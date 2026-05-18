Breaking: APC Clears Oden Ewa for Cross River Central 2027 Senatorial Race

APC clears Oden Ewa and seven others for senatorial primaries ahead of 2027 elections

Oden Ewa set to challenge incumbent Senator Eteng Jonah Williams for Cross River Central ticket

Youth groups and party supporters reportedly rally behind Ewa’s bid for fresh representation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared former Cross River State Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Oden Ewa, to participate in the party’s senatorial primaries ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ewa was among eight aspirants approved by the party’s National Organising Secretary following the completion of the screening exercise.

APC Clears Oden Ewa for Cross River Central 2027 Senatorial Race

Source: Twitter

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, May 18, noted that the development was officially announced shortly after the screening process concluded.

Ewa to battle incumbent senator for ticket

Ewa is expected to face the incumbent senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Eteng Jonah Williams, who is seeking a third term in the Senate.

Political observers within the party describe the contest as one of the most closely watched senatorial races in the state, with both aspirants enjoying significant support across the district.

However, Ewa is said to be gaining momentum among party loyalists and grassroots supporters who see his ambition as an opportunity for fresh leadership and new ideas.

Youth groups reportedly rally behind aspirant

Support for Ewa’s aspiration is also believed to be growing among young people within the senatorial district, with several youth groups reportedly backing his candidacy.

Many of his supporters argue that he represents a new direction for the district and aligns with the growing demand for renewed representation.

Party stakeholders also point to his contributions to the development of the area over the years as part of the reasons behind his popularity within APC ranks.

Other aspirants also cleared

Other aspirants cleared by the APC National Organising Secretary for the senatorial primaries include Asuquo Ekpenyong for the South Senatorial District.

Those cleared for the North Senatorial District include Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Cecilia Omoniya Adans, Johna Onyi Agba and Mary Ogoba Ekpere Eta.

Source: Legit.ng