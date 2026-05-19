The top 10 nursing colleges in Nigeria are known for quality training, affordable fees, and strong academic standards. Institutions like the University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) stand out for their competitive cut-off marks and practical clinical experience.

University of Ibadan (UI), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and University of Lagos (UNILAG). Photo: @UNIIbadan, @OAUniversity, @UnilagNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The University of Benin ranks among the best universities for nursing, offering strong clinical training with affordable fees ranging from ₦88,250 to ₦119,200 per session .

ranks among the best universities for nursing, offering strong clinical training with affordable fees ranging from . The University of Ibadan is a top nursing school in Nigeria, known for strong academics, a JAMB cut-off score of 200 , and affordable fees ranging from ₦218,050 to ₦355,550 per year .

, and affordable fees ranging from . The University of Lagos offers access to top urban clinical training and modern facilities, with fees ranging from ₦140,250 to ₦190,250 per session .

offers access to top urban clinical training and modern facilities, with fees ranging from . The Ahmadu Bello University is a leading Northern institution for nursing, with a JAMB cut-off of 180 and tuition ranging from ₦74,000 to ₦78,875.

Top 10 nursing colleges in Nigeria and their fees

To rank the top nursing colleges in Nigeria, we have reviewed teaching quality, clinical training facilities, infrastructure, and the overall learning and research environment. The data was sourced from official institutional portals, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), and reliable educational repositories to ensure accuracy. However, academic fees may change with new academic sessions.

University Cutoff point Tuition fee per session University of Ibadan (UI) 200 ₦218,050–₦355,550 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 200 ₦128,200–₦190,000 University of Lagos (UNILAG) 200 ₦140,250–₦190,250 University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 200 ₦243,900 Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) 180 ₦74,000–₦78,875 Babcock University 170 ₦1.15 million–₦1.48 million Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) 180 ₦2.6 million–₦3.3 million University of Benin (UNIBEN) 200 ₦88,250–₦119,200 Bayero University Kano (BUK) 180 ₦140,500–₦151,300 Nile University of Nigeria 180 Exceeds ₦2.5 million

10. Nile University of Nigeria

Nile University offers premium nursing education with modern facilities and a global career focus. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria on Facebook

Source: UGC

Founded: 2009

2009 Location: Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

Abuja, FCT, Nigeria Telephone: +234-806-735-6789

+234-806-735-6789 Email address: admission@nileuniversity.edu.ng

The Nile University sits at the premium end of private nursing education in Nigeria, with annual tuition exceeding ₦2.5 million. Admission typically begins with a JAMB score of around 180, followed by internal screening.

Students are trained in a modern academic environment supported by international partnerships, advanced facilities, and accelerated learning pathways. The programme is tailored for those aiming to build globally competitive nursing careers.

9. Bayero University Kano (BUK)

BUK offers affordable nursing education focused on community health and practical training. Photo: @buknigeria (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1975

1975 Location: Kano, Kano State, Nigeria

Kano, Kano State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-806-123-4455

+234-806-123-4455 Email address: info@buk.edu.ng

Bayero University Kano is one of Northern Nigeria's leading universities, recognised for its relatively affordable nursing programme. The BUK tuition fee schedule for fresh students admitted through UTME or Direct Entry is ₦151,300; returning students pay ₦140,500; and international students pay approximately ₦600,000. Admission is typically based on a JAMB cut-off mark of about 180.

Students are trained through a community-focused approach that addresses key public health issues in the region. The programme places strong emphasis on preventive care, research, and practical responses to local healthcare challenges.

8. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

UNIBEN produces skilled nurses with strong clinical training at its teaching hospital. Photo: @greatuniben

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1970

1970 Location: Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria

Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-000-0000

+234-803-000-0000 Email address: registrar@uniben.edu

The University of Benin is well regarded for producing clinically skilled and competent nurses. Admission is competitive, with a JAMB cut-off of around 200 alongside strict screening processes. Tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic session range from about ₦88,250 to ₦119,200, depending on the student's level and course category.

Students undergo structured clinical rotations at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital. They gain hands-on experience in surgical, emergency, and general nursing care. This takes place in a high-demand healthcare environment.

7. Afe Babalola University (ABUAD)

ABUAD offers modern nursing training with strong clinical exposure and global standards. Photo: @TheBugCampus (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 2009

2009 Location: Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-812-777-2121

+234-812-777-2121 Email address: info@abuad.edu.ng

Afe Babalola University is recognised for its modern medical facilities and premium private education model. Admission typically requires a JAMB score of around 180, while tuition fees for the 2025/2026 nursing programme range from approximately ₦2.6 million to ₦3.3 million, depending on the level of study.

Students receive advanced clinical training at a multispecialty teaching hospital. The programme focuses on practical competence, innovation, and the preparation of graduates for international standards in nursing practice.

6. Babcock University

Babcock University is known for structured nursing training, modern facilities, and strong clinical practice. Photo: @babcocknigeria

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1959

1959 Location: Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-703-555-6536

+234-703-555-6536 Email address: info@babcock.edu.ng

Babcock University is a leading private institution known for its structured academic calendar and modern learning environment. Admission typically starts at a JAMB score of about 170, while tuition averages ₦1.15 million to ₦1.48 million per academic level, depending on the year of study and the semester structure.

Students benefit from advanced simulation laboratories, well-equipped teaching hospitals, and a values-based learning system. The programme combines strong academic training with professional ethics and international nursing standards.

5. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)

ABU offers an affordable nursing programme with strong practical and clinical training. Photo: @AlumniofABU on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 1962

1962 Location: Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-589-9120

+234-803-589-9120 Email address: info@abu.edu.ng

The Ahmadu Bello University offers one of the most affordable nursing programmes in Nigeria, with tuition fees ranging from ₦74,000 to ₦78,875. Admission is comparatively less competitive than in some top-tier institutions, with a JAMB cut-off mark of around 180.

Students can expect a training environment that emphasises adaptability and strong practical skills. Clinical exposure includes both urban and rural healthcare settings, preparing graduates to handle a wide range of health challenges across Nigeria.

4. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

UNN is known for its strong nursing education, combining structured academics with intensive clinical training at UNTH. Photo: @UNNaspirant on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 1955

1955 Location: Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria

Nsukka, Enugu State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-310-4444

+234-803-310-4444 Email address: registrar@unn.edu.ng

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a major centre for nursing education in Eastern Nigeria, well known for its structured academic system and strong alumni network. Admission typically requires a JAMB cut-off of about 200, although real entry scores are often higher due to strong competition. Tuition fees are about ₦243,900.

Students can expect a balance of solid theoretical instruction and intensive clinical exposure through the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital. The training approach emphasises professionalism, ethical practice, and long-term career development in healthcare.

3. University of Lagos (UNILAG)

UNILAG is known for its competitive nursing programme and strong clinical training at LUTH. Photo: @unilagadmissioninquiries on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 1962

1962 Location: Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria

Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone: +234-1-270-2000

+234-1-270-2000 Email address: admissions@unilag.edu.ng

The University of Lagos offers one of the most competitive nursing programmes in Nigeria, largely due to its location in the country's commercial hub. Admission usually requires a JAMB score of at least 200, along with strong performance in the Post-UTME. For the 2025/2026 academic session, nursing students at UNILAG can expect to pay between ₦140,250 and ₦190,250 per session in total institutional fees

Students gain practical experience in a fast-paced clinical setting at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where high patient volume exposes them to a wide range of medical cases. The programme is structured to develop speed, accuracy, and strong clinical decision-making skills.

2. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

OAU is renowned for its rigorous nursing training and strong focus on clinical and public health practice. Photo: @OluwatokiEnoch on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 1962

1962 Location: Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria

Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-123-4567

+234-803-123-4567 Email address: registrar@oauife.edu.ng

At Obafemi Awolowo University, nursing education is grounded in a long-standing tradition of rigorous training often referred to as the "Ife standard." Admission is based on a JAMB cut-off of about 200, though actual entry scores are usually much higher due to strong competition.

Tuition ranges from approximately ₦128,200 for returning students to ₦190,000 for new students, making it relatively affordable.

Students can expect a demanding curriculum that blends classroom instruction with extensive hospital and community-based practice. The programme places strong emphasis on public health nursing, equipping graduates to serve effectively in both rural and urban healthcare settings.

1. University of Ibadan (UI)

UI is Nigeria’s top nursing school, known for strong academics and clinical training at UCH Ibadan. Photo: @Aridunnuinfo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Founded: 1948

1948 Location: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-810-345-1234

+234-810-345-1234 Email address: admissions@ui.edu.ng

The University of Ibadan is widely regarded as Nigeria's top institution for nursing education, combining strong academics with advanced clinical training. Admission is highly competitive, with JAMB cut-off marks starting around 200, though successful candidates often need higher scores due to limited spaces. The fees range from about ₦218,050 to ₦355,550, with freshers paying around ₦281,500.

Students should expect a rigorous programme that emphasises critical thinking, research, and professional discipline. Clinical training takes place at the University College Hospital Ibadan, one of West Africa's leading teaching hospitals, where students gain exposure to complex medical cases that strengthen practical skills.

What is the best college of nursing in Nigeria?

The University of Ibadan is consistently ranked as Nigeria's best institution for nursing because of its long-standing academic excellence. It is also strengthened by its close integration with the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing in JAMB 2026?

Although the official 2026 JAMB minimum for Nursing is 150, most universities set higher cut-off marks, ranging from 180 to 200, due to heavy competition. To improve their chances of admission to competitive institutions, candidates are advised to target at least 200.

What is the best School of Nursing in Nigeria without JAMB?

There is no single officially recognised "best" school of nursing in Nigeria that operates without JAMB.

The top 10 nursing colleges in Nigeria offer students a wide range of academic and clinical pathways across federal, state, and private institutions. These schools differ in affordability, competitiveness, and hospital-based exposure, but all maintain accredited standards set by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published an article on federal universities offering nursing in Nigeria. Federal universities are among the highest-ranking institutions of higher education in the country. As a result, the cut-off mark for Nursing at these universities is typically around 270 or higher.

Nursing schools allow students to specialise in different fields of nursing, helping develop well-rounded, diverse healthcare professionals. Among federal universities, the University of Benin and the University of Ilorin are among the best options for studying nursing.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng