Kano politics has taken a new dimension after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not being a coward and that he would speak out if pushed to the wall

Kano governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has sent a wave of warning to his estranged political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over what he described as "frequent attacks" against him, stating that his silence should not be misquoted as fear.

The governor gave the warning while addressing supporters in Kano, where he affirmed Sulaiman Kawu Sumaila as the senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kano South.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf warns Kwankwaso against attacking him Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Trust, the governor threatened to respond to the former governor of the north-west state if he is pushed to the wall. The event was held in the Rano area of Kano on Monday, May 18.

This will be the first time Governor Yusuf will be tackling the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in a direct confrontational tone since they both left the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for their new party. His statement reads in part:

“For us, Kano peace is our priority, but if we are pushed to the wall, we will open our mouths and talk. Silence is not a sign of fear."

Nigerians react as Yusuf threatens Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, the report has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Boss Hamza criticised the governor

"Power intoxicates more than alcohol. This is someone who single handedly brought him into power, today he has grown wings and wants to challenge the hands that fed him."

Abba Ibrahim knocked the governor for sending warning to Kwankwaso:

"Look at him, who are to warns Kwankwaso? Warning Kwankwaso is just like warning your second father, Ka Sha giyar mulki ta soma gaya ma karya."

Nigerians react as Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf warns Rabiu Kwankwaso Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Usman Gulani commended the governor for his restrains in the face of the crisis:

"A true leader deserves respect, especially when working for the people. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has shown maturity and restraint despite the pressure. Kano deserves unity and progress, not division."

Abdurrahman Mukhtar sent caution to the governor and Kwankwaso:

"Leadership should be about mentoring, not constant confrontation. It is difficult to understand why a leader who once criticized Shekarau and later Ganduje for interference in governance is now repeatedly attacking even his own political associates. Former leaders should respect democratic institutions, allow elected officials to govern independently, and offer advice privately when necessary. Kano politics needs maturity, stability, and focus on development rather than continuous political conflicts.”

Aliyu Haidar criticised Yusuf:

"Imagine someone who was once insignificant suddenly getting an opportunity, only to turn against the very person who lifted him from hardship to comfort. Truly, life is full of surprises."

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Peter Obi speaks on Kwankwaso and 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has said Nigeria is currently in need of a manager and wealth creator like himself. The former governor of Anambra state disclosed that no presidential aspirant, including President Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, can match his experience in wealth creation.

Obi made the claim while responding to Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, who spoke at Chatham House in London in 2023, that he had a PhD and was more qualified to be Nigerian president than being Obi's running mate.

Source: Legit.ng