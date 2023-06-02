Angela Unkrich’s biography: who is Alfonso Ribeiro's wife?

Angela Unkrich is an American blogger, writer and former diver. She is widely recognised for being the wife of Alfonso Ribeiro. Her husband is an actor, director and game show host, popularly known for playing the role of Carlton Banks in the TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Angela Unkrich has been passionate about sports since childhood. She participated in basketball, volleyball, softball, track, gymnastics and springboard diving. She is also passionate about travelling, having travelled in over 85 countries.

Profile summary

Full name Angela Unkrich Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Swedesburg, Iowa, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Stanley Unkrich Mother Valerie Sue Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Alfonso Ribeiro Children 4 High School Waco High School University Northwestern University Profession Writer, blogger Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @mrsangelaribeiro1

Angela Unkrich’s biography

The American writer was born in Swedesburg, Iowa, United States and grew up on a cattle and hog farm. What is Angela Unkrich's age? Angela is 42 years old as of 2023. She was born on 4 February 1981; her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She is the daughter of Stanley Unkrich and Valerie Sue. Angela was brought up alongside her two brothers, Tyson and Brendan Unkrich.

Angela Ribeiro joined Waco High School in Wayland, Iowa, USA. After completing secondary school education, the writer earned a springboard diving scholarship to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, USA. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies.

What does Angela Unkrich do?

After graduating, she moved to Los Angeles, California, USA, where she got a chance to utilise her skills in diving and gymnastics in stunt work opportunities. She also did several jobs, such as being a scriptwriter assistant, diving coach and private jet hostess.

When she got married, the writer ventured into blogging. She was the blogger behind My Mommyhood Tales, covering topics like parenting, adult products, and family vacations.

She writes about non-toxic baby products, recipes, healthy living, homeschooling, and travel, among others. Additionally, she sells several products, such as books, supplements, kids' products and RV products. The writer uses the earnings for charity.

Alfonso Ribeiro's spouse is also a former diver. She was part of the diving teams both in high school and university. In high school, she earned several accolades due to her prowess in diving, such as Outstanding Diver of lowa, Conference Athlete of the Year and All-State Performer. Additionally, she won the USA Diving State Championship.

She has been featured in shows like I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Family Feud. In 2018, she appeared as a guest on a Family talk show and Hallmark Channel's Home.

What is Angela Unkrich's net worth?

Alfonso Ribeiro's wife has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a blogger.

When did Alfonso Ribeiro Angela Unkrich met?

The couple first met in 2011 in Los Angeles in the Four Seasons Hotel. After dating for a few months, they got engaged in July 2012. They on 13 October 2012, held at Burbank's Lakeside Golf Club in Los Angeles, California, United States. Their wedding was attended by several celebrities, such as Will Smith, who was one of the groomsmen.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Angela Unkrich share three children, two sons, Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr and Anders Reyn, and a daughter Ava Sue. Alfonso was born on 27 October 2013, Anders on 30 April 2015 and Ava on 13 May 2019.

Angela has a stepdaughter called Sienna Ribeiro, who is Alfonso's child with his ex-wife, actress Robin Stapler. The American actor married his ex-wife Robin on 20 January 2002 but divorced in February 2007.

Fast facts about Angela Unkrich

Who is Alfonso Ribeiro's wife? She is called Angela Unkrich, an American blogger, writer and former diver. When is Angela Unkrich's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 4 February every year. How old is Angela Unkrich? She is 42 years old as of 2023. Where is Angela Unkrich from? Her home town is Swedesburg, Iowa, United States. Who is Alfonso Ribeiro married to? He is married to Angela Unkrich. Does Angela Unkrich have a child? Yes. She has three biological children, Alfonso, Anders, and Ava and a stepdaughter, Sienna. What is Angela Unkrich's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million.

Angela Unkrich is an American blogger, writer and former diver. She is best known for being Alfonso Ribeiro's wife. She and her husband share three children. She is also a stepmom to Alfonso's daughter. The couple currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

