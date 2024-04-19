Rickey Smiley's wife, age, net worth, movies and TV shows

Rickey Smiley is an American stand-up comedian, television host, actor, and radio personality. He is best known for his prank phone calls and dynamic on-air presence. Aside from his successful entertainment career, Smiley's personal life intrigues many. Who is Rickey Smiley's wife?

Rickey Smiley at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia (L), Rickey at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Broderick Dornell Smiley is a comedy legend and entertainment mogul in the United States. He currently hosts the radio program The Rickey Smiley Morning Show—the comedian has been featured in the television sitcom The Rickey Smiley Show and the reality series Rickey Smiley For Real. Who is the actor's support system? Fans often search for ‘Rickey Smiley’s wife’, only to discover that the comedian is unmarried.

Full name Broderick Dornell Smiley Famous as Rickey Smiley Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1968 Age 55 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth Birmingham, Alabama, United States Current residence Birmingham, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Carolita Smiley Lester Father James Smiley Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 5 School Woodlawn High School University Alabama State University (BA), Tuskegee University Profession Stand-up comedian, television host, actor, radio personality Net worth $2.5 million–$5 million Instagram @rickeysmileyofficial Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Rickey Smiley's wife?

Is Rickey Smiley married? The American comedian is neither married nor dating anyone at the moment. However, he has been married once in the past. The comedian was married to Brenda Morris for over a decade.

The former partners share four children: Brandon, D'Essence, Aaryn, and Malik. On 6 July 2020, the comedian announced that his daughter, Aaryn, was shot during a road rage incident. Later, on 29 January 2023, his 32-year-old son, Brandon, died of OD.

The comedian also reportedly dated Melissa Carruthers Wilson.

Fast five facts about Rickey Smiley. Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Rickey Smiley’s age?

The television personality is 55 years old as of 2024. When was Rickey Smiley born? He was born on 10 August 1968. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Rickey was born in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America, where he resides. He is an American national of African-American heritage. His parents are Carolita Smiley Lester and James Smiley. His father passed away when he was seven years old. Rickey has one sister, Karon Katiea Smiley-Dennis.

The comedian completed his high school education at Woodlawn High School and later enrolled at Tuskegee University but left a year later. He then attended Alabama State University in 1989 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music in 1992. He also pledged to Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Psi Rho Graduate Chapter in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1993.

Career

He began his career in comedy clubs before gaining recognition for his stand-up routines. He hosted the 2000 season of BET's ComicView program early in his career. He has also graced the stages of Showtime at the Apollo, HBO's Def Comedy Jam, HBO's Snaps, The Nashville Network, Uptown Comedy Club, and Comic Escape.

Smiley mostly plays various colourful fictional characters throughout his comedy routines, including Bernice Jenkins, Rusty Dale, and Lil' Daryl. He has released eight chart-topping comedy CDs. Among them are the comedy albums Prank Calls Vol. 6 and Open Casket Sharp.

Additionally, he has released a few funny songs based on his skits, such as Roll Tide, featuring his redneck character Buford, and We Miss Robert, derived from a routine where a friend of a deceased drug dealer performs a rap at the funeral.

Radio career

Rickey Smiley at 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on 5 December 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

In 2004, Smiley became the morning show personality for the Dallas, Texas radio station KBFB. The show became famous for Rickey's trademark prank calls, news, information, and hip-hop music. By 2008, he secured a deal with Syndication One to broadcast his radio program nationally as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Rickey Smiley’s movies and TV shows

Smiley's transition to television brought him further acclaim. He has appeared in numerous sitcoms, includingThe Jamie Foxx Show and The Steve Harvey Show. From 2011 to 2019, he hosted the newly created Fox-produced television program Dish Nation, featuring tabloid news and pop culture commentary.

Rickey made his professional film debut in 2002 after he was featured in the stoner comedy Friday After Next. In 2008, he was cast in the crime comedy First Sunday alongside Ice Cube, Katt Williams, and Clifton Powell. He later appeared in Stomp the Yard: Homecoming and Baggage Claim.

Rickey Smiley at Regal Atlantic Station on 23 October 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Smiley has also ventured into entrepreneurship. He has launched merchandise, including apparel and accessories, featuring his brand. Additionally, Rickey Smiley is renowned for his philanthropic efforts. He established the Rickey Smiley Foundation, focusing on aiding underprivileged youth and providing scholarships to deserving students.

What is Rickey Smiley’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and Medium, the renowned comedian has an alleged net worth of between $2.5 million and $5 million. His earnings primarily come from comedy tours, television appearances, radio hosting, and other ventures.

What is Rickey Smiley’s height?

The American television personality stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 181 pounds or 82 kilograms.

What did Katt Williams do to Rickey Smiley?

Williams called Rickey a liar for misleading him about a role. He alleged that the comedian told him he was supposed to play Money Mike in the 2002 film Friday After Next while Williams' role was Santa Claus.

Who is Rickey Smiley? He is a stand-up comedian, television host, actor, and radio personality best known for his prank phone calls and dynamic on-air presence. Where is Rickey Smiley from? He was born in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Who are Rickey Smiley's parents? His parents are Carolita Smiley Lester and James Smiley. Who is Rickey Smiley’s wife? The TV personality does not have a wife. He is presumed single. Are Tavis Smiley and Rickey Smiley related? No, Tavis Smiley took his mother's second husband's last name. Did Rickey Smiley and Lisa Wu date? Despite the rumours speculating about being romantically involved, he confirmed that the two did not date. What is Rickey Smiley’s net worth? He is alleged to have a net worth between $2.5 million and $5 million. What is Rickey Smiley’s height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Despite the rumours, there is no official confirmation about ‘Rickey Smiley’s wife’ as he is currently unmarried. He was previously married to Brenda Morris for over a decade and had four children. The stand-up comedian hosts the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

