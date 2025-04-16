Actor Adam Brody is best recognised for his role as Seth Cohen in the TV series The O.C. While his on-screen romances were a significant part of the TV series, his real-life relationships are not far from it. He has been romantically linked to multiple famous women in the entertainment industry before his admirable love story with actress and singer Leighton Meester. Explore Adam Brody’s relationships since he came into the limelight.

Adam Brody at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards (L). The actor at Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Luncheon at Maybourne Beverly Hills (R). Photo: Variety, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Adam Brody has been romantically involved with multiple women, but some of the relationships are unconfirmed.

The actor married Leighton Meester in 2014 , and they have been together for about a decade, usually keeping their marriage private.

, and they have been together for about a decade, usually keeping their marriage private. Leighton and Brody are parents of a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Adam Jared Brody Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1979 Age 45 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Valerie Siefman Father Mark Alan Brody Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Leighton Meester Children 2 School Scripps Ranch High School College MiraCosta College Profession Actor, screenwriter

Adam Brody's relationships over the years

Adam Brody has been in the acting industry for over two decades, during which time he has gained fame not only due to his acting prowess but also his high-profile relationships. Below is a closer look into the actor’s relationship history, from his early Hollywood days to his quiet married life.

Rachel Bilson (2003–2006)

Rachel Bilson (L) and Adam Brody (R) smile as they enjoy a moment together. Photo: Christopher Polk

Rachel Sarah Bilson is an American actress famous for her roles in The O.C., The To Do List, The Last Kiss, and Jumper. In the TV series The O.C., she portrays Summer Roberts, who is the lover of Seth Cohen, the character Adam Brody portrays. Their on-screen romance did not end there; it trickled down in real life, too.

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson began their romantic relationship at the height of the TV series’ popularity in 2003 and reportedly moved in together. While talking to Teen People in April 2006, Rachel gave a sneak peek into their relationship, saying:

I feel like I have everything now — the dog, the house, the job and him. I can't ask for anything more!

After dating for approximately three years, they parted ways in late 2006. Interestingly, what many people didn’t know is that their real-life relationship had already ended when they exchanged marriage vows in the last and final season of the TV series The O.C.

Even though their reason for breaking up is unknown, it was amicable, and they continue to interact professionally. In a 2021 podcast interview on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the actress said:

I had so much, and still do, love and respect for Adam. We went through so much together, being so young and everything with the show. And I’m so happy for him with his family and his beautiful wife and kids and everything.

Kirsten Dunst (2007)

US actress Kirsten Dunst arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Etienne Laurent

Not long after his relationship with Rachel Bilson ended, rumours had it that Adam Brody was dating Kirsten Dunst, an American actress famous for her roles in Melancholia and Spider-Man. Adam Brody and Kirsten Dunst’s relationship reportedly began shortly after the actress called it quits with her then-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

The alleged relationship was short-lived, lasting not more than a year. Despite the speculations, neither of them has confirmed or denied whether they were an item.

Teresa Palmer (2008)

Teresa Palmer attends the world premiere of The Last Anniversary at the State Theatre in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Adam Brody and Australian actress Teresa Palmer were in a brief relationship in 2008. Their relationship is believed to have started when they met during pre-production of their cancelled movie, Justice League.

After the movie's cancellation, Adam Brody and Teresa Palmer were spotted together at multiple events, including holidaying in Australia, fuelling their dating rumours. The alleged romance eventually fizzled out. The duo has never spoken to confirm or dispel the claims.

Dianna Agron (November 2009)

Dianna Agron attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

In November 2009, rumours emerged about Adam Brody dating Dianna Agron, an American singer and actress known for her roles in The Family, Acidman, and I Am Number Four.

The rumour came about after they were spotted at Starbucks in Long Island, New York. The relationship is unconfirmed, as neither Adam nor Dianna has commented about it.

Lorene Scafaria (2009–2011)

Lorene Scafaria attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The Ready or Not actor reportedly dated screenwriter and director Lorene Scafaria between 2009 and 2011. Adam Brody and Lorene Scafaria's relationship was not much publicised, and the two rarely talked about it. The former couple shared a lot together, including working together during the screenwriting process.

In an interview with Anthem Magazine, Lorene acknowledged her ex-boyfriend's help in her writing process, saying:

Adam [Brody], who’s in the film, was a really big help in the writing process. Every time I wrote a scene, I showed it to him and then moved on from there.

Leighton Meester (2013–present)

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Even though Adam Brody and Leighton Meester started dating in 2013, they first met in 2007 when they were cast members of The O.C. and Gossip Girls, TV shows produced by Josh Schwartz. At the time, they did not get to know each other well until they were cast in The Oranges in 2011. They only had a working relationship, and Adam was not single.

The couple’s romantic relationship reportedly started in February 2013, but they did not announce it, keeping people guessing as they showed up at events together. After months of speculations, they got engaged in November 2013, bringing an end to speculations about their relationship.

Not long after the engagement, Adam and Leighton exchanged their marriage vows on 15 February 2014 in a private wedding ceremony in Northern California. Even though married, they continue keeping their relationship private but occasionally talk about it in interviews.

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Leighton expressed her contentment with their marriage and her career, saying:

I wouldn’t change anything [in the past] because I’m happy where I am now. And I think that’s one of the many wonderful parts of not only having a child and meeting your soulmate, but also, I feel really lucky career-wise, really in a place that I want to be.

In another interview with GQ, Adam Brody spoke about their shared love for keeping their relationship private. He said:

She’s more inherently private than I am. I don’t seek publicity, but if I’m sitting next to you on the subway, I’ll tell you everything about me. We’re homebodies. We don’t go to a lot of things that perhaps we could, and we don’t seek out promotion in that way. But we’ve found this great balance so far that really works for us. We’re also not very active on social media.

Does Adam Brody have kids?

Yes, the American actor is a father of two kids born from his relationship with Leighton Meester. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arlo, in September 2015. Five years later, they had their second child, a son born in September 2020, whose name they have not revealed.

While , Leighton shared about balancing work and time for their kids, saying:

I don't think that they're phased at all. They get a lot of us off set and a lot of us not working, which has always been a really big benefit for both of us.

FAQs

What is Adam Brody known for? He is best recognised as an American actor and has been featured in several movies and TV series, notably The O.C., Ready or Not, and In the Land of Women. Does Adam Brody have a wife? Yes, the actor has been married to Leighton Meester, an actress and singer, since 15 February 2014. Are Leighton and Adam still together? The couple is still married and, despite being famous Hollywood stars, prefer to keep their relationship private. Who did Adam Brody date before Leighton Meester? Before his marriage, the actor was romantically linked to Rachel Bilson, Kirsten Dunst, Teresa Palmer, Dianna Agron, and Lorene Scafaria. Have Adam Brody and Leighton Meester worked together? They worked together on a few projects, including the indie film The Oranges (2011) and the 2021 thriller The River Wild. They’ve spoken positively about working with each other. How many kids does Leighton Meester have? She has two children: a daughter born in September 2015 and a son born in September 2020. Did Adam Brody date Kristen Bell? In real life, they did not have a romantic relationship, but co-starred as a couple in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This. What happened between Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson? Rachel Bilson was Adam Brody’s first known girlfriend, and they dated between 2003 and 2006. It is, however, unknown why their relationship ended.

Adam Brody’s relationships have seen him transform from a young Hollywood heartthrob to a quiet family man. He reportedly dated several actresses, but none of the relationships culminated in marriage until he met Leighton Meester. In their approximately ten years of marriage, Brody and Meester have two children and prefer keeping their relationship private.

