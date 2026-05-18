A Nigerian man mourned the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who recently passed away due to cancer complications

In his post, he shared the dream he had about Alexx Ekubo and what the actor’s mother told him moments before losing her son

Her post has since gone viral as social media users took turns mourning the late Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian man, Lucky Ikechukwu Ujomudike, turned to social media to react to the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

A man who spoke to Alexx Ekubo's mum moments before he did shares what she said. Photo: @luckybayofficial

Source: Instagram

Though it was widely reported that the actor had died of liver cancer, his family recently cleared the air, stating that it was metastatic kidney cancer.

Man shares conversation with Alexx Ekubo’s mum

Identified as @luckybayofficial on Instagram, the man shared the dream he had about the actor.

He also opened up about what the actor’s mum told him moments before he died.

His words:

“This past few days have been the worst days of my life, still trying to figure out where it all went wrong Alex this was not the plan, my last visit to Nigeria 3month ago we had a lot of plan put in place things we wanted to do when I come back again I didn’t know this was the last time I will see you even when I went back we keep communicating and planning.

“This really hard for me to bear, 2 weeks ago I saw you in the dream you were not looking good and I asked you what’s wrong you couldn’t give me a conclusive answer I woke up and told madam then called mummy because I couldn’t reach you again but she told me you’re ok just for her to call me on Monday that you need prayers and started praying and I was shaking.

“Everything still look like a dream to me I don’t know how long this pain will last but we can’t question God you wanted to live a quiet life with your family off social media drama, you always seek for my advice in every step.

“This hit differently still confuse. people keep calling me sending messages if you’re truly gone. You fought hard to stay alive but the pain was unbearable am totally broken i can’t believe my lil brother is gone this is really hard for me deal God why Ikuku Oma.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail man's post about Alexx Ekubo

taiwoiwobi said:

"If me a total stranger is feeling so much pain and crying 😢 I wonder what you all family and friends will be feeling now😢 His death is just so so painful."

remyzbae

"Oh my he’s already down here 😢😢looking so weary but still pushing. This video is not like his regular videos…. This is three months ago?"

d_bestivy said:

"Sabi boy!!!! Never caught unfresh! Chai."

A man shares what Alexx Ekubo’s mother told him moments before the actor died. Photo: @luckybayofficial

Source: Instagram

In a related story, a woman posted the screenshot of what she saw when she visited the Instagram page of Alexx Ekubo’s ex-lover, Fancy, after the actor’s death.

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Source: Legit.ng