Who is Jade Bender? Her age, height, parents, movies and tv shows

Jade Bender is an actress and rising social media personality. She rose to prominence after appearing in several movies and TV series, including the Netflix movie Senior Year, in which she portrayed Bri Loves. She has also captivated many people on social media, especially Instagram.

Actress Jade Bender. Photo: @badejender on Instagram (modified by author)

Actress Jade Bender has been in the entertainment industry since 2010 when she appeared in the TV series Warren the Ape. She has played roles in multiple movies and TV series, making a name in the movie world. She also gained the media’s attention following her relationship with actor Simu Liu.

Profile summary

Full name Jade Bender Gender Female Date of birth 11 September 1997 Age 25 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Peggy Bender Father Lon Bender Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @badejender

Jade Bender’s biography

The Senior Year actress was born and raised in the United States. Jade Bender’s parents are Peggy and Lon Bender. She has an older brother, Gray Bender, a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) and a passionate photographer.

The entertainer is an American national of mixed ethnicity, currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is Jade Bender?

The actress is 25 years old as of June 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 11 September every year and was born in 1997. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What does Jade Bender do for a living?

Jade Bender has an established career as an actress. She commenced her profession in 2010 when she was featured in one episode of the TV series Warren the Ape. According to her IMDb profile, she has been featured in eight movies and TV series and appeared as herself in an episode of the reality TV show Teens Wanna Know. Here is a list of Jade Bender’s movies and TV shows.

Obliterated (post-production) as Sarah

(post-production) as Sarah Senior Year (2022) as Bri Loves

(2022) as Bri Loves Night School (2020) as Mila

(2020) as Mila A Cowgirl’s Story (2017) as Rasha

(2017) as Rasha The Player (2015) as Shada Raqib

(2015) as Shada Raqib Major Crimes (2014 - 2015) as Alice, Alice Hererra, Jessie

(2014 - 2015) as Alice, Alice Hererra, Jessie Bad Night (2015) as Jessie

(2015) as Jessie Warren the Ape (2010)

Besides her acting career, Jade is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, where she is fond of sharing her lifestyle pictures. She boasts approximately 67 thousand followers on the platform as of writing.

What happened to Simu Liu and Jade Bender?

They were first spotted together attending the Unforgettable Gala in 2019, sparking their dating rumours. The couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship despite being at several other events. They seemingly confirmed that they were an item when they made the red carpet appearance at the 2022 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, USA.

In September 2023, the One True Loves actor admitted on social media that he was struggling and going through a breakup. This supposedly marked the end of Simu Liu and Jade Bender’s relationship, as he is currently dating actress Allison Hsu.

Is Jade Bender dating anyone?

After calling it quits with Simu Liu, the actress has kept her love life under wraps. She is seemingly not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment.

What is Jade Bender’s height?

The actress stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Jade Bender

What is Jade Bender’s age? She is 25 years old as of June 2023. She was born on 11 September 1997. Where does Jade Bender live? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jade Bender’s profession? She is an actress. She is also a rising social media personality with a significant audience on Instagram. Are Simu and Jade still together? No. They split in September 2022 after being together for less than a year. Who is Jade Bender’s boyfriend? The actress is seemingly not in a relationship at the moment. What is Jade Bender’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. How tall is Jade Bender? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Jade Bender is an established Hollywood actress, having been featured in multiple movies and TV series. She is also a rising social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. Simu Liu’s ex-girlfriend, Jade, resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

