Global site navigation

Local editions

What is Tiffany Haddish's net worth (2024)? The comic's background and earnings
Celebrity biographies

What is Tiffany Haddish's net worth (2024)? The comic's background and earnings

by  Night Mongina

Tiffany Cornilia Haddish is an American stand-up comedian, dancer, author and actress. She gained widespread recognition for her leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017), which earned her several accolades, such as nominations for two Critics' Choice Awards. Discover Tiffany Haddish's net worth and some lesser-known facts about her.

Tiffany Haddish in West Hollywood, California (L). Tiffany Haddish at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (R).
Tiffany Haddish in West Hollywood, California (L), Tiffany Haddish at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Ethan Miller (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Tiffany Haddish has been in various television and comedy shows such as If Loving You Is Wrong, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and The Carmichael Show. The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 most powerful people in entertainment in 2018 and 2019. How much money is Tiffany worth?

Profile summary

Full nameTiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish
GenderFemale
Date of birth3 December 1979
Age44 years old (as of April 2024)
ZodiacSagittarius
Place of birthHistoric South-Central, Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican-Eritrean
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height in inches5’6’’
Height in centimetres168
Weight in pounds132
Weight in kilograms60
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
MotherLeola Haddish
FatherTsihaye Reda Haddish
Siblings4
Relationship statusDating
BoyfriendMarvin Jones
SchoolEl Camino Real Charter High School, Hale Charter Academy
UniversityHarvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
ProfessionStand-up comedian, actress, author
Net worth$6 million
Instagram@tiffanyhaddish
X (Twitter) @TiffanyHaddish
Facebook@Tiffany Haddish
TikTok@tiffanyhaddish

Read also

Teyana Taylor's net worth, age, parents, is she still with Iman?

What is Tiffany Haddish's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Parade, the American stand-up comedian has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Her primary income source is her successful career as a stand-up comedian, actress, and author. In 2020, the actor revealed that she made just $80,000 for her breakout role in the 2017 film Girls Trip.

Tiffany Haddish's age and early life

Tiffany Haddish was born on 3 December 1979 in Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 44 years old as of April 2024, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Tifanny is an American-Eritrean of Ethiopian-Jewish-Eritrean heritage. She became a naturalised Eritrean citizen on 22 May 2019.

Facts about David Livingston
Top-5 facts about Tiffany Haddish. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish’s parents

Tiffany Haddish’s parents are Leola and Tsihaye Reda Haddish. Her father was an Eritrean Jew, and her mother was an African-American small business owner from a Jehovah’s Witness family.

Read also

What is DDG's net worth in 2024? A look at the rapper's life and earnings

Her father left when she was three years old, and her mother remarried and had Haddish's two half-sisters and half-brothers. One of her sisters, Jasmine English, was in the competition TV show Claim to Fame, where she placed seventh.

As a child, Haddish’s mother was involved in a severe car accident and suffered from brain damage, which left Tiffany having to look after her siblings. This led to the children being placed into foster care for a brief period before their grandmother gained their custody.

The popular actress attended George Ellery Hale Middle School in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and graduated from El Camino Real High School, where she was the school mascot. In 2022, she began studying at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Career

Host Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on 16 June 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Host Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on 16 June 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish began her career in the early 2000s, performing stand-up comedy and appearing in various television shows, including Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes? and My Name Is Earl. After guest-appearing in numerous television shows, Haddish rose to stardom after portraying Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show (2015–2017).

Read also

Moneybagg Yo's net worth, real name, age, height and children

Her big break came when she was cast as Dina in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017). Her leading role in the film earned her numerous accolades, including two Critics' Choice Awards nominations. Haddish published a memoir, The Last Black Unicorn (2017), which debuted at number 15 on the New York Times Best Seller List.

She also appeared in the TBS series The Last O.G. (2018–2020) and executive produced and voiced Tuca in the animated series Tuca & Bertie (2019–present). In 2019, she released the album Black Mitzvah, for which she won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. She has also starred in the crime comedy series The Afterparty.

The actress boasts nearly 90 acting credits as of writing. Here is a list of Tiffany Haddish’s movies and TV shows:

YearMovie/TV showRole
2024Bad Boys: Ride or DieTBA
2023Back on the StripVerna
2023Haunted MansionHarriet
2023 The AfterpartyDetective Danner
2022Easter SundayVanessa
2021The Card CounterLa Linda
2021Here TodayEmma Payge
2021Bad TripTrina Malone
2020Home Movie: The Princess BridePrincess Buttercup
2019 Like a Boss Mia Carter
2019The KitchenRuby O'Carroll
2019Bob's BurgersPatricia (voice)
2018 The Last O.G.Shannon "Shay" Birkeland
2018Night SchoolCarrie Carter
2018Nobody's Fool Tanya
2018The OathKai Albert Button-Montana
2018Uncle DrewJess
2017Girls TripDina
2017Mad Families Keko
2017 The Carmichael ShowNekeisha Williams-Carmichael
2016 Keanu Trina "Hi-C" Parker
2015If Loving You Is WrongJackie
2014School DanceTrina
2014Patterns of Attraction Sandra Lewis
2014TripTankDelsyia (voice)
2008Meet the SpartansUrban Girl
2006My Name Is Earl Robin
2005That's So Raven Charlotte
2005The Urban DemographicJanice Green

Read also

Polo G's net worth, real name, age, height, and mother Stacia Mac

Who is Tiffany Haddish’s husband?

Tiffany Haddish at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on 1 July 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Arturo Holmes
Source: Getty Images

The Night School actress is not married. She is currently dating Marvin Jones, a Bitcoin investor. Haddish and Jones were first romantically linked in October 2023 and have been together since. The pair confirmed their relationship as they shared a kiss in Studio City after formerly spotted hanging out at numerous events.

The actress has been married before. She was married to William Stewart twice from 2008 to 2013. She also dated Lonnie Rashid Lynn, popularly known as Common, an American rapper and actor from Chicago, Illinois. Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021.

What is Tiffany Haddish’s height?

The American stand-up comedian stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tiffany Haddish

  1. Where is Tiffany Haddish from? She was born in South-Central Los Angeles, California, United States.
  2. How old is Tiffany Haddish? The actress is 44 years old as of 2024. She was born on 3 December 1979.
  3. What is Tiffany Haddish doing now? She is a stand-up comedian, actress and author.
  4. Does Tiffany Haddish own a house? The actress bought a house in Los Angeles with the money she earned playing Dina in Girls Trip.
  5. Who is Tiffany Haddish's husband? The stand-up comedian is not married. She is currently dating Marvin Jones.
  6. Does Tiffany Haddish have a daughter? The Night School actress does not have any biological children.
  7. How much money is Tiffany worth? She has an alleged net worth of $6 million.
  8. Where does Tiffany Haddish live now? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Read also

What is NBA YoungBoy's net worth? His background and career explained

Tiffany Haddish’s net worth reflects her success as a stand-up comedian, actress, producer and author. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2000 and has starred in numerous television and comedy shows. She is well-known for her leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017).

Legit.ng recently published Rickey Smiley’s biography. He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, TV host, and radio personality best known for hosting The Ricky Smiley Morning Show and for his prank phone calls.

Rickey Smiley was born on 10 August 1968 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. He has been in the American entertainment industry for nearly two decades. Although the details of his entertainment career are known, his personal life, especially his love life, remains a mystery. Discover more about him in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel