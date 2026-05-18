Universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology include the University of Lagos, the Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Ibadan, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, among others. These NUC-accredited institutions offer biotechnology as a four- to five-year undergraduate program and a two-year postgraduate degree.

Top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology prepare graduates for careers in research, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. Photo: @CovenantUniversity, @UnilagNigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

More than 30 universities in Nigeria offer biotechnology as an undergraduate course.

offer biotechnology as an undergraduate course. These universities offer biotechnology as a four- to five-year undergraduate course and as a two-year master's program.

undergraduate course and as a master's program. The minimum JAMB cut-off mark for biotechnology is 150 points , but leading institutions require at least 200 points .

, but leading institutions require at least . Tuition fees for biotechnology students at federal universities can be as low as ₦69,360 per academic session, while those at private universities can pay up to ₦1.7 million.

Top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology

To rank the top universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology, we have reviewed teaching quality, infrastructure, and learning and research environment. The data was sourced from official university portals, EduRank, and Times Higher Education to ensure accuracy. However, academic fees may change with new academic sessions. Have a look at the best universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology and their cut-off marks and tuition costs.

Rank University Cutoff point Tuition fee per session 1. University of Ibadan 200 ₦133,050–₦293,050 2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka 200 ₦225,900–₦243,900 3. University of Lagos 200 ₦140,250–₦176,300 4. University of Ilorin 150 ₦69,360–₦138,240 5. Obafemi Awolowo University 200 ₦101,200–₦190,200 6. Ahmadu Bello University 180 ₦70,250–₦84,500 7. Federal University of Technology, Minna 150 ₦231,000–₦275,000 8. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta 160 ₦107,500–₦205,000 9. Covenant University 200 ₦905,570–₦1.7 million 10. Federal University of Technology, Akure 180 ₦68,000–₦258,000

10. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)

Students pictured at the Federal University of Technology, Akure Central Research Laboratory. Photo: @futacommunity

Source: Facebook

The Department of Biotechnology at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), offers a 5-year Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree program. On school costs, FUTA tuition fees for new and returning students make it one of the cheapest universities.

The minimum general requirement is 180. However, this is subject to change based on the competitiveness of the applicant pool.

9. Covenant University

Covenant University's Professor Solomon Rotimi pictured at the university's Cancer Genomics Laboratory facility. Photo: @CovenantUniversity

Source: Facebook

Covenant University is ranked third overall in Nigeria in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings. As a private institution. Compared to state and federal universities, Covenant University fees are significantly higher. Have a look at the fee requirements for Biology (applied biology and biotechnology) at various academic levels.

Academic level Tuition fee B.Sc ₦1,733,797 M.Sc ₦905,570 PhD ₦1,142,410

8. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

Students and staff pictured with handsanitizers produced at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)'s laboratory, the Biotechnology Centre. Photo: @FUNAABNG

Source: Facebook

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, offers biotechnology as an undergraduate course under the College of Natural Sciences. Additionally, the school's Biotechnology Centre offers seven training programmes whose fees range between ₦20,000 and ₦40,000.

In 2000, FUNAAB set up the Central Laboratory and Biotechnology Centre to promote training and research in modern biotechnology. The centre has the following specialised laboratories in the field.

Animal Biotechnology Laboratory

Plant Biotechnology Laboratory

Food Microbiology Biotechnology Laboratory

7. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna)

The Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology at the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna), located at the Bosso Campus. Photo: @Baleegraphy (commons.wikimedia.org)

Source: UGC

Federal University of Technology, Minna, offers biotechnology as an undergraduate course under the School of Life Sciences.

The school boasts of a World Bank-funded research centre, the Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, whose major research units include bioinformatics, nanotechnology, Malaria, vaccines, and drug discovery.

At FUTMinna, tuition is free; new and returning candidates are charged for other university charges. Have a look at the school's fee schedule as of 2026.

100 Level 200 Level Returning students Final students University charges ₦121,000 ₦121,000 ₦106,000 ₦104,000 Faculty charges ₦154,000 ₦154,000 ₦139,000 ₦127,000

6. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

Students pictured at the Ahmadu Bello University Center for Biotechnology Research and Training. Photo: @Center-for-Biotechnology-Research-and-Training

Source: Facebook

The Ahmadu Bello University has established itself as a leading institution with a focus on biotechnology. In 2014, a public health-focused research division, Africa Centre for Excellence on Neglected Tropical Diseases and Forensic Biotechnology (ACENTDFB), was established at Ahmadu Bello University.

ABU students are introduced to basic and applied biotechnology research through its courses and programmes, such as the Biotechnology Research Programme, ACENTDFB, and laboratory units like the Bioscience Centre and the Centre for Biotechnology Research and Training (CBRT).

In addition to undergraduate courses in the field, prospective candidates can benefit from advanced courses in biotechnology and forensic biotechnology (PGD, M.Sc., and PhD)

5. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

Dr. Olatomide Fadare led a team at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Nigeria to a major breakthrough in malaria research. Photo: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Obafemi Awolowo University offers biotechnology through the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. The university holds a proven track record in biological sciences research.

In February 2026, a research team at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, recorded a scientific breakthrough in the global fight against malaria. The team successfully determined and deposited the first-ever crystal structure of Plasmodium falciparum transketolase bound to an inhibitor in the Protein Data Bank. the time of this writing, the OAU school fees schedule for freshers in science courses ranges between ₦163,200 and ₦190,200. Returning students in similar fields are required to pay between ₦101,200 and ₦128,200 per semester.

4. University of Ilorin

University of Ilorin's Dr. Folusho Bankole pictured during a technical subcommittee at the National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) in 2024. Photo: @UniversityOfIlorinNigeria

Source: Facebook

The University of Ilorin offers courses in biotechnology through the Unilorin Institute of Molecular Science and Biotechnology, established in the 2009/2010 academic session, and through the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology under the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

According to Times Higher Education, the University of Ilorin ranks second in research quality. Trained students are also offered research experience through the Student Industrial Workshop Experience Scheme at the National Biotechnology Development Agency.

Based on the amended 2022/2023 fee schedule, new students at the University of Ilorin are required to pay ₦138,240 per semester, while returning students pay ₦69,360 per semester. This fee schedule places it at the top of the list of the cheapest universities for biotechnology students.

3. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

A front view of the D.K. Olukoya Central Research & Reference Laboratories located at the University of Lagos. Photo: @UnilagNigeria

Source: Facebook

UNILAG's biotechnology programme is housed in the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology. In the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings, it recorded the highest research quality score among Nigerian universities.

In 2025, UNILAG held a lecture titled, 'Dancing on Shifting Carpets: Between Molecules and Devices,' by Prof. Akinniyi Adediran Osuntoki. For prospective UNILAG students, his declaration, 'Biotechnology is the next industrial revolution; we must not miss the train,' shows the university's commitment to biotechnology education and research.

On fees, new students whose courses require laboratory facilities pay ₦176,300. Returning students are required to pay ₦140,250.

2. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

A front view of the UNESCO International Centre for Biotechnology located at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Photo: @International Centre for Biotechnology Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, offers several BSc, PGD, M.Sc., and PhD programs in biotechnology across various faculties. Have a look at the programs by faculty.

Faculty of Agriculture Biochemistry and biotechnology Food microbiology and biotechnology Faculty of Biological Sciences Molecular genetics and biotechnology Industrial biochemistry and biotechnology Plant biotechnology Algal biotechnology Fungal biotechnology Bagel biotechnology Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences Pharmaceutical biotechnology Pharmaceutical microbiology and biotechnology Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Applied anatomy and biotechnology Nutrition and biotechnology Applied anatomy and biotechnology Institute for Drug-Herbal Medicine Nanobiotechnology

The university's fee structure varies across faculties. According to the university's 2025/2026 consolidated charges, the charges range between ₦225,900 and ₦243,900 in the faculties listed above.

1. University of Ibadan (UI)

Students gather for a lecture by UI's Professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology, Iruka Nwamaka Okeke. Photo: @University of Ibadan - UI

Source: Facebook

The University of Ibadan offers biotechnology under the Department of Pharmaceutical Microbiology. The highest-ranked EduRank university also offers a postgraduate program in the field, the Master of Science in public health biotechnology.

To be eligible for UI's post-UTME screening, you must meet the minimum 200 score. Other requirements include 5 O-level credits in the English language, mathematics, chemistry, physics, and biology.

Fee requirements for students range between ₦143,050 and ₦293,000. Here is a breakdown of the UI 2025/2026 fee schedule.

Academic level Fee 100 ₦281,500 200 ₦281,500–₦293,050 300 ₦258,500–₦268,550 400 ₦143,050–₦153,050 500 ₦133,050

What is the best university to study biotechnology in Nigeria?

UNILAG and the University of Ibadan record the highest research quality scores among Nigerian universities in the 2026 Times Higher Education rankings.

Which universities offer M.Sc biotechnology in Nigeria?

Ahmadu Bello University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and University of Ibadan, among other Nigerian universities, offer PGD, M.Sc., and PhD biotechnology programmes.

What JAMB score do I need to study biotechnology in Nigeria?

On average, universities offering biotechnology in Nigeria have a national minimum JAMB score of 150 to 180 points. The most competitive institutions, UNN, UNILAG, UI, and Covenant University, require you to have 200 points.

The universities in Nigeria offering biotechnology range from globally ranked federal institutions to private universities with modern campuses, research facilities, and industry links. Federal universities remain the most affordable and the most competitive to enter, with UNILAG, UI, OAU, and UNN leading on research quality and impact.

Legit.ng recently published a list of universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc. These institutions provide valuable opportunities for polytechnic graduates seeking academic advancement.

Schools such as Kwara State University, Rivers State University, and Obafemi Awolowo University, among others, offer top-up programmes that help students improve their qualifications, career prospects, and chances of pursuing postgraduate studies. Read on for a full list of top schools offering HND-to-BSc conversion programmes for Nigerian students.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng