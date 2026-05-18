Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026

Former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - A former Kaduna State Governor, Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket for the Kaduna North District.

Legit.ng reports that Yero announced candidacy for the 2027 Senate election, he cited overwhelming support from Kaduna North residents as motivation to run.

Yero polled 6,060 votes to defeat his opponents Muhammad Mu’azu Mukaddas who scored 1,044 and Yusuf Bala Ikara who secured 372 votes.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Returning Officer of the election, Hassan Saleh, declared Yero winner of the election in Zaria, on Monday, May 18, 2026.

“I, Hassan Saleh, the Returning officer of the APC Kaduna North Senatorial district primary election, having certified the provision of the law, hereby declare Mukhtar Ramalan Yero as the winner of this election.”

Yero extended hands of fellowship to other contestants to work with him for the overall victory of the party in the 2027 general elections.

He commended the peaceful conduct of the election while thanking party supporters and stakeholders for the confidence reposed in him.

The former governor pledged to reciprocate the gesture by representing the people positively.

He stated this while speaking shortly after emerging as the APC candidates at the primaries.

Recall that Yero became Kaduna state governor after the tragic helicopter death of Patrick Yakowa in Bayelsa State on Dec 15, 2012.

He served as governor between 15 December 2012 to 29 May 2015 and lost 2015 gubernatorial election to Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

Ex-governor Yahaya Bello secures APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Yahaya Bello won the APC primary election for Kogi Central Senatorial District with 72,349 votes.

The former Kogi state governor's closest rival, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke, received only 315 votes.

Results were announced by Returning Officer Dr Sadiq Mohammed on May 18, 2026.

Former Head of State’s brother wins Reps ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Adamu Abubakar won the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga with 30,650 votes.

Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud secured Lapai APC primary election victory with 8,559 votes.

Professor Yakubu Auna was crowned the winner in Magama/Rijau APC primary election.

Source: Legit.ng