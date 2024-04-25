The University of Birmingham is offering PhD scholarships to four candidates who would like to pursue their studies in the school

The scholarship opportunity is fully funded as selected candidates would have their fees waived and also get N30 million stipends

Nigerians who would like to relocate to the UK for their PhD can apply for the scholarship, which is open to international students

The University of Birmingham, UK, is now accepting applications for its CENTRE-UB scholarship.

International students from Nigeria can apply for the scholarship and undertake their PhD in the UK for free.

The CENTRE-UB scholarship is fully funded with a tuition waiver and £19,237 (N30 million) living stipends.

This means PhD students chosen for the scholarship would be cared for throughout the duration of their study.

The £19,237 (N30 million) living stipend is to be paid in monthly instalments until the program terminates.

Nigerians can apply for scholarship in the UK

To be eligible for the scholarship, prospective candidates must have obtained at least a 2.1 degree classification from a UK university or equivalent for a non-UK university.

The deadline for application is May 16, 2024, while the interview for contacted candidates will be held in June 2024.

Interested candidates are to prove their academic transcripts, CV, references and their CENTRE-UB application form.

Only four candidates will be accepted for scholarships in 2024/2025. The school notes:

"Both home and international applicants are invited to apply."

How to apply for the UK scholarship

The application for the scholarship can be downloaded via the University of Birmingham website.

After completing the form, candidates are to send it through the email address centre-ubehaviour@contacts.bham.ac.uk, alongside other credentials specified in the application details.

