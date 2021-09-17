Comedian Joe Machi’s biography: age, spouse, condition, career
Joe Machi is an American stand-up comedian and television personality from State College, Pennsylvania, USA. He has made appearances in several famous comedy shows such as Last Comic Standing.
Profile summary
- Full name: Joseph P. Machi
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: June 23, 1979
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: State College, Pennsylvania, USA
- Current residence: New York City, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5'10"
- Height in centimetres: 178
- Weight in pounds: 171
- Weight in kilograms: 78
- Shoe size: 7 (UK)
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Catherine
- Father: Frank Machi
- School: State College Area High School
- University: Penn State University
- Profession: Stand-up comedian, television and social media personality
- Facebook: Joe Machi
- Twitter: @joemachi
- Website: www.joemachi.com
Joe Machi's biography
Joe was born in State College, Pennsylvania, USA on June 23 1979. He was born to Catherine, a retired Catholic school teacher, and Frank Machi, a retired retail manager.
Joe Machi's age
As of September 2021, Joe Machi, the comedian, is 42 years old.
Joe Machi's college education
Joe graduated from State College Area High School in 1997 and then joined Penn State University, where he graduated in 2002.
Career
Machi discovered he had an interest in comedy when he was a little child. He often watched Kevin Nealon, and Norm MacDonald shows. It was when he left for New York City that he confirmed he wanted to get into comedy. In New York, comedian Joe Machi earned many opportunities to perform at famous shows such as Late Night at Comic Strip Live.
His career debuted after winning the New York Comedy Festival's Funniest Comedian competition. Since then, he became a staple in the New York's comedy scene, participating in several famous competitions like Last Comic Standing. Have a look at some of the comedian's credits he has earned throughout his career.
- (2021) Gutfeld
- (2015-2021) The Greg Gutfeld Show
- (2018-2020) Your Welcome
- (2018-2019) This Week at the Comedy Cellar
- (2018) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- (2013-2017) Red Eye w/Tom Shillue
- (2014) Last Comic Standing
Is Joe Machi married?
The subject of whether or not Joe Machi has a spouse has been an intriguing topic among his fans. However, Joe has not disclosed information about his relationship status.
Is Joe Machi gay?
The comedian is yet to respond to the rumours about him being gay that surfaced after his routine, Telling Your Parents You're Gay, on Just For Laughs.
Joe Machi's condition
Does Joe Machi, the comedian, have an illness? Well, most of his fans believe that he has a disease responsible for his peculiar voice. While many people think he is ill, the comedian himself has no condition, and his voice is just natural.
Body measurements
The comedian is 5 feet 10 inches (178cm) tall and weighs 171 pounds (78 kg). He has brown hair and eyes.
Joe Machi has an extensive comedy base and several stand-up comedy credits to his name. He has also received recognition for his unique voice and the ability to make people laugh.
