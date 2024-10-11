Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez: Meet Bad Bunny's parents

Bad Bunny is a singer, songwriter, actor, and producer who has earned global acclaim for his unique talent, which combines reggaeton, trap, and Latin influences. The Puerto Rican singer began his career at age five. He broke into the big leagues in 2016, leaving many curious about the influence of his parents, Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez, on his remarkable journey.

Bad Bunny's parents pose with their young sons, Benito, Bernie and Bysael (L). Benito poses on the red carpet (R). Photo: @badbunnytwetts on X(Twitter), Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Two years after his discovery, Bad Bunny's debut studio album, X 100pre, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Since then, his performances have earned him three Grammy wins and nine nominations. Fans are undeniably eager to explore the relationship between Bad Bunny's parents and his sustained success in the industry.

Profile summary

Profiles Bad Bunny's mother Bad Bunny's father Full names Lysaurie Ocasio Declet Tito Martínez Gender Female Male Current residence Vega Baja, San Juan, Puerto Rico Vega Baja, San Juan, Puerto Rico Ethnicity Spanish Spanish Nationality Puerto Rican Puerto Rican Religion Catholic Catholic Marital status Married Married Children 3 3 Profession Retired English schoolteacher Truck driver

Lysaurie Ocasio

Bad Bunny's mother is Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, a little-known retired English school teacher. She is a Catholic faithful, and her religious convictions influenced Bunny's career. From age five to about thirteen, Bad Bunny sang in the church's children's choir.

Speaking to The Fader, he talked about his mother and father's involvement in his career and their reaction to his art. In the interview, he disclosed his mother's consistent emotional reaction to each of his songs, an expression of pride in his accomplishments. He added:

My mami and papi love my music. They are always listening to the radio, waiting for one of my songs to come on. When it does, they turn up the volume and turn it back down when it is over

Tito Martínez

Bad Bunny's dad, Tito Martínez, was a truck driver. During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, Bad revealed that his father wanted him to be an athlete. This bond explains the Ser Bichote hitmaker's fascination with wrestling. In the aforementioned interview with The Fader, he said:

Papi would watch wrestling all the time when I was little, like 5 or 6 years old, but I did not watch it; I would stay playing with cars and things. Two years later, I started to watch it, and since then, I have been a huge fan of WWE. I was a huge fan of the wrestling here, too; the IWA and Papa would take us to fights.

Bad Bunny speaks highly about his parents and the love and care they hold for him, which grounds him. Speaking to Time Magazine, he said:

Outside of that house (in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja), perhaps the world is listening and talking about me. But in that house, everything is the same. Nothing has changed. It is beautiful for me to go there. They still look at me with the eyes of, ‘Come here, Benito Antonio. The baby. The son.'

Bad Bunny’s siblings

Bad Bunny’s younger brothers are Bernie and Bysael Martínez Ocasio. Unlike most celebrities, the global phenomenon surrounds himself with his family, walking red carpets and touring together. Here are more facts about Bad Bunny's family.

1. Bernie Martínez Ocasio

Bernie Ocasio poses in a black suit in a desert for the Bad Bunny x Adidas campaign. Photo: @mcbernie_ (modified by author)

Bernie Martinez was born and raised in Almirante Sur in Vega Baja, San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1997. He is 27 years old as of 2024.

Bernie is a fashion model who debuted during the New York Fashion Week in September 2023 for the Willy Chavarria spring 2024 menswear collection. Bernie Martinez also participated in his brother's replication of the Response CL sneaker with Adidas.

2. Bysael Martínez Ocasio

Bysael Ocasio is pictured walking in a red and blue baseball shirt (L). The pitcher poses standing against a white background (R). Photo: @bysael_ (modified by author)

Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez's lastborn child is Bysael Martinez. He was born in 2002 and is 22 years old as of 2024.

He is an up-and-coming baseball player. The Carlos Beltron Baseball Academy graduate joined Monroe College in 2021, where he played as a right-handed pitcher for the JV Baseball team.

FAQs

Who is Bad Bunny's mom? The multi-talented singer's mother is Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, a retired English teacher. Who is Bad Bunny's dad? His father is Tito Martínez, a former truck driver. What nationality are Bad Bunny's parents? The fashion icon's parents are Puerto Rican. Is Bad Bunny the oldest child? Benito is the eldest in a family of five. Who are Bad Bunny's siblings? The Puerto Rican singer's brothers are Bernie and Bysael Martínez Ocasio. Why did Bad Bunny call himself Bad Bunny? Benito Antonio's stage name was inspired by a bunny costume he wore as a child.

Lysaurie Ocasio and Tito Martínez have taken a back seat in their children's lives, opting to remain out of the spotlight. They are a religious, lower-middle-class couple from Vega Baja, San Juan, in Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny's interview responses about his parents show their dedication to their children's welfare.

