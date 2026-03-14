Fans have been comparing the Clermont twins before and after appearing on Bad Girls Club for years. The twins Shannon and Shannade first entered the spotlight as aspiring models with a softer, natural look. Their transformation has brought controversy, especially after Shannade Clermont’s fraud case and prison sentence in 2018.

Shannon and Shannade Clermont, known as the Clermont Twins, pictured together. Photo: @wiatribe (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The Clermont twins began modelling at age 14 .

. Shannade Clermont served one year in prison for wire fraud.

for wire fraud. They have openly embraced cosmetic procedures to enhance their bodies.

to enhance their bodies. Shannon and Shannade are co-founders of the luxury clothing label Mont Boudoir.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Jessie Clermont Shannade Jenee Clermont Nickname The Uptown Princess The Power Princess Gender Female Female Date of birth 21 March 1994 21 March 1994 Age 31 years old (as of March 2026) 31 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Aries Place of birth New Jersey, United States New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed (Haitian & Jamaican) Mixed (Haitian & Jamaican) Religion Christian Christian Sexual orientation Straight Straight Height in centimetres 163 168 Height in feet 5'4" 5'6" Weight in kilograms 132 128 Weight in pounds 60 58 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Brown Brown Relationship status Undisclosed Dating Partner Undisclosed Destroy Lonely Higher education Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design Profession Model, TV personality, fashion designer, influencer Model, TV personality, fashion designer, influencer Social media Instagram, Threads Instagram, Threads

Clermont twins’ before and after—from small-town girls to style icons

Shannon and Shannade Clermont were born on 21 March 1994, in Montclair, New Jersey. They grew up in Dallas, Georgia, from age nine as the youngest of five children.

Their Haitian father ran a moving company, and their Jamaican mother operated a daycare. In a 2018 Paper Magazine interview, Shannade credited her parents for being the source of their fuel since childhood. The model said:

I think our family and the people we grew up around in Georgia. We didn't come from generational wealth. Our parents are hard-working, working class. They're also immigrants, who came here and built the lives of their dreams.

Clermont twins attend the Marine Serre runway in Paris, France. Photo: @clermonttwins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She added:

They always taught us to prioritise our responsibilities and our dad always told us to never let anyone tell you no. Our dad would spend his very last to get us what we want and it was like, I'd rather just get it myself.

Shannade and Shannon started modelling at 14. After high school in Georgia, the twins earned college scholarships and moved to New York for school.

Shannon studied fashion merchandising at FIT, while Shannade studied strategic design at Parsons. The twins gained attention after appearing on Bad Girls Club in 2015.

The Clermont twins’ controversy explained

Shannon and Shannade Clermont attending Paris Fashion Week. Photo: @clermonttwins

Source: Instagram

The television personalities’ rising fame has brought scrutiny and several controversies. In 2018, Shannade Clermont was arrested and charged in a federal wire-fraud case. According to prosecutors, she stole debit card data from a 42-year-old client who died after a paid date.

Shannade admitted to using the victim’s identity to charge over $20,000 on luxury items. In Nov 2018, Shannade pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. She was later sentenced to one year in prison in April 2019.

Judge Naomi Buchwald criticised her actions, saying;

When faced with the real test of character, you chose to steal his debit card information.

Shannade apologised during sentencing and told the judge that she accepted responsibility for her actions. She reported to FCI Dublin in June 2019. Authorities released her to a halfway house in March 2020 to complete the remaining sentence.

The Clermont twins modeling for the Yeezy Season 6 campaign. Photo: @wiatribe

Source: Facebook

Their stint on Bad Girls Club ended after a heated altercation and hostile behaviour towards castmates, cementing their “bad girl” reputation. While speaking with i-D magazine in 2023, Shannade explained that they remained unapologetic about who they were:

We’re just unapologetically ourselves, and I think people put us on a pedestal where we’re seen as abnormal – but we are human beings.

Addressing the same issue, Shannon said:

We all do stuff, but because we're on this platform, and are more transparent about what we do, we then receive a lot of judgment for it… I think that when you’re confident about whatever you’re doing… it becomes controversial. But we don’t purposefully do things with controversy in mind.

The Clermont twins during their Korea/Japan trip in April 2023. Photo: @clermonttwins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Have the Clermont twins had a BBL?

Rumours persist that Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont had cosmetic procedures, mainly because of noticeable body changes after appearing on the Bad Girls Club.

In the aforementioned i-D interview, the twins admitted they had extensive work done and were enthusiastic about cosmetic enhancements. While addressing the same issue, Shannade said:

For us, getting a new procedure is the same as us painting our bodies… It’s part of the process of us becoming walking works of art. Our mediums are our bodies, our appearances and our fashion.

The Clermont twins model together. Photo: @clermonttwins

Source: Instagram

What do the Clermont twins do for a living?

The Clermont twins are professional models, fashion designers, and television personalities. Their Instagram account has over 1.9 million followers at the time of writing. The twins co-founded their luxury clothing label, Mont Boudoir, in 2017.

In 2019, they walked in New York Fashion Week shows for Gypsy Sport and The Blonds. They have also featured in various music videos for Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Nicki Minaj.

Shannon and Shannade have also worked in high fashion. In 2018, they appeared in Kanye West’s January 2018 Yeezy Season 6 campaign. They also walked for designer labels such as Chromat and The Blonds in 2019.

FAQs

What are the Clermont twins famous for? The Clermont twins are famous for modelling, social media influence, and appearing on the reality show Bad Girls Club. What ethnicity are the Clermont twins? The professional models have mixed heritage, with a Haitian father and Jamaican mother. Who are the Clermont twins' parents? Their father owned a moving company, and their mother ran a daycare business. Are the Clermont twins real sisters? Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont are identical twin sisters. What are the Clermont twins’ ages? The twins were born on 21 March 1994 and are 31 years old as of March 2026. Why did the Clermont twins go to jail? Shannade Clermont served about one year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in 2018. What is the Clermont twins’ height? Shannon is about 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), while Shannade Clermont is about 5 ft 6 in (167 cm) tall.

The Clermont twins’ journey reflects a visible transformation over the years. Their style, cosmetic enhancements, and fashion choices have evolved after their television debut on Bad Girls Club. Today, their public image centres on modelling, fashion campaigns, and social media influence.

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