What is Tiffany Haddish's net worth (2024)? The comic's background and earnings
Tiffany Cornilia Haddish is an American stand-up comedian, dancer, author and actress. She gained widespread recognition for her leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017), which earned her several accolades, such as nominations for two Critics' Choice Awards. Discover Tiffany Haddish's net worth and some lesser-known facts about her.
Tiffany Haddish has been in various television and comedy shows such as If Loving You Is Wrong, Real Husbands of Hollywood, and The Carmichael Show. The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 most powerful people in entertainment in 2018 and 2019. How much money is Tiffany worth?
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|3 December 1979
|Age
|44 years old (as of April 2024)
|Zodiac
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American-Eritrean
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|132
|Weight in kilograms
|60
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Leola Haddish
|Father
|Tsihaye Reda Haddish
|Siblings
|4
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|Marvin Jones
|School
|El Camino Real Charter High School, Hale Charter Academy
|University
|Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, actress, author
|Net worth
|$6 million
|@tiffanyhaddish
|X (Twitter)
|@TiffanyHaddish
|@Tiffany Haddish
|TikTok
|@tiffanyhaddish
What is Tiffany Haddish's net worth in 2024?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Parade, the American stand-up comedian has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Her primary income source is her successful career as a stand-up comedian, actress, and author. In 2020, the actor revealed that she made just $80,000 for her breakout role in the 2017 film Girls Trip.
Tiffany Haddish's age and early life
Tiffany Haddish was born on 3 December 1979 in Historic South-Central, Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 44 years old as of April 2024, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Tifanny is an American-Eritrean of Ethiopian-Jewish-Eritrean heritage. She became a naturalised Eritrean citizen on 22 May 2019.
Tiffany Haddish’s parents
Tiffany Haddish’s parents are Leola and Tsihaye Reda Haddish. Her father was an Eritrean Jew, and her mother was an African-American small business owner from a Jehovah’s Witness family.
Her father left when she was three years old, and her mother remarried and had Haddish's two half-sisters and half-brothers. One of her sisters, Jasmine English, was in the competition TV show Claim to Fame, where she placed seventh.
As a child, Haddish’s mother was involved in a severe car accident and suffered from brain damage, which left Tiffany having to look after her siblings. This led to the children being placed into foster care for a brief period before their grandmother gained their custody.
The popular actress attended George Ellery Hale Middle School in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and graduated from El Camino Real High School, where she was the school mascot. In 2022, she began studying at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Career
Tiffany Haddish began her career in the early 2000s, performing stand-up comedy and appearing in various television shows, including Bill Bellamy's Who's Got Jokes? and My Name Is Earl. After guest-appearing in numerous television shows, Haddish rose to stardom after portraying Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show (2015–2017).
Her big break came when she was cast as Dina in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017). Her leading role in the film earned her numerous accolades, including two Critics' Choice Awards nominations. Haddish published a memoir, The Last Black Unicorn (2017), which debuted at number 15 on the New York Times Best Seller List.
She also appeared in the TBS series The Last O.G. (2018–2020) and executive produced and voiced Tuca in the animated series Tuca & Bertie (2019–present). In 2019, she released the album Black Mitzvah, for which she won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. She has also starred in the crime comedy series The Afterparty.
The actress boasts nearly 90 acting credits as of writing. Here is a list of Tiffany Haddish’s movies and TV shows:
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2024
|Bad Boys: Ride or Die
|TBA
|2023
|Back on the Strip
|Verna
|2023
|Haunted Mansion
|Harriet
|2023
|The Afterparty
|Detective Danner
|2022
|Easter Sunday
|Vanessa
|2021
|The Card Counter
|La Linda
|2021
|Here Today
|Emma Payge
|2021
|Bad Trip
|Trina Malone
|2020
|Home Movie: The Princess Bride
|Princess Buttercup
|2019
|Like a Boss
|Mia Carter
|2019
|The Kitchen
|Ruby O'Carroll
|2019
|Bob's Burgers
|Patricia (voice)
|2018
|The Last O.G.
|Shannon "Shay" Birkeland
|2018
|Night School
|Carrie Carter
|2018
|Nobody's Fool
|Tanya
|2018
|The Oath
|Kai Albert Button-Montana
|2018
|Uncle Drew
|Jess
|2017
|Girls Trip
|Dina
|2017
|Mad Families
|Keko
|2017
|The Carmichael Show
|Nekeisha Williams-Carmichael
|2016
|Keanu
|Trina "Hi-C" Parker
|2015
|If Loving You Is Wrong
|Jackie
|2014
|School Dance
|Trina
|2014
|Patterns of Attraction
|Sandra Lewis
|2014
|TripTank
|Delsyia (voice)
|2008
|Meet the Spartans
|Urban Girl
|2006
|My Name Is Earl
|Robin
|2005
|That's So Raven
|Charlotte
|2005
|The Urban Demographic
|Janice Green
Who is Tiffany Haddish’s husband?
The Night School actress is not married. She is currently dating Marvin Jones, a Bitcoin investor. Haddish and Jones were first romantically linked in October 2023 and have been together since. The pair confirmed their relationship as they shared a kiss in Studio City after formerly spotted hanging out at numerous events.
The actress has been married before. She was married to William Stewart twice from 2008 to 2013. She also dated Lonnie Rashid Lynn, popularly known as Common, an American rapper and actor from Chicago, Illinois. Tiffany Haddish and Common dated between 2020 and 2021.
What is Tiffany Haddish’s height?
The American stand-up comedian stands 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.
Fast facts about Tiffany Haddish
- Where is Tiffany Haddish from? She was born in South-Central Los Angeles, California, United States.
- How old is Tiffany Haddish? The actress is 44 years old as of 2024. She was born on 3 December 1979.
- What is Tiffany Haddish doing now? She is a stand-up comedian, actress and author.
- Does Tiffany Haddish own a house? The actress bought a house in Los Angeles with the money she earned playing Dina in Girls Trip.
- Who is Tiffany Haddish's husband? The stand-up comedian is not married. She is currently dating Marvin Jones.
- Does Tiffany Haddish have a daughter? The Night School actress does not have any biological children.
- How much money is Tiffany worth? She has an alleged net worth of $6 million.
- Where does Tiffany Haddish live now? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Tiffany Haddish’s net worth reflects her success as a stand-up comedian, actress, producer and author. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2000 and has starred in numerous television and comedy shows. She is well-known for her leading role in the comedy film Girls Trip (2017).
