Comedian Joe Machi’s biography: age, spouse, condition, career

Joe Machi is an American stand-up comedian and television personality from State College, Pennsylvania, USA. He has made appearances in several famous comedy shows such as Last Comic Standing.

What else is known about him? Have a look at Joe Machi's bio and find out more.

Profile summary

Full name: Joseph P. Machi

Joseph P. Machi Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 23, 1979

June 23, 1979 Age: 42 years old (as of 2021)

42 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: State College, Pennsylvania, USA

State College, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence: New York City, New York, USA

New York City, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 171

171 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Shoe size: 7 (UK)

7 (UK) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Catherine

Catherine Father: Frank Machi

Frank Machi School: State College Area High School

State College Area High School University: Penn State University

Penn State University Profession: Stand-up comedian, television and social media personality

Stand-up comedian, television and social media personality Facebook: Joe Machi

Joe Machi Twitter: @joemachi

@joemachi Website: www.joemachi.com

Joe Machi's biography

Joe was born in State College, Pennsylvania, USA on June 23 1979. He was born to Catherine, a retired Catholic school teacher, and Frank Machi, a retired retail manager.

Joe Machi's age

As of September 2021, Joe Machi, the comedian, is 42 years old.

Joe Machi's college education

Joe graduated from State College Area High School in 1997 and then joined Penn State University, where he graduated in 2002.

Career

Machi discovered he had an interest in comedy when he was a little child. He often watched Kevin Nealon, and Norm MacDonald shows. It was when he left for New York City that he confirmed he wanted to get into comedy. In New York, comedian Joe Machi earned many opportunities to perform at famous shows such as Late Night at Comic Strip Live.

His career debuted after winning the New York Comedy Festival's Funniest Comedian competition. Since then, he became a staple in the New York's comedy scene, participating in several famous competitions like Last Comic Standing. Have a look at some of the comedian's credits he has earned throughout his career.

(2021) Gutfeld

(2015-2021) The Greg Gutfeld Show

(2018-2020) Your Welcome

(2018-2019) This Week at the Comedy Cellar

(2018) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(2013-2017) Red Eye w/Tom Shillue

(2014) Last Comic Standing

Is Joe Machi married?

The subject of whether or not Joe Machi has a spouse has been an intriguing topic among his fans. However, Joe has not disclosed information about his relationship status.

Is Joe Machi gay?

The comedian is yet to respond to the rumours about him being gay that surfaced after his routine, Telling Your Parents You're Gay, on Just For Laughs.

Joe Machi's condition

Does Joe Machi, the comedian, have an illness? Well, most of his fans believe that he has a disease responsible for his peculiar voice. While many people think he is ill, the comedian himself has no condition, and his voice is just natural.

Body measurements

The comedian is 5 feet 10 inches (178cm) tall and weighs 171 pounds (78 kg). He has brown hair and eyes.

Joe Machi has an extensive comedy base and several stand-up comedy credits to his name. He has also received recognition for his unique voice and the ability to make people laugh.

