UNIUYO portal admission, login, requirements and fees 2022

Are you a student of the University of Uyo looking for vital information about the institution? Or are you planning to join the university but are stranded on where to begin the application process. Well, the UNIUYO portal provides all the details you need, from school fees to admission and how to contact the staff.

The University of Uyo embraces technology through the UNIUYO portal. The portal allows new and returning students to remotely access the university's services. It also simplifies the admission process and provides details of the programmes offered and how much they cost.

UNIUYO profile summary

Name: University of Uyo

University of Uyo Acronym: UNIUYO

UNIUYO Established: 1991

1991 Motto: Unity, Learning and Service

Unity, Learning and Service Vice-Chancellor: Nyaudoh U Ndaeyo

Nyaudoh U Ndaeyo Main campus address: KM 23 Airport -Giri Road, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria

KM 23 Airport -Giri Road, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria Mini campus: Gwagwalada Area Council

Gwagwalada Area Council Postal Box: P.M.B 1017, Uyo, Aks.

P.M.B 1017, Uyo, Aks. Email: registrar@uniuyo.edu.ng

registrar@uniuyo.edu.ng Telephone: +234(0)-8146129875, +234(0)-7017747407

+234(0)-8146129875, +234(0)-7017747407 Twitter: @universityofuyo

@universityofuyo Website: www.uniuyo.edu.ng

UNIUYO portal

Authorities at the University of Uyo enabled the UNUIYO portal for students and employees. Access to the portal allows returning and prospective students to perform the following operations:

Pay their school fees.

Check their examination results.

Access admission forms.

Calculate your points (GP & CGPA), as well as other learning-related activities.

Download the admission letter.

Check the admission requirements for different programmes.

Check the duration of the university's programmes.

UNIUYO portal login

How do I log into my UNIUYO portal? Access to the UNIUYO students portal is provided for prospective students before they access the admission forms. They are required to create an account by providing details of their JAMB registration number, admission type, phone number and email address. Remitting the registration fees as instructed on the portal allows access to the UNIUYO portal login details.

Logging in to the UNIUYO portal allows one to apply to a programme and confirm their admission status. Your registration number or matric number serves as your User ID on the portal

The eportal is accessible on the UNIUYO website.

UNIUYO admission

Admission into the university depends on a student's performance. The entry requirements seek to ensure that admitted students have the necessary preparedness to benefit from the programme they are enrolling for.

Undergraduate admission

Admission to UNIUYO undergraduate programmes is done through the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Candidates are admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), by Direct Entry or through the Pre-degree Programme.

1. Admission through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Candidates seeking admission through UTME should meet the following requirements:

Possess a West African School Certificate, General Certificate of Education (Ordinary Level) or Senior Secondary School Certificate. They should have attained five credit passes in five subjects, including the English Language, in not more than two sittings. Have a satisfactory performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Have a satisfactory performance in the Post-UTME Screening Exercise conducted by the University.

If you are eligible for this criteria, you should obtain the Post UTME form, accessible for N2,000 payable only via the UNIUYO portal.

Admission through Direct Entry (DE)

Apart from the standard requirements, candidates seeking admission should attain the following prerequisites:

Possess a General Certificate of Education at Advanced Level in at least two relevant subjects. Have an Ordinary National Diploma (OND) at the Upper/Lower Credit level from recognized institutions. Have a Higher National Diploma (HND) at the Upper/Lower Credit level from recognized institutions. Have a Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) with a minimum of merit in the relevant subject(s) from recognized institutions. Have a Bachelor’s degree from recognized institutions.

The candidate is also required to have met the JAMB requirements. Nonetheless, the admission requirements in this mode are subject to review from time to time.

Admission criteria for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB.BS) Degree

Candidates are admitted to MB.BS Degree Programme either through the JAMB examination, using accepted JAMB criteria for a six-year programme, or by Direct Entry for a given year programme for candidates with AI Level GC/HSC or a good class degree in the Sciences.

Candidates admitted through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) should have attained a credit pass in five subjects in the SSCE/equivalent examination. The five passes should be attained in not more than two sittings or any combination of the examinations; in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English Language are mandatory requirements.

Admission through Direct entry

Candidates are admitted to the MB.BS Degree Programme either through the competitive JAMB examination, using accepted JAMB criteria for a six-year programme, or by Direct Entry for a given year programme for candidates with AI Level GC/HSC or a good class degree in the Sciences.

A student is expected to have attained good grades in the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Zoology, and a credit in the English Language at WASCE or equivalent examination.

Other requirements

While filling in their bio-data details, a student is expected to be careful throughout the process since it is a one-time process. Uploading wrong or incomplete bio-data details will lead to automatic disqualification.

These are the other requirements they should be keen to follow:

No student is required to upload any photograph or biometric capture as pictures. JAMB has supplied the candidate's biometric details. Students who do not register for Post-UTME screening will not be considered for admission. An inmate of correctional centres, international students and blind and deaf applicants are exempted from the Post-UTME screening exercise. Candidates with a waiting result scan are legible to apply.

UNIUYO school fees 2022

New and returning university students must pay a range of school fees for their studies. The total cost for returning learners adds up to N62,250 for undergraduate students. Postgraduate students pay up to N87,550 for an academic year. The UNIUYO fees depend on the programme a student enrols for.

These details about the UNIUYO portal addresses the crucial sectors that anyone looking to join the institution should be aware of. If you are looking for recommendations of an institution to join, understanding every aspect of this article will go a long way in helping you decide.

