Who is the best YouTuber? 10 creators with top-tier content

Who are the best content creators on YouTube? YouTube offers a platform for people to showcase their creativity and share their stuff with the world, and while doing that, they gain fame and wealth. Not all YouTubers become successful, and only top-tier creators have dominated the platform.

Who are the best YouTubers of all time? Launched on 14 February 2005, YouTube has numerous channels that offer varied content to their subscribers. YouTubers strive to create content that can captivate their users, and some of them have immensely excelled, boasting millions of subscribers and billions of views.

Top 10 best YouTubers

With numerous channels on YouTube, narrowing down to the best ten YouTubers is an arduous task. Moreover, people have different content preferences, so it is normal not to find the content of the most subscribed channel not the best for you. However, here is a list of the best YouTubers with engaging content.

1. MrBeast

Full name : Jimmy Donaldson

: Jimmy Donaldson Date of birth : 7 May 1998

: 7 May 1998 Age : 24 years old

: 24 years old Channel : MrBeast

: MrBeast Content : Comedy, entertainment, vlogs

: Comedy, entertainment, vlogs Subscribers: 131 million (as of February 2023)

Jimmy Donaldson is the content creator behind the YouTube channel MrBeast and is probably the best YouTuber in the world. His channel has the most subscribers and was created on 20 February 2012. He began his content creation career in 2012, aged 13, and then his channel was called MrBeast6000. He was not popular until 2017 when he counted to 100,000 in a viral video.

The channel’s content revolves around comedy, vlogs, and entertainment (primarily large-scale challenges) and is run by approximately 30 content creators. Besides MrBeast, Jimmy Donaldson owns other popular channels, including Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2, and Beast Philanthropy.

2. PewDiePie

Full name : Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg

: Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Date of birth : 24 October 1989

: 24 October 1989 Age : 33 years old

: 33 years old Channel : PewDiePie

: PewDiePie Content : Let's play, podcasts, collabs, commentary, vlogs

: Let's play, podcasts, collabs, commentary, vlogs Subscribers: 111 million (as of February 2023)

The Swedish YouTuber created his channel on 29 April 2010, and he shares numerous videos on the platform, which boasts billions of views. He started by uploading let's play videos of horror and action games and later diversified to other engaging content such as formatted shows, comedy skits, vlogs, and music videos. Nowadays, he considers himself retired, so he moved on from posting daily content to occasional vlogs, commentary videos and collabs with his friends.

3. Like Nastya

Full name : Anastasia Radzinskaya

: Anastasia Radzinskaya Date of birth : 27 January 2014

: 27 January 2014 Age : 9 years old

: 9 years old Channel : Like Nastya

: Like Nastya Content : Children-related videos

: Children-related videos Subscribers: 104 million (as of February 2023)

Nastya is among the best YouTubers to watch. With the help of her parents, Russian-American YouTube star Anastasia Radzinskaya created her channel on 6 December 2016. She features her parents, Sergey and Anna, in most of her videos. Her content is dominated by children’s songs, educational entertainment, vlogs, unboxings, and roleplays.

Many people can listen to her content since her videos are dubbed in different languages such as Portuguese, Bangla, French, Spanish, Korean, German, Vietnamese, Hindi, Arabic, and Indonesian, hence a steadily rising number of subscribers.

4. Vlad and Niki

Full names : Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov

: Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov Dates of birth : 26 February 2013 and 4 June 2015

: 26 February 2013 and 4 June 2015 Ages : 9 and 7 years old

: 9 and 7 years old Channel : Vlad and Niki

: Vlad and Niki Content : Children's videos, pretend play, vlogs

: Children's videos, pretend play, vlogs Subscribers: 93 million (as of February 2023)

The American-born Russian children started their YouTube channel on 23 April 2018, and since they were young, their father had to quit his job to help the children grow their content creation careers. Besides their main channel, the duo has 20 other channels in 18 languages. As a result, their content is viewed by people speaking different languages, reaching a broad audience.

5. Anthony Padilla

Full name : Anthony Padilla

: Anthony Padilla Date of birth : 16 September 1987

: 16 September 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2023)

: 35 years old (as of 2023) Channel : AnthonyPadilla

: AnthonyPadilla Content : Talk show, interview

: Talk show, interview Subscribers: 6.95 million (as of February 2023)

Anthony got his start as part of the comedy duo Smosh, who began their career in the early days of YouTube. At one point, their channel was one of the most popular on the platform. Since then, Smosh grew into a comedy collective, but Padilla is no longer part of it. Instead, he runs his own popular YouTube channel, where he interviews people of different fascinating backgrounds.

6. MadFit

Full name : Maddie Lymburner

: Maddie Lymburner Date of birth : 14 November 1995

: 14 November 1995 Age : 27 years old

: 27 years old Channel : MadFit

: MadFit Content : Workout routines

: Workout routines Subscribers: 7.67 million (as of February 2023)

Maddie Lymburner is a Canadian fitness enthusiast and trainer. Her YouTube channel, MadFit, created on 2 March 2018, has numerous workout videos tailored to suit people at different fitness levels. Her aim is to help everyone achieve their fitness goals with simple workouts doable at home. She also runs a self-titled channel where she shares cooking tips and recipes, especially vegan meals.

7. Good Mythical Morning

Full names : Rhett James McLaughlin, Charles Lincoln Neal III

: Rhett James McLaughlin, Charles Lincoln Neal III Dates of birth : 11 October 1977, 1 June 1978

: 11 October 1977, 1 June 1978 Ages : 45 and 44 years old

: 45 and 44 years old Channel : Good Mythical Morning

: Good Mythical Morning Content : Talk show, comedy, variety

: Talk show, comedy, variety Subscribers: 18.1 million (as of February 2023)

Rhett and Link are among the top content creators on YouTube and they have won the hearts of many with their videos on the Good Mythical Morning channel. The duo created the channel on 17 September 2008. If you love celebrity talk shows, hilarious videos, gaming sessions, and a wide variety of entertaining content, then this channel would suit you.

Besides Good Mythical Morning, the duo also runs other popular channels such as Good Mythical MORE, Mythical Kitchen, Rhett & Link, Ear Biscuits, Mythical Bits, and a Spanish channel Buenos Y Míticos Días.

8. CrazyRussianHacker

Full name : Taras Vladimirovich Kulakov

: Taras Vladimirovich Kulakov Date of birth : 11 March 1987

: 11 March 1987 Age : 35 years old

: 35 years old Channel : CrazyRussianHacker

: CrazyRussianHacker Content : Life hacks, technology, scientific demonstrations

: Life hacks, technology, scientific demonstrations Subscribers: 11.7 million (as of February 2023)

Taras Kulakov is a Ukrainian-American YouTube content creator known for his channel CrazyRussianHacker. His videos on the channel are about unboxing gadgets, reviews, life hacks, and scientific demonstrations. He created the channel on 18 May 2012 and so far has a significant audience with billions of views.

The YouTuber is also passionate about farming and runs a channel called Kul Farm where he shares videos about farm animals such as dogs, goats, and beekeeping. His other channel is Taras Kul, where he uploads gadget unboxing and review videos.

9. Tom Scott

Full name : Tom Scott

: Tom Scott Date of birth : 26 November 1984

: 26 November 1984 Age : 38 years old

: 38 years old Channel : Tom Scott

: Tom Scott Content : History, geography, science, technology

: History, geography, science, technology Subscribers: 5.71 million (as of February 2023)

Tom Scott is a British web developer and content creator on YouTube. He gained prominence with his self-titled YouTube channel which has educative videos on a variety of topics including history, technology, science and geography. If you are seeking answers to some myths, you will be surprised to find some of the explanations and answers on this channel created on 17 May 2006 with numerous videos and views.

He is also a podcaster and runs the Lateral with Tom Scott podcast on YouTube where he hosts various guests. His other channels are Tom Scott Plus and The Technical Difficulties with Matt Gray, Gary Brannan and Chris Joel.

10. Jamie Oliver

Full name : Jamie Oliver

: Jamie Oliver Date of birth : 27 May 1975

: 27 May 1975 Age : 47 years old (as of February 2023)

: 47 years old (as of February 2023) Channel : Jamie Oliver

: Jamie Oliver Content : Recipes

: Recipes Subscribers: 5.77 million (as of February 2023)

Jamie Oliver is a British professional chef who ventured into YouTube to showcase his culinary prowess and help others master the skills. His self-titled YouTube channel was created on 21 May 2006 and the master chef has uploaded videos about preparing different cuisines and other simple recipes one can try without expert cooking skills. In addition to the cooking tutorials, he shares funny content with his audience. He also has a Spanish version of the channel.

In the past decade, YouTube has become of the leading platforms for education and entertainment. The above YouTubers have stood out with their channels which have unique content that has captivated netizens.

