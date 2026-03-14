The Clermont twins' before and after journey, from viral teen models to controversial figures
Fans have been comparing the Clermont twins before and after appearing on Bad Girls Club for years. The twins Shannon and Shannade first entered the spotlight as aspiring models with a softer, natural look. Their transformation has brought controversy, especially after Shannade Clermont’s fraud case and prison sentence in 2018.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The Clermont twins began modelling at age 14.
- Shannade Clermont served one year in prison for wire fraud.
- They have openly embraced cosmetic procedures to enhance their bodies.
- Shannon and Shannade are co-founders of the luxury clothing label Mont Boudoir.
Profile summary
Full name
Shannon Jessie Clermont
Shannade Jenee Clermont
Nickname
The Uptown Princess
The Power Princess
Gender
Female
Female
Date of birth
21 March 1994
21 March 1994
Age
31 years old (as of March 2026)
31 years old (as of March 2026)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Aries
Place of birth
New Jersey, United States
New Jersey, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
Mixed (Haitian & Jamaican)
Mixed (Haitian & Jamaican)
Religion
Christian
Christian
Sexual orientation
Straight
Straight
Height in centimetres
163
168
Height in feet
5'4"
5'6"
Weight in kilograms
132
128
Weight in pounds
60
58
Hair colour
Black
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Brown
Relationship status
Undisclosed
Dating
Partner
Undisclosed
Destroy Lonely
Higher education
Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design
Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons School of Design
Profession
Model, TV personality, fashion designer, influencer
Model, TV personality, fashion designer, influencer
Social media
Clermont twins’ before and after—from small-town girls to style icons
Shannon and Shannade Clermont were born on 21 March 1994, in Montclair, New Jersey. They grew up in Dallas, Georgia, from age nine as the youngest of five children.
Their Haitian father ran a moving company, and their Jamaican mother operated a daycare. In a 2018 Paper Magazine interview, Shannade credited her parents for being the source of their fuel since childhood. The model said:
I think our family and the people we grew up around in Georgia. We didn't come from generational wealth. Our parents are hard-working, working class. They're also immigrants, who came here and built the lives of their dreams.
She added:
They always taught us to prioritise our responsibilities and our dad always told us to never let anyone tell you no. Our dad would spend his very last to get us what we want and it was like, I'd rather just get it myself.
Shannade and Shannon started modelling at 14. After high school in Georgia, the twins earned college scholarships and moved to New York for school.
Shannon studied fashion merchandising at FIT, while Shannade studied strategic design at Parsons. The twins gained attention after appearing on Bad Girls Club in 2015.
The Clermont twins’ controversy explained
The television personalities’ rising fame has brought scrutiny and several controversies. In 2018, Shannade Clermont was arrested and charged in a federal wire-fraud case. According to prosecutors, she stole debit card data from a 42-year-old client who died after a paid date.
Shannade admitted to using the victim’s identity to charge over $20,000 on luxury items. In Nov 2018, Shannade pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. She was later sentenced to one year in prison in April 2019.
Judge Naomi Buchwald criticised her actions, saying;
When faced with the real test of character, you chose to steal his debit card information.
Shannade apologised during sentencing and told the judge that she accepted responsibility for her actions. She reported to FCI Dublin in June 2019. Authorities released her to a halfway house in March 2020 to complete the remaining sentence.
Their stint on Bad Girls Club ended after a heated altercation and hostile behaviour towards castmates, cementing their “bad girl” reputation. While speaking with i-D magazine in 2023, Shannade explained that they remained unapologetic about who they were:
We’re just unapologetically ourselves, and I think people put us on a pedestal where we’re seen as abnormal – but we are human beings.
Addressing the same issue, Shannon said:
We all do stuff, but because we're on this platform, and are more transparent about what we do, we then receive a lot of judgment for it… I think that when you’re confident about whatever you’re doing… it becomes controversial. But we don’t purposefully do things with controversy in mind.
Have the Clermont twins had a BBL?
Rumours persist that Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont had cosmetic procedures, mainly because of noticeable body changes after appearing on the Bad Girls Club.
In the aforementioned i-D interview, the twins admitted they had extensive work done and were enthusiastic about cosmetic enhancements. While addressing the same issue, Shannade said:
For us, getting a new procedure is the same as us painting our bodies… It’s part of the process of us becoming walking works of art. Our mediums are our bodies, our appearances and our fashion.
What do the Clermont twins do for a living?
The Clermont twins are professional models, fashion designers, and television personalities. Their Instagram account has over 1.9 million followers at the time of writing. The twins co-founded their luxury clothing label, Mont Boudoir, in 2017.
In 2019, they walked in New York Fashion Week shows for Gypsy Sport and The Blonds. They have also featured in various music videos for Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Nicki Minaj.
Shannon and Shannade have also worked in high fashion. In 2018, they appeared in Kanye West’s January 2018 Yeezy Season 6 campaign. They also walked for designer labels such as Chromat and The Blonds in 2019.
FAQs
- What are the Clermont twins famous for? The Clermont twins are famous for modelling, social media influence, and appearing on the reality show Bad Girls Club.
- What ethnicity are the Clermont twins? The professional models have mixed heritage, with a Haitian father and Jamaican mother.
- Who are the Clermont twins' parents? Their father owned a moving company, and their mother ran a daycare business.
- Are the Clermont twins real sisters? Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont are identical twin sisters.
- What are the Clermont twins’ ages? The twins were born on 21 March 1994 and are 31 years old as of March 2026.
- Why did the Clermont twins go to jail? Shannade Clermont served about one year in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud in 2018.
- What is the Clermont twins’ height? Shannon is about 5 ft 4 in (163 cm), while Shannade Clermont is about 5 ft 6 in (167 cm) tall.
The Clermont twins’ journey reflects a visible transformation over the years. Their style, cosmetic enhancements, and fashion choices have evolved after their television debut on Bad Girls Club. Today, their public image centres on modelling, fashion campaigns, and social media influence.
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Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with more than four years of experience in writing and content creation while working with Legit.ng, Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, covering lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com