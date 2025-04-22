Michelle Rodriguez, an American actress famous for her roles in The Fast and the Furious and Avatar, has captivated fans with her acting skills and romantic life. So, who is Michelle Rodriguez's husband? While Michelle isn't married, her dating history is filled with intriguing relationships and rumoured romances.

Michelle Rodriguez attends the Opening Ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (L). Michelle attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted (R). Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michelle Rodriguez doesn't have a husband and has never been married, but has been involved romantically with several high-profile men and women.

and has never been married, but has been involved romantically with several high-profile men and women. Michelle Rodriguez is rumoured to have dated notable figures like Vin Diesel, Olivier Martinez, and Cara Delevingne .

. Michelle allegedly dated a BloodRayne co-star, Kristanna Loken, from 2006 to 2007.

Profile summary

Full name Mayte Michelle Rodriguez Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 1978 Age 46 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Rafael Rodriguez Mother Carmen Milady Pared Espinal Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School William L. Dickson High School Profession Actress Instagram @mrodofficial Facebook

Who is Michelle Rodriguez's husband?

As of this writing, the American actress is not married and has never been married. She is seemingly single. Michelle opened up about her sexuality during a 2013 chat with Entertainment Weekly. She stated:

I’ve gone both ways. I do as I please. I am too f—ing curious to sit here and not try when I can. Men are intriguing. So are chicks.

Michelle Rodriguez's dating history

Since entering the entertainment industry, The Fast and the Furious star has had high-profile relationships with men and women that have garnered significant attention. Here is a closer look at her dating history.

Vin Diesel (2001)

Vin Diesel attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are believed to have dated briefly after meeting on the set of the first Fast and the Furious film in 2001. At the time, Michelle portrayed Letty Ortiz in Fast and Furious, while Vin played Dominic Toretto

It is alleged that after they broke up, the two remained close friends. The American actor, Vin, referred to Michelle as his 'ride or die' friend. When Rodriguez was inducted into the Texas Film Awards Hall of Fame on 6 March 2025, Diesel talked of their friendship when presenting an award to her. Vin said:

I am so blessed to have her in my life, whether she lets my 14-year-old son DM her in Dungeons and Dragons or my 9-year-old son to show her one-arm push-ups. I will love her forever.

Colin Farrell (2002)

Colin Farrell attends the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The American actress was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Colin Farrell in 2002. It was after the S.W.A.T. co-stars were spotted together on various occasions—including the early 2003 premiere of The Recruit, where Michelle showed her support for Colin. The two neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Olivier Martinez (2003)

Olivier Martinez attends the National Geographic Channel 'MARS' New York Premiere. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Rumours circulated in 2003 that Olivier, a French actor, and Michelle were dating. It was after the two were spotted kissing and later photographed together in the South of France. At the time, Martinez was in a romantic relationship with singer Kylie Minogue.

However, their representatives maintained that they were just good friends. Rumours surfaced again about them dating in 2019, after they were seen at Gjelina in Los Angeles. They later left together on Martinez's motorcycle.

Lenny Kravitz (2005)

Lenny Kravitz attends The BRIT Awards 2025. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

Michelle was also rumoured to have been romantically linked to Lenny Kravitz. The rumours started after they were seen together at a party, and they are said to have been flirting throughout the night.

Lenny Kravitz, an American singer and songwriter, was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1997. The two share a daughter, Zoë Isabella Kravitz.

Kristanna Loken (2006–2007)

Actor Kristanna Loken attends the Los Angeles premiere of Robert Craig Films' "No Address". Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Dating rumours between Michelle Rodriguez and Kristanna Loken, an American model and actress, emerged while both were starring in BloodRayne. Although neither confirmed the dating rumours, Loken gave a suggestive response during a 2006 interview with Michele Kort, published in The Advocate.

When she was asked about their closeness during filming, she replied:

There is the $64,000 question. Um...I don't even know how to answer that. Just don't look upstairs, okay?

Cara Delevingne (2014)

Cara Delevingne attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Michelle and Cara Delevingne, an English model and actress, first met in January 2014 and began dating shortly afterwards. Rumours of their relationship started after they were spotted several times together, including when they were seen kissing and cuddling courtside during a New York Knicks game.

In February 2014, Michelle confirmed dating Cara during an interview with The Mirror. She stated:

It’s going really well. She’s so cool. When we started hanging out I just thought she was awesome, and we have the best time together. She’s hard though. You wouldn’t want to mess with her in a fight.

Michelle Rodriguez's relationship with Cara didn’t last long; the two parted ways in May 2014.

Zac Efron (2014)

Zac Efron attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "A Family Affair. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Rodriguez and American actor Zac Efron were rumoured to have briefly dated during the summer of 2014. The rumours arose after they were spotted vacationing together in Sardinia, Italy, in early July 2014. The duo were photographed kissing and enjoying affectionate moments aboard a yacht.

However, their relationship was short-lived, as they broke up in late August 2014. One of the reasons for the break-up was that Michelle was in a casual relationship, while Efron was reportedly more invested emotionally. A source disclosed to Hollywood Life that:

Zac has an addicting personality, which rolls over to his women. He invests into something and falls hard — fast. He really fell hard for Michelle, and she wanted to just have fun and not have a super serious relationship. Plus, Michelle is interested more in women than men — so that was an issue as well.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Rodriguez? She is an actress from the United States. How old is Michelle Rodriguez? She is 46 years old as of April 2025. The actress was born on 12 July 1978. What is Michelle Rodriguez's ethnicity? She is of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent. Is Michelle Rodriguez still with Cara? No, the two dated in 2014 for about six months. Are Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez still together? No. The two were rumoured to have dated briefly in 2001. How long did Zac Efron date Michelle Rodriguez? Zac and Michelle dated for around two months, from early July 2014 to late August 2014. Did Michelle Rodriguez have a baby? The American actress does not have any kids yet. Who is Michelle Rodriguez's partner now? She is seemingly single. Since her last relationship with Zac Efron, the actress has kept her love life low-key.

Michelle Rodriguez does not have a husband and has never been married. However, she has been romantically linked to men and women of high calibre such as Lenny Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Zac Efron.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Riley Green's detailed relationship history. He is currently unmarried and has no children.

Riley Green is single but is known to have been romantically linked to several famous women, such as Ella Langley, Sophia Sansone, and Megan Moroney. Discover more details about his love life in the article.

Source: Legit.ng