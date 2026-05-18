The APC senatorial primary elections have been disrupted in Akure, the Ondo state capital, by some suspected thugs who attacked the venue with a gunshot

Reports indicated that the incident left panic in the area and nearby schools as parents rushed to pick up their children and wards, while party members ran for their safety

The incident happened amid the release of an updated list of senatorial aspirants to contest in the ongoing primaries across the country

Panic reportedly gripped the people of Ondo state when some suspected thugs reportedly stormed the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary venue in Akure, the state capital, and fired gunshots into the air.

The incident reportedly happened at Ward 5 on Oke-Lisa/Amudipe Street in Akure South Local Government Area. Delegates were said to have gathered to cast their votes in the APC primary elections ahead of the 2027 general election.

APC senator primary leads to violence as gunmen attack Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Channels TV reported that witnesses said that the sounds of the gunfire had caused widespread fear, and the noise spread across the state capital. The residents initially thought it was an armed robbery attack.

The party faithful who had lined up to cast their votes at the primary fled the venue in confusion as they sought their safety. The incident reportedly triggered anxiety in schools around the area, as parents and guardians rushed to the Ebenezer Primary School and St Peter A/C Primary School to pick up their children and wards after the gunshots.

This report came amid the party's release of an updated list of senatorial aspirants. The party had urged "all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process."

APC releases updated list of senatorial aspirants

However, the APC's updated list has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Messi Rebirth criticised the ruling party:

"What an endless list of recycled looters. Nigerians are clamouring for development and safety, constant power supply, good hospitals and schools. What can APC offer? Endless borrowing and corruption, continuous insecurity and hardship, weaponising poverty to gain power. We say no to APC."

APC releases updated list of aspirants not cleared Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Obiahu Emmanuel Egwu observed that some names have been removed from the new list:

"Some names have disappeared, and Ben Bruce can rest now."

Blesso criticised the ruling party for consistently updating the list:

"How far u are not only rigging the primaries but still rigging the list, is God not a wonderful creator for having people like u in human existence. In the next 30 minutes, we should expect another updated list..... shameless old men in a confused state @Morka2Felix."

Ziggy Lee pointed out the changes in the updated list:

"Does this mean that three aspiring senators from Plateau State are now cleared?"

You can read the updated list on X here:

APC primaries turn violent in Lagos, Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC primaries in the Mushin LGA area of Lagos and the Igabi LGA of Kaduna state have turned into violence.

Reports indicated that the incident forced party loyalists to run out of the venue for the primary in the Mushin area, following a clash between loyalists of the aspirants.

In Kaduna, the APC chairman in Igabi was taken away by some angry youths who were not satisfied with the process of the primary.

Source: Legit.ng