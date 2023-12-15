Prayer for my husband: 33 powerful blessings for your man

Do you dedicate time to praying for your husband? Prayers are essential in marriage as they connect you spiritually and show how much you love your partner. Saying the right "prayer for my husband" can go a long way in making him a better person in different aspects.

Having a godly husband is every Christian woman’s desire. The prosperity and well-being of a family are determined by the direction in which a husband leads the family. Since he is an important family member, you should always pray for God’s favour to be upon him. Finding the best "prayer for my husband" might be challenging, but everything has been simplified.

Prayer for my husband

Husbands play multiple roles in families. They are leaders, providers, and overall decision-makers. Therefore, your family’s prosperity largely depends on your husband’s success. A proper "prayer message for my husband" can make him feel loved and inspire him to do his best.

Morning blessing prayers for your husband

Each morning is a blessing and another perfect opportunity to pray for your husband as he leaves the house for work. Here is a compilation of prayers to kick-start your hubby’s day.

Lord, I pray for my husband’s safety as he goes to work today. Protect him from harm and danger, and keep him out of harm’s way. Please help him to make the right decisions and give him the strength and courage to face whatever challenges come his way.

Dear God, I pray that you give my husband strength today. I pray that he succeeds in all he does and works as if he is working for You, not for man. I pray that You open doors for him to share the good news with others with those he comes in contact with today. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Lord, I pray you will lead my husband down the right path today. Please protect his eyes and ears from things that could be a temptation. Keep his mind and heart pure, and give him Your strength when he needs it most. Amen.

Lord, please guide my husband to have a blessed morning and a great day. I pray for only the best things in his life. Help him be in the right place at the right time and sensitive to Your leading.

Heavenly Father, I ask you to give my husband clarity of thought and a clear sense of direction when he feels perplexed. Surround him with your power and give him the wisdom from above. I ask all of this in Jesus’ name.

Heavenly Father, I lift my dearest husband before You this morning. Please help him have a wonderful day and make wise choices. Give him the discernment and strength he needs to follow You wholeheartedly.

Bless my husband with your grace today as he goes off to work. Give him strength to make it through the day, and keep him safe from harm. Please help him to stay on the right path and make good choices. In Jesus name, amen.

Heavenly Father, thank you for my husband. I love him so much, and I know You love him even more. I pray blessings upon my husband in every area of his life. Give him Your peace as he goes about all his tasks today. Lead him and direct all his steps.

Dear Lord, I pray my husband will have a fantastic day today. I request that he be filled with the joy and peace that only You can bring him, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Father, may my husband have a beautiful day when He senses your presence. Please bless my husband’s work and guide him with all the decisions he faces this day.

Dearest Heavenly Father, I pray for my beloved husband today. May your love and guidance surround him as he goes about his daily routine. Please clothe him with your wisdom so that he can handle any challenge that comes his way with ease and grace.

Prayer for my husband in difficult times

Life has its fair share of challenges, but prayers strengthen your resilience and give you hope. Here are prayers for your husband to keep him going when the odds are against him.

Lord, I come to you with a heavy heart as my husband struggles. He is struggling with his faith and with his place in this world. Guide him and give him strength during this time. In Jesus name, amen.

Heavenly Father, I come before you today asking for your help in this challenging situation. I don’t know what to do, and my husband feels lost and alone. Please guide him in the right direction and give him the strength to continue. In Jesus name, amen.

Dear God, I lift my husband to you and ask that you grant him strength and endurance amid difficult times. Help him rely on you for his strength, knowing he can do everything through Christ, who strengthens him. May he find refuge in you, the rock of his salvation, and be confident in your power to carry him through any trial he may face.

Father, I thank you that you are the God who supplies all our needs according to your riches in glory in Christ Jesus. I pray that you would provide for my husband’s every financial or otherwise need.

My husband is dealing with an issue right now. You know what it is because you know what we need before asking for it. I come to you in faith now, Lord, to ask for your help with this struggle. Amen.

Your word says that you will provide for our every need. I believe in your promise. Please provide for all of my husband’s needs: physical, spiritual, financial, and emotional. Help him feel your blessings and learn to depend on you. Amen.

Lord, please help my husband find peace and comfort amid his trials. During these difficult times, remind him to be still and know You are God over his life. Above all, strengthen his character and let his joy be complete despite the troubles.

Father, I praise You for my husband, Your unique creation. Please guard his heart and mind, Jesus. Protect him from temptation and give him the good things he needs. You’ve promised to fill his soul with what he needs, and I ask You to do just that.

Lord, You are gracious and merciful, yet You are all-powerful and understanding. This world can be fearful, and I ask that You will give my husband courage. Lord, infuse his character with courage for daily and difficult decisions.

Dear Lord, I pray for my husband today that you will strengthen his faith and trust in you, even in difficult times. Help him to remember that you are with him always and that nothing is impossible with you.

Father God, I ask that you help my hubby in his areas of temptation. Remind him of your Word, Lord, and that you will always provide a way of escape. I ask for protection against temptation or the footholds that could eventually lead him into temptation. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Daily prayer for my husband’s protection

Make it routine to pray for your hubby’s protection because he is exposed to many dangers. Saying a short prayer for your husband, especially when he is away, ensures he is safe from harm.

Heavenly Father, I submit my husband in your hands for his well-being and safety. Whether at work, on the road, or travelling, watch over him and guard him against all dangers.

Dear God, please cover my husband with your guardian angels and keep him safe as he goes about his day.

My dear Lord, I request you send your angels to remove insecurities from my husband’s life. Keep him safe and happy.

May Your Holy Spirit dwell within him, empowering him to resist the world's temptations and walk in alignment with Your divine purpose for his life.

I pray that You surround my husband with your mighty angels, shielding him from any harm or danger that may come his way.

Lord, I ask You to protect my husband from any enemy attack. Surround him with Your armour and fill him with Your strength.

My husband, I pray that the Lord protects you and stays by your side from morning to evening. May He envelop you in His love all the days of your life.

The Lord will order your steps and guide you. You will walk in peace and the protection of God. I pray that God guards you and that His blessings may overtake you. Blessed day, my husband.

I pray that no evil will come near you, my love. Nothing meant to harm you or any hindrance planned against you will pass. I thank God for you.

The Lord watches over the people He loves, and I pray that His presence surrounds you so you can become immune from all the evil in the world. Amen.

I ask the good Lord will keep you safe and protect you from enemies. I pray that no weapon formed against you shall prosper. Amen.

Keeping your husband in your prayers can help him succeed in different areas of his life. It can improve his health, financial status, leadership qualities, and general growth. If you find challenges in praying for your man, the above "prayer for my husband" intercessions make a good starting point.

