006)

At age seventeen, Emma was rumoured to be dating Tom Ducker, an English Rugby Union player. This is one of her earliest public relationships.

FAQs

Who is Emma Watson? The British actress is best known for her long-running performances in the Harry Potter film series. What is Emma Watson doing now? She is engaged in sustainability activism and philanthropy. Is Emma Watson married? No. Is Emma Watson currently in a relationship? She is presumed to be single as of May 2025. Does Emma Watson have kids? No. She does not have children. Are Emma Watson and Ryan Walsh still together? No. After breaking up with Brandon Green, the English film star was briefly linked to Walsh. Are Emma Watson and Leo Robinton still together? No. The duo broke up in 2021. Did Emma Watson and Tom Felton date? The co-stars are long-time friends and have not dated.

Emma Watson's boyfriend timeline features some business heavyweights. Watson is not a stranger to love and has been linked to a string of relationships. Details of a current relationship remain a mystery to fans as she keeps her romantic life out of the limelight.

