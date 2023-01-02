TheMermaidscales' biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

TheMermaidscales is an Indian YouTube content creator, TikTok star and social media influencer. She came into the limelight due to her anime-style and funny clips on TikTok. She is famous for her self-titled YouTube channel, where she shares short comic videos, vlogs and beauty-related content.

Photo: @themermaidscales on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

TheMermaidscales boasts a considerable following across various social media platforms. She is a big fan of anime and K-dramas, which she manifests through her outfits, make-up and overall videos.

Profile summary

Full name Krutika Singh Nickname TheMermaidscales Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Hinduism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Digital content creator, TikTok star, social media influencer Instagram @themermaidscales TikTok @themermaidscale YouTube TheMermaidscales

TheMermaidscales' biography

The content creator was born Krutika Singh in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She has an older sister who is also a content creator. Krutika is an Indian citizen of Asian descent.

How old is Krutika?

The YouTube star is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 December 1998, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Krutika is a YouTuber and social media sensation from India. She initially started posting lip-syncs, anime-style videos, and funny clips on TikTok. Even though TikTok was banned in 2020 by the government of India, Krutika still uploads her videos. She commands a massive following with over 17.8 million followers and 1 billion likes as of this writing.

Her fame on TikTok made her gain huge popularity on Instagram, especially when TikTok was banned. She mostly shares short comedy-related videos and her lifestyle pictures. Currently, her account boasts over 6.7 million followers.

She launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 3 August 2017, mainly uploading short comedic videos and make-up tutorials. As of now, the channel has over 6.8 million subscribers.

Krutika is also a gamer. She created a gaming YouTube channel on 3 January 2021, where she plays multiplayer games such as Minecraft and Roblox. Additionally, she has a Twitch account with over 37 thousand followers.

What is TheMermaidscales' height?

The Twitch streamer is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-26-34 or 86-66-86 centimetres.

Fast facts about TheMermaidscales

Who is TheMermaidscales? She is a social media sensation, YouTuber, Instagram star, and social media influencer. What is TheMermaidscales' age? She is 24 years as of 2023. What is TheMermaidscales' real name? Her real name is Krutika Singh. Who is TheMermaidscales' boyfriend? The social media influencer is presumed to be single. What is TheMermaidscales' height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Where does Krutika live now? She currently resides in Mumbai, India. Where is TheMermaidscales from? Her home town is Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

TheMermaidscales is an online content creator, gamer, and social media influencer. She has garnered an extensive following on TikTok due to her content which has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. She currently lives in Mumbai, India.

