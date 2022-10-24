Ross Naess’ biography: what is known about Diana Ross’ son?

Ross Naess is a businessman, photographer, and producer from the United States. He is best known as Diana Ross' son. His mother is a well-known singer and actress who wrote songs such as When You Tell Me That You Love Me, I'm Still Waiting, and I'm Coming Out.

Ross Naess is the producer of the movie Acid Girls. He has also appeared on Celebrity Family Feud, Essence's Ninth Annual Black Women in Hollywood, and The Oprah Winfrey Show. Apart from his career, he is a family man.

Profile summary

Full name Ross Arne Naess Gender Male Date of birth 7 October 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Current residence Los Angeles, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Diana Ross Father Arne Naess Jr. Siblings 7 Marital status Married Partner Kimberly Naess Children 2 School Greenwich High School Profession Photographer, actor, and musician Net worth $700,000

Ross Naess' biography

The American photographer was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on 7th October 1987. His mother, Diana Ross, is a well-known singer, producer, and actress, and his father, Arne Naess Jr., was a successful Norwegian businessman. On 13th January 2004, his father died tragically while climbing a mountain near Cape Town, South Africa.

Who are Ross Naess' siblings?

Naess has one biological brother and six step-siblings. His step-siblings from his mother's side are Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Chudney Lane Silberstein, and Tracee Ellis Ross. His step-siblings from his father's side are Katinka, Christoffer, and folk singer Leona.

Are Ross Naess and Evan Ross twins?

They are not identical twins. Evan is his younger biological brother, born on 26th August 1988. Evan is a musician and actor best known for his roles in TV shows such as Star, Wicked City, and 90210.

Career

Naess has had an entrepreneurial mindset since childhood. He used to accompany his father on his adventures which influenced his mind in the business world. According to his Instagram profile, he owns a Los Angeles club known as Warwick. Additionally, he is the owner of The Hideaway restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Rose has worked in the entertainment industry as well. He appeared in one of his mother's music videos When You Tell Me That You Love Me, in 1991. He also served as an executive producer on the film Acid Girls. He has also appeared on television shows such as Celebrity Family Feud (2021), Essence's Ninth Annual Black Women in Hollywood (2016), and The Oprah Winfrey Show (2011).

What is Ross Naess' net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, his alleged net worth is $700,000. He has made a fortune from his business. This information, however, does not come from a reliable source hence not reliable.

Who is Ross Naess' wife?

The businessman is married to Kimberly Naess, the owner of Madre Wine. They married on 10th June 2017, and the couple is blessed with two sons.

FAQs

How old is Ross Naess? Diana Ross' son was born on 7th October 1987. As of 2022, he is 35 years old. His zodiac sign is Libra. Who is Ross Naess married to? The young businessman is married to Kimberly, the owner of a wine company called Madre Wine. What does Ross Naess do? He's an explorer, photographer, and producer. He also owns Warwick bar in Los Angeles. Who is Ross Naess' father? His father's full name is Arne Rudolf Ludvig Raab, but he was better known as Arne Naess Jr. He was a London-based businessman who owned several companies. He was originally from Norway. How tall is Ross Naess? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 187 centimetres tall and weighs 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. Who is Ross Naess' younger brother Evan? His brother is an actor and singer who has appeared in several films and television series since his debut as Ricky Bender in the 1999 film Shelly Fisher. How many children does Ross Naess have? Together with his wife Kimberly, they are blessed with two sons.

Ross Naess is a photographer, businessman, and producer from the United States. He is the son of the late businessman Arne Naess Jr. and popular American singer Diana Ross. He now lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, the United States.

