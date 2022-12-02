YouTube has named the top Nigerian content creators on its platform in 2022 who have amassed million of subscribers

Also, the company stated that it had paid over $50 billion to content creators in the last years

YouTube named Real OGB, Oga Sabinus, Broda Shaggi and other top skit makers as those who grossed millions of subscribers

YouTube, the video streaming platform, has released a list of top content creators from Nigeria who got the highest subscribers in 2022.

The platform's end-of-year list also identifies trending videos, music videos and Shorts created by Nigerians.

Nigerian YouTube creators have amassed millions in subscribers and money

List of top creators

The list includes Real OGB Recent (Cultist), real name Michael Charles who emerged as the best content creator in Nigeria for 2022. Oga Sabinus, real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka.

Others include:

Neptune3 Studios

Official BRODA SHAGGI

BrainJotter Comedian

HouseOfAjebo

TAAOOMA'S CABIN

KieKieTV

MSA (formerly My Story Animated)

Officer Woos.

According to reports, moost creators have distinguished themselves and ruled the African continent in Music, videos and skits.

According to the Google-owned platform, YouTube's End-of-Year top lists give the company a glimpse of what Nigerians are most curious about every year.

The company said the platform is where everyone comes to see what has or is happening in the world while participating in and impacting today's culture.

What Nigerians are watching: With the majority of the trending videos in Nigeria being comedy videos, YouTube said the list shows the interest of Nigerians.

$50 billion paid to creators

The company recently announced that about 1.5 billion people log in to YouTube Shorts monthly, averaging 30 billion daily views, stating that it has paid more than $50 billion to creators, artists and media firms in the last years before 2022.

According to statistics, the more views a creator gets, the more money they receive from the platform.

Over two million creators take part in the company's partnership programme globally. The company's subscription services, YouTube Premium and YouTube Music have over 80 million users, including retailers worldwide.

