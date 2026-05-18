Top 10 universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology ranked by facilities, fees and cut-off marks
Universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology include the University of Lagos, the Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, among others. These NUC-accredited institutions offer biotechnology as a four- to five-year undergraduate program and a two-year postgraduate degree.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology
- 10. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
- 9. Covenant University
- 8. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
- 7. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna)
- 6. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
- 5. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
- 4. University of Ilorin
- 3. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- 2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
- 1. University of Ibadan (UI)
- What is the best university to study biotechnology in Nigeria?
- Which universities offer M.Sc biotechnology in Nigeria?
- What JAMB score do I need to study biotechnology in Nigeria?
Key takeaways
- More than 30 universities in Nigeria offer biotechnology as an undergraduate course.
- These universities offer biotechnology as a four- to five-year undergraduate course and as a two-year master's program.
- The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for biotechnology is 150 points, but leading institutions require at least 200 points.
- Tuition fees for biotechnology students at federal universities can be as low as ₦69,360 per academic session, while those at private universities can pay up to ₦1.7 million.
Top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology
To rank the top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology, we have reviewed teaching quality, infrastructure, and learning and research environment. The data was sourced from official university portals, EduRank, and Times Higher Education to ensure accuracy. However, academic fees may change with new academic sessions. Have a look at the best universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology and their cut-off marks and tuition costs.
Rank
University
Cutoff point
Tuition fee per session
1.
University of Ibadan
200
₦133,050–₦293,050
2.
University of Nigeria, Nsukka
200
₦225,900–₦243,900
3.
University of Lagos
200
₦140,250–₦176,300
4.
University of Ilorin
150
₦69,360–₦138,240
5.
Obafemi Awolowo University
200
₦101,200–₦190,200
6.
Ahmadu Bello University
180
₦70,250–₦84,500
7.
Federal University of Technology, Minna
150
₦231,000–₦275,000
8.
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
160
₦107,500–₦205,000
9.
Covenant University
200
₦905,570–₦1.7 million
10.
Federal University of Technology, Akure
180
₦68,000–₦258,000
10. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)
The Department of Biotechnology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), offers a 5-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree program. On school costs, FUTA tuition fees for new and returning students make it one of the cheapest universities.
The minimum general requirement is 180. However, this is subject to change based on the competitiveness of the applicant pool.
9. Covenant University
Covenant University is ranked third overall in Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings. As a private institution. Compared to state and federal universities, Covenant University fees are significantly higher. Have a look at the fee requirements for Biology (applied biology and biotechnology) at various academic levels.
Academic level
Tuition fee
B.Sc
₦1,733,797
M.Sc
₦905,570
PhD
₦1,142,410
8. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, offers biotechnology as an undergraduate course under the College of Natural Sciences. Additionally, the school's Biotechnology Centre offers seven training programmes whose fees range between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000.
In 2000, FUNAAB set up the Central Laboratory and Biotechnology Centre to promote training and research in modern biotechnology. The centre has the following specialised laboratories in the field.
- Animal Biotechnology Laboratory
- Plant Biotechnology Laboratory
- Food Microbiology Biotechnology Laboratory
7. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna)
Federal University of Technology, Minna, offers biotechnology as an undergraduate course under the School of Life Sciences.
The school boasts of a World Bank-funded research centre, the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, whose major research units include bioinformatics, nanotechnology, Malaria, vaccines, and drug discovery.
At FUTMinna, tuition is free; new and returning candidates are charged for other university charges. Have a look at the school's fee schedule as of 2026.
100 Level
200 Level
Returning students
Final students
University charges
₦121,000
₦121,000
₦106,000
₦104,000
Faculty charges
₦154,000
₦154,000
₦139,000
₦127,000
6. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
The Ahmadu Bello University has established itself as a leading institution with a focus on biotechnology. In 2014, a public health-focused research division, Africa Centre for Excellence on Neglected Tropical Diseases and Forensic Biotechnology (ACENTDFB), was established at Ahmadu Bello University.
ABU students are introduced to basic and applied biotechnology research through its courses and programmes, such as the Biotechnology Research Programme, ACENTDFB, and laboratory units like the Bioscience Centre and the Centre for Biotechnology Research and Training (CBRT).
In addition to undergraduate courses in the field, prospective candidates can benefit from advanced courses in biotechnology and forensic biotechnology (PGD, M.Sc., and PhD)
5. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University offers biotechnology through the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. The university holds a proven track record in biological sciences research.
In February 2026, a research team at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, recorded a scientific breakthrough in the global fight against malaria. The team successfully determined and deposited the first-ever crystal structure of Plasmodium falciparum transketolase bound to an inhibitor in the Protein Data Bank. the time of this writing, the OAU school fees schedule for freshers in science courses ranges between ₦163,200 and ₦190,200. Returning students in similar fields are required to pay between ₦101,200 and ₦128,200 per semester.
4. University of Ilorin
The University of Ilorin offers courses in biotechnology through the Unilorin Institute of Molecular Science and Biotechnology, established in the 2009/2010 academic session, and through the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology under the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
According to Times Higher Education, the University of Ilorin ranks second in research quality. Trained students are also offered research experience through the Student Industrial Workshop Experience Scheme at the National Biotechnology Development Agency.
Based on the amended 2022/2023 fee schedule, new students at the University of Ilorin are required to pay ₦138,240 per semester, while returning students pay ₦69,360 per semester. This fee schedule places it at the top of the list of the cheapest universities for biotechnology students.
3. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
UNILAG's biotechnology programme is housed in the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology. In the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings, it recorded the highest research quality score among Nigerian universities.
In 2025, UNILAG held a lecture titled, 'Dancing on Shifting Carpets: Between Molecules and Devices,' by Prof. Akinniyi Adediran Osuntoki. For prospective UNILAG students, his declaration, 'Biotechnology is the next industrial revolution; we must not miss the train,' shows the university's commitment to biotechnology education and research.
On fees, new students whose courses require laboratory facilities pay ₦176,300. Returning students are required to pay ₦140,250.
2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, offers several BSc, PGD, M.Sc., and PhD programs in biotechnology across various faculties. Have a look at the programs by faculty.
Faculty of Agriculture
Biochemistry and biotechnology
Food microbiology and biotechnology
Faculty of Biological Sciences
Molecular genetics and biotechnology
Industrial biochemistry and biotechnology
Plant biotechnology
Algal biotechnology
Fungal biotechnology
Bagel biotechnology
Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
Pharmaceutical biotechnology
Pharmaceutical microbiology and biotechnology
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine
Applied anatomy and biotechnology
Nutrition and biotechnology
Applied anatomy and biotechnology
Institute for Drug-Herbal Medicine
Nanobiotechnology
The university's fee structure varies across faculties. According to the university's 2025/2026 consolidated charges, the charges range between ₦225,900 and ₦243,900 in the faculties listed above.
1. University of Ibadan (UI)
The University of Ibadan offers biotechnology under the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology. The highest-ranked EduRank university also offers a postgraduate program in the field, the Master of Science in public health biotechnology.
To be eligible for UI's post-UTME screening, you must meet the minimum 200 score. Other requirements include 5 O-level credits in the English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology.
Fee requirements for students range between ₦143,050 and ₦293,000. Here is a breakdown of the UI 2025/2026 fee schedule.
Academic level
Fee
100
₦281,500
200
₦281,500–₦293,050
300
₦258,500–₦268,550
400
₦143,050–₦153,050
500
₦133,050
What is the best university to study biotechnology in Nigeria?
UNILAG and the University of Ibadan record the highest research quality scores among Nigerian universities in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings.
Which universities offer M.Sc biotechnology in Nigeria?
Ahmadu Bello University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and University of Ibadan, among other Nigerian universities, offer PGD, M.Sc., and PhD biotechnology programmes.
What JAMB score do I need to study biotechnology in Nigeria?
On average, universities offering biotechnology in Nigeria have a national minimum JAMB score of 150 to 180 points. The most competitive institutions, UNN, UNILAG, UI, and Covenant University, require you to have 200 points.
The universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology range from globally ranked federal institutions to private universities with modern campuses, research facilities, and industry links. Federal universities remain the most affordable and the most competitive to enter, with UNILAG, UI, OAU, and UNN leading on research quality and impact.
Legit.ng recently published a list of universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc. These institutions provide valuable opportunities for polytechnic graduates seeking academic advancement.
Schools such as Kwara State University, Rivers State University, and Obafemi Awolowo University, among others, offer top-up programmes that help students improve their qualifications, career prospects, and chances of pursuing postgraduate studies. Read on for a full list of top schools offering HND-to-BSc conversion programmes for Nigerian students.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.