Matt Rife's biography: age, height, net worth, relationship, is he gay?

Matt Rife is an American actor and comedian. He is best known as a leading cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. He is also famous for his self-produced comedy specials, including Only Fans, Matthew Steven Rife, and Walking Red Flag.

The actor and comedian attends the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit at Cleveland Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)

Did you know Matt Rife is the most budding comedian at the World Famous Laugh Factory? He also made history as the youngest person to be featured on BET's ComicView.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Steven Rife Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 10 September 1995 Age 28 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 ft (183 cm) Weight 172lb (78 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Marital status Single Girlfriend Jessica Lord Father Michael Eric Gutzke (deceased) Mother April Rife Siblings 4 Profession Actor and comedian Matt Rife's Instagram @mattrife Facebook @Comedian Matt Rife X (Twitter) @mattrife TikTok @matt_rife YouTube @MattRifeComedy

Who is Matt Rife?

Matthew Steven Rife is an actor and comedian. He has appeared in Wild 'n Out, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Fresh Off the Boat. He is known for self-producing his comedy specials.

How old is Matt Rife?

Matt Rife's age is 28 years as of 2023. He was born on 10 September 1995, and his Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Matt Rife from?

The comedian is from the United States of America, and his nationality is American. He was born in Columbus, Ohio.

He was raised in a small town in the Midwest state of Ohio. He later moved to Los Angeles, California. His ethnicity is White.

Family background

The comedian and actor was born to April Rife and Michael Eric Gutzke. His biological dad, Michael, took his life when the actor was only 17 months old. The actor has four siblings: three older stepsisters and one younger half-sister.

Steven Bertoni interviews Matt Rife at the Forbes Top 50 Creators Celebration at Forbes on Fifth in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Career

The comedian's journey started in his teen years. He showed an interest in comedy at 14 after a teacher informed him there would be a talent show at his high school.

He started performing professionally at 15. He grew up on Jim Carrey, Adam Sandler, Jim Varney, Robin Williams, and David Spade, so they influenced his style.

He got better platforms with time. Today, he is known for his self-produced comedy specials, as listed below.

Only Fans (2021)

(2021) Matthew Steven Rife (2023)

(2023) Walking Red Flag (2023)

(2023) Natural Selection (2023)

In 2019, he appeared on Bring the Funny, where he advanced to the Semi-Final Showcase. He was eliminated in the eighth week.

Fans can find his comedy on various online platforms. He is active on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, where he has millions of followers.

He also has a YouTube channel with over 1.81 million subscribers, where he uploads comedy videos.

The comedian does tours and shows across the world. He has a dedicated website where fans get updates on his tours and purchase tickets. His site has a shop for his branded merchandise.

Matt Rife's movies and TV shows

Besides being a comedian, he is an actor. He has appeared as a guest on Wild 'n Out, a sketch comedy and improv game show series.

The actor has multiple acting credits. Check them out in the table below.

Title Year Role Average Joe 2014 Danny Room 236 2015 Matt Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything 2015 - 2016 Doyle O'Doyle WTH: Welcome to Howler 2016 Jesse Sophomore Year 2017 Jake Riker Black Pumpkin 2018 Flash The Debt 2018 Matt Brooklyn Nine-Nine 2019 Brandon Bliss American Typecast 2019 Robber #2 Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare 2019 Leo Fresh Off the Boat 2020 Logan Burb Patrol 2021 Alex After Masks 2021 Wolf (Segment "Winners") The Elevator 2021 Michael Death Link 2021 Darrin Just Swipe 2021 Colin North of the 10 2022 Matt Downes Wolf Mountain 2022 James Vision Central TBA Matt Downes Candy Flip TBA Nathan Trapped Inn TBA Connor The Private Eye 2024 Mort Madison

Who did Matt Rife play on Brooklyn Nine Nine?

The actor portrayed Brandon Bliss' character on the comedy television series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He appeared in one episode.

Is Matt Rife going to be on Netflix?

Yes, the comedian's latest comedy special, Natural Selection, is officially out on Netflix. In the special, he makes fun of his problems with protection crystals, beef with social media trolls, and much more.

What is Matt Rife's net worth?

The comedian and actor is worth $25 million. He has amassed his fortune from his long-term acting and comedy career.

Is Matt Rife married?

No, the actor is yet to be married. However, he is in a relationship. There have been rumours that the actor is gay. These are false, as the comedian is straight.

Comedian Matt Rife poses backstage before appearing on The Jimmy Fallon Show. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend?

In August 2023, the comedian and actor confirmed he was in a relationship. He did not reveal her name then. It was later revealed that he was dating actress Jessica Lord.

Between 2017 and 2018, he dated Kate Beckinsale. Beckinsale is a British actress. The relationship attracted plenty of attention because she is double Rife's age.

Beckinsale said that she never gave importance to the relationship and her only priority was her daughter. She added that her busy schedule was the major reason she broke up with the comedian.

What happened to Matt Rife?

The comedian was accused of making sexist jokes in his Netflix special. The special starts with the comedian mocking a woman for having a black eye.

This is not his first controversy. In February 2023, he appeared on the Stiff Socks Podcast and made a comment about women's bodies. The comment was criticised for being insensitive. It is worth noting that a large percentage of fans, especially on TikTok, is female.

Matt Rife's height and weight

The comedian's height is 6 ft or 183 cm. He weighs about 172lb or 78 kg and has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Trivia

He is represented by Primary Wave Entertainment.

Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais are his two biggest influences in comedy.

He has tattoos on his left arm and wrist.

He loves to hit the gym to stay in shape. He enjoys weightlifting exercises, abs workouts, push-ups, and boxing.

Ryan Reynolds is his favourite actor, and J. Cole is his favourite music artist.

He is a huge animal lover, especially cats and dogs.

He has a long-term crush on Zendaya.

Matt Rife is an American actor and comedian who has worked closely with other Hollywood celebrities. He has been performing professionally since he was 15.

