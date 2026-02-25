Mona Kattan's net worth and her rise in the beauty world

From high-stakes investment banking to building global beauty brands, Mona Kattan has defined the modern mogul. As of 2026, Mona Kattan's net worth is estimated to be between $100 million and $200 million. As a co-cofounder of Huda Beauty, the founder of KAYALI fragrances, and a breakout star on Netflix's Dubai Bling, she has successfully turned her passion into a massive fortune.

Beauty mogul Mona Kattan is showcasing her KAYALI fragrances. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Most of Huda's wealth comes from co-founding Huda Beauty and serving as the CEO of KAYALI fragrances .

and serving as the . She earns approximately $2,500 per episode on Dubai Bling and previously starred in the Facebook Watch series Huda Boss .

on and previously starred in the Facebook Watch series . Through HB Investments, she supports high-growth startups like Kitopi, The Luxury Closet, Fresha, and Humantra.

Profile summary

Real name Mona Kattan Gender Female Date of birth 8 May 1985 Age 40 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Oklahoma, United States Current residence Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE Nationality Arab-American Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Siham Kattan Father Ibrahim Kattan Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Hassan Elamin School Sharjah American International School University American University of Sharjah Profession Entrepreneur, public speaker, TV personality Net worth $100 million–$200 million Instagram @monakattan Facebook @monamonicakattan

What is Mona Kattan’s net worth?

According to sources such as Cosmopolitan Middle East and Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, Mona Kattan has an alleged net worth of between $100 million and $200 million as of 2026.

While her initial success was tied to Huda Beauty, the billion-dollar empire she built with her sisters, the business mogul has recently carved out her own path.

In 2025, Mona took over as the independent CEO of KAYALI, following its transition into a stand-alone entity under the Huda Beauty Group. Beyond retail, her role in Dubai Bling adds a steady stream of income, reportedly earning around 2,500 per episode.

A look at Mona Kattan’s background and education

Top-5 facts about Mona Kattan. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

The Arab-American business mogul is 40 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 8 May 1985, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Mona Kattan was born in Oklahoma, United States, to Iraqi immigrants parents Ibrahim and Siham Kattan. Her father, Ibrahim, is an entrepreneur who owns Daddy Cool's Kitchen in Dubai, serving up Iraqi flavours.

Mona Kattan's family relocated to Dubai in 2003. She is one of four siblings, including her famous sisters, Huda and Alya Kattan, and her brother, Khalid.

Mona Kattan attended Sharjah American International School in Dubai. She later joined the American University of Sharjah, where she graduated with a degree in finance.

What does Mona Kattan do for a living?

Mona Kattan advertising a KAYALI fragrance at Sephora. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mona Kattan is an entrepreneur and reality TV personality. She initially worked as an investment banker at DBS Bank in 2008.

Kattan's entrepreneurial journey took off in 2012 with the launch of The Dollhouse Beauty Lounge. However, it was the 2013 launch of Huda Beauty that changed everything. As the brand's Global President, she helped transform a blog-based startup into a global powerhouse.

In 2018, Mona's obsession with scents led her to create KAYALI, which is part of the Huda Beauty Group. The brand is now available at major retail outlets such as Sephora, ASOS, and Walgreens. Her investment arm, Investment (HBI), further diversifies her portfolio by investing in tech and consumer brands such as The Luxury Closet, Humantra, Fresha, and Kitopi.

Mona Kattan at a Sephora event in las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mona Kattan is also a reality TV personality. She is a cast member of the Netflix reality series Dubai Bling, which is has announced its fourth season. Mona and her sister Huda had their own reality show, Huda Boss, which followed their lives as they built Huda Beauty.

Beyond business, Mona is a social media influencer with a substantial following. She markets her beauty and perfume brands on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

In 2021, Mona, alongside her sister Huda, secured first position on Middle East Forbes' 40 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2021 list. The two took position six on the 50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023.

Who is Mona Kattan's husband?

Mona Kattan leaning towards her smiling husband Hassan Elamin. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The business mogul is married to Hassan Elamin. Elamin is a Dubai-based insurance and risk management professional. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the head of facultative for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Aon Reinsurance Solutions.

The pair started dating in 2020, though they had known each other through Hassan's sister when Mona was in college. Elamin proposed in December 2021 during a desert getaway dinner in Dubai. The TV personality shared the news on Instagram, posting the ring with the caption:

Forever Ever.

Kattan later shared her favourite trait about her fiancé, Elamin, on her self-titled YouTube channel.

He's such a genuine, honest, kind, loving, loyal person. I trust him with my everything... he treats everyone with respect.

Mona Kattan and her husband Hassan Elamin share a kiss on their wedding day. Photo: @monamonicakattan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple tied the knot on 22 February 2022. Their wedding was a lavish three-day ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple marked their first wedding anniversary in 2023 by introducing The Wedding collection, a his-and-hers fragrance under KAYALI. Hassan shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, describing his wife as “the greatest gift from the heavens.” The couple lives in a lavish home in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

FAQs

Who is Mona Kattan? She is an Iraqi-American entrepreneur, beauty mogul, and TV personality known for co-founding Huda Beauty and KAYALI fragrances with her sister Huda. What is Mona Kattan's ethnicity? Mona is of Arab ethnicity with roots in Iraq. How old is Mona Kattan? The businesswoman is 40 years old as of February 2026. She was born on 8 May 1985. Is Mona Kattan married? The reality show star is married to Hassan Elamin. The two tied the knot on 22 February 2022. Does Mona Kattan have kids? Mona does not have children yet. How much is Mona Kattan worth? According to Cosmopolitan Middle East and Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong, the business mogul is alleged to be worth between $100 million and $200 million as of 2026. Who is Mona Kattan's sister? Mona Kattan has two well-known sisters: Huda and Alya Kattan.

Mona Kattan's net worth exemplifies relentless ambition, transforming family ventures like Huda Beauty and KAYALI into a personal legacy. As the beauty titan steers KAYALI independently and diversifies via HB Investments, her story inspires aspiring moguls.

Legit.ng recently published a post about Wilmer Valderrama's net worth. Wilmer Valderrama is an American actor with an estimated net worth of $20 million. He has appeared in shows like That '70s Show, NCIS, and Encanto.

Wilmer Valderrama has built a legacy in Hollywood over the years. He launched his career as a teenager, landing the role of Fez on That '70s Show. Find out more about Wilmer Valderrama's net worth and how he makes his money here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng