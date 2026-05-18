So, I hate being a hypocrite as a father. I hate not having the compassion to show the better side of me. So, that is the hardest thing about being a father.

Terrence Howard's kids have often drawn public interest because of the actor’s high-profile Hollywood career and personal life. The actor is the father of five children: Aubrey, Hunter, Heaven, Qirin, and Hero. His children were born from his relationships with two women, Lori McCommas and Miranda Pak.

Terrence Howard with his children at the Cinema Society Special Screening of "Iron Man" held at the Tribeca Grand Screening Room. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Actor Terrence Howard became a first-time father in 1993 and has since welcomed five children with two women, Lori McCommas and Miranda Pak .

. His two daughters are Aubrey Howard and Heaven Howard, while his three sons are Hunter Howard, Qirin Love Howard, and Hero Valentino Howard.

Currently, Terrence Howard is engaged to Miranda Pak, whom he married in 2013 before divorcing in 2015.

Profile summary

Full name Terrence Dashon Howard Gender Male Date of birth 11 March 1969 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 184 Weight in pounds 200 Weight in kilograms 91 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Anita Hawkins Williams Father Tyrone Howard Siblings 10 Relationship status Engaged Partner Miranda Pak Children 5 College Pratt Institute Profession Actor Instagram @theterrencehoward

Meet Terrence Howard's kids

The two-time BET Award winner has balanced his acting career with raising a large family. Over the years, his children have occasionally appeared with him at public events and on social media.

While some of them prefer private lives, others have pursued creative and wellness-related interests. Here is a closer look at Howard's children, starting from the eldest to the youngest.

Aubrey Howard

Terrence Howard's eldest child poses next to a flower garden (L). Aubrey Howard and her two children on a football field (R). Photo: @aubreybhoward on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aubrey Howard is Terrence Howard’s eldest child and one of his most publicly known daughters. She was born during his marriage to Lori McCommas. Aubrey has occasionally attended movie premieres and entertainment events alongside her father over the years.

Aubrey later became a mother herself, making the Hollywood actor a grandfather. She welcomed her first child, Hazel Anita Gayle, on 26 December 2012, and her second child, Adrian William Gayle, was born on 27 January 2015. She has openly discussed the challenges and rewards of being a young mother while building her own path in life.

Beyond her family life, Aubrey, who is a certified yoga expert, is involved in wellness and healing work. She reportedly founded a platform called Spirit Medicine, focusing on yoga, breathwork, and emotional healing. Her work reflects a strong interest in mindfulness and holistic health.

Hunter Howard

Terrence Howard and his son, Hunter, at a film screening event in Paramus, New Jersey (L). The two at the Museum of Moving Images (R). Photo: N. Todaro, J. Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hunter Howard is Terrence Howard’s second child and first son, born in 1995 during the actor’s marriage to Lori McCommas. Although Hunter Howard keeps a relatively private life in his adult life, he occasionally appeared alongside his father at major Hollywood events, including the 2006 Academy Awards and the 2008 screening of Iron Man.

Hunter has also shared creative moments with his famous father. In 2008, he collaborated with Terrence Howard on the album Shine Through It, contributing backup vocals to the project.

During an October 2008 interview with NPR, the actor revealed that he was teaching his son carpentry and home renovation skills, while proudly describing Hunter as a bright and promising young man. Terrence said:

I'm raising a really beautiful young man who will probably become the scientist I always wanted to be.

The actor has also spoken about helping Hunter develop practical life skills beyond music and entertainment. In an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Terrence Howard shared that he hired stunt driver Jay Lynch to teach his son defensive and stunt driving techniques. Speaking about the experience, he told Jennifer Hudson:

He took my son out, and would spend two hours a week showing him how to do stunt driving, showing him how to do defensive driving, and that has made him a very safe driver.

Heaven Howard

Terrence Howard and his daughter at Sugar Studios (L). Heaven Howard poses for a photo at a hair salon (R). Photo: @heavenhowardd on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heaven Howard is Terrence Howard and Lori McCommas’ youngest child and third child together. Like her older siblings, Heaven Howard has accompanied her father to several high-profile entertainment events over the years, including the premieres of The Pursuit of Happyness in 2006 and The Butler in 2013.

Beyond red carpet appearances, Heaven has also explored the entertainment industry creatively as a young actress. In 2008, she collaborated with Terrence Howard in the Broadway revival of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, showcasing her early involvement in acting and stage productions.

Heaven Howard later became involved in advocacy and storytelling projects connected to personal healing and awareness. She revealed that she was sexually abused by a cousin when she was seven years old, adding that she chose to forgive him after learning he had also experienced abuse as a young child.

Heaven shared her story in connection with the 2023 short film Princess Love, in which she portrayed the character Madison. The film examines the impact of generational trauma and abuse.

A graduate of the class of 2015, Heaven has publicly expressed gratitude to her father for supporting and inspiring her journey. In a heartfelt Instagram post shared in 2019, she wrote:

So thank you for paving the way for me to walk a path that is both old and new. The complexities of life are made easier by the poetry of your words. I share the insights of your brain and hear the same voices. We are separate but exist together. I will meet you in every life to learn from one another. Thank you for all of the lessons learned and love shared.

Qirin Love Howard

Actor Terrence Howard's son Qirin Love looks on in a solo photo. Photo: @theterrencehoward on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Qirin Love Howard is Terrence Howard’s second son and the first child from his relationship with Miranda Pak. He was reportedly born on 7 May 2015, and each year, the actor celebrates his son’s birthday with heartfelt social media tributes. Terrence Howard has affectionately described Qirin as fearless.

The Hustle & Flow actor has also spoken about the meaning behind his son’s distinctive name, explaining that it was inspired by the Qilin, a mythical Chinese creature believed to symbolise prosperity, harmony, and the beginning of a peaceful era. As of 2026, Qirin Love Howard is 11 years old.

Hero Valentino Howard

Terrence Howard poses for a photo with his youngest child, Hero Valentino. Photo: @theterrencehoward on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hero Valentino Howard is Terrence Howard’s youngest child and second son with Miranda Pak. He was reportedly born on 15 July 2016, arriving six weeks early. Despite being premature, Hero was reportedly one of the biggest babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Terrence Howard has openly shared the profound impact Hero has had on his life. The actor described his youngest son as “his everything” and even referred to him as his “new favourite", expressing the deep joy he experienced in fatherhood later in life.

Hero Valentino Howard has also appeared alongside his family at important public events, including when Terrence Howard received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019.

FAQs

When did Terrence Howard become a father? The Brave One actor became a father in 1993 when he welcomed his first child, Aubrey Howard, during his marriage to Lori McCommas. How many children does Terrence Howard have? He is the father of five children, two daughters and three sons. Who are Terrence Howard’s children? His children are Aubrey Howard, Hunter Howard, Heaven Howard, Qirin Love Howard, and Hero Valentino Howard. What are Terrence Howard's kids' ages? As of May 2026, their ages range between 33 years old and 9 years old, inclusive. The eldest was born in 1993, and the youngest came in 2016. Who are the mothers of Terrence Howard’s children? The mothers of his children are Lori McCommas (three kids) and Miranda Pak (two kids). Does Terrence Howard have grandchildren? He has two grandchildren through his first child, Aubrey Howard. They are Hazel Anita Gayle and Adrian William Gayle. Is Terrence Howard married? The actor, who has been married four times, does not currently have a wife but is engaged to Miranda Pak, the mother of his two children, with whom he has had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Terrence Howard's kids have remained an important part of the actor’s personal life and public story. The Hollywood star shares five children with Lori McCommas and Miranda Pak. Over the years, Terrence Howard's kids have occasionally appeared with him at major events and family celebrations.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng