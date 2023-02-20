Dating apps in Nigeria: best applications to help you find the one

Can’t find your perfect partner near you? Well, you can resort to finding your soulmate on any of the many dating apps in Nigeria. Nowadays, your Mr or Mrs Right might not necessarily come to you physically because, with advancements in communication technology, love can be found anywhere on the internet. Nigeria is one African country that is quickly embracing online dating, with many apps developed to facilitate the connection of potential lovers.

Photo: pixabay.com, @mohamed_hassan

Source: UGC

With a busy schedule and less time to dedicate to socialising, finding a partner can prove challenging. However, the situation is fast changing as many people opt for dating apps in Nigeria to find their partners. Dating applications offer different features, and you select the most appropriate one depending on your needs.

Best dating apps in Nigeria

With an increased need for dating apps by people who seek to find their better halves, many apps have been developed and launched. However, not all apps will give you what you want, so you should know which ones are the best. Here is a compilation of some of the best applications to consider.

Top dating apps in Nigeria

These dating applications offer the best dating services and are the most popular in Nigeria. They have been used for quite a long time connecting partners locally and internationally.

Photo: pixabay.com, @AJEL

Source: UGC

Azar

Ablo was developed by Samuel Ahn and released in January 2014. The social networking application is available for download and installation on Android and iOS devices.

It lets you connect and interact with people worldwide through live chats and video conversations. Interestingly, you do not have to worry about language barriers as it has a language translation feature that translates texts into a language that the other person can understand.

Badoo

Badoo, owned by Bumble, is an online dating app developed by Andrey Andreev, and it was launched in 2006. It is probably the best hook-up app in Nigeria. The app's location-based version allows users to find partners in their locations. For instance, you can find a Badoo app version with features suitable for Nigerians.

Badoo is a popular dating app not only in Nigeria but worldwide. BBC named it the most downloaded dating app in the world in 2015.

Tinder

Tinder is among the most popular internet dating and geosocial networking applications worldwide. It is region-specific, and therefore, if you are looking for a date in Nigeria, you can find potential matches in the region. Tinder users have profiles containing their pictures, short bio, and interests; therefore, by perusing them, you can like or dislike them.

The applications was launched in September 2012, and it was developed and owned by Match Group. In 2021, Tinder was the most downloaded dating app in the world, with approximately 6.5 million monthly downloads.

Zoosk

This online dating app was founded by Alex Mehr and Shayan Zadeh in December 2007. The app is accessible in over 25 languages and allows you to connect with people in over 80 countries, including Nigeria. The app can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices and currently has over 65 million downloads. Besides the application, Zoosk has a website version you can access on a desktop.

Best free dating apps in Nigeria

While some online dating apps are free, others are downloadable at a fee. If you are looking for fully free Nigerian dating apps, here is a list of applications you can choose from.

Photo: pixabay.com, @amrothman

Source: UGC

Sweet Meet

The free online dating app connects you to over 50 million users worldwide. Sweet Meet, available on Google Play, was launched in June 2015 and has grown in popularity in different regions of the world. You can browse thousands of singles' profiles in your locations as you try to locate your interest.

Likerro

Likerro was developed by Stonecast Ventures, and it is free on Google Play with over 5 million downloads. You can search for thousands of nearby singles with whom you can chat, flirt, and meet.

AfroIntroductions

This online dating site and app has been around since 2002 connecting millions of African singles in different regions of the world. It is one of the biggest online dating apps for Africans, and it is available on Google Play with more than 1 million downloads. The application was developed by Cupid Media.

TrulyAfrican

TrulyAfrican is another popular African dating app with over 100 thousand downloads on Google Play. It was launched in 2009, and the app-based platform has matched and connected many people, helping them find love and friendship.

Mingle2

This is a Nigerian dating app launched in 2006. It was designed to help single Nigerians searching for love and relationships easily find their partners online. Currently, the application is used by people in other parts of the world and has more than 30 million users.

OkCupid

The OkCupid was developed by Match Group and launched in January 2004. Before joining the dating platform for free, you will answer a series of questions to help match you with singles of similar interests. Even though its origin is in the US, it has gained popularity worldwide, including in Nigeria.

Other dating apps in Nigeria worth trying

There are numerous online dating applications in Nigeria, and if you are looking for love online, you can usually not miss one that suits your needs. Besides the above mentions, here is a list of more dating applications worth trying.

Photo: pixabay.com, @tumisu

Source: UGC

iHappy

Olosho

Baddhia

Meet4U

DooDoo

Kismia

MeetMe

hi5

Mamba

iFlirts

Dating apps in Nigeria have redefined how people interact to find their soulmates or create relationships. There is no geographical limitation in finding your partner because the applications provide various suitors in different regions. The online dating apps above are some of the most popular in Nigeria, bringing together millions of people searching for love.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How to make your girlfriend laugh while chatting or over text

Legit.ng recently published ways of making your girlfriend laugh. Ladies love people with a sense of humour, and if you can make a lady laugh, you are one step ahead towards winning her heart.

Chatting is one of the ways lovers pass the time, and instead of doing it for the mere sake of time-wasting, it should be interesting, making both of you laugh and long for the chat. Here are some tips that will make your girlfriend laugh whenever you have a conversation with her.

Source: Legit.ng