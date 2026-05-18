A video has captured the action Davido’s bodyguard took against a man who touched the singer as he was passing

In the recording, Davido was seen walking with his team when a man came from behind to touch and shove him

The bodyguard’s reaction to the man was supported by onlookers who witnessed what happened to Davido as he passed by

Singer Davido’s bodyguard has been praised for what he did to a man who touched the singer as he was passing with his team.

In the trending video, Davido was seen moving with his team when a man came from behind, touched the singer, and shoved him forward, causing him to almost fall.

Reactions as moment Davido’s bodyguard dealt with fan who touched him trends. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Immediately, Davido’s bodyguard jumped on the man and dealt with him as they struggled on the floor.

Davido’s bodyguard deals with overzealous fan

In the recording, the singer’s bodyguard was also seen restraining the man who touched Davido, using his leg to control the situation.

Afterward, the man was seen adjusting his jacket as he stood up, while people nearby also tried to calm things down.

Fans react to Davido's video

Reacting, fans of the singer supported the bodyguard’s actions, agreeing with how he handled the situation.

Davido trends over what his bodyguard did to a fan who touched him. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Some described the reaction as suspicious, joking that the bouncer might have previously worked with Burna Boy because of how he handled the man.

Others added that the man was lucky it was not “Lahti” who came for him over what he did to Davido.

Recall that Davido has often been closely protected by his bodyguard wherever he goes. A few weeks ago, the singer was at a club when his white bodyguard swiftly stepped in while he lifted his drink in a toast.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reaction to , the video about Davido

Fans reacted after seeing what the man did to Davido as he was walking, and his bodyguard's actions towards him. Here are comments below:

@denaid846 stated:

"Omo I just love myself ajeh i no wan know how big you are i can’t rush and go and meet you like that Allah."

@oluwa_max1 shared:

"Even if Na Love u can’t touch someone who doesn’t know you like that. You deserve am."

@pros.per979 wrote:

"Him still get luck say no be Lahti catch am."

@_.yehoshuah._ said:

"You sure say this bouncer no dey work for Burna Boy too."

@clemen_bayo reacted:

“We shouldn’t place all the blame on the bouncer; he was simply doing the job he was paid to do, which was to protect OBO.”

@big_id007 commented:

"Risk of the year for this insecure country."

Aerial video of Davido's father's power plant

Legit.ng had reported that Tunde Ednut joined other Nigerians to celebrate Davido's father's birthday with a lovely video of the billionaire's investment.

He also shared a picture of his encounter with him when Davido was introducing his father to him, as he wished him well.

In his recording, he shared the aerial view of the billionaire power plant in Ogun state.

Source: Legit.ng