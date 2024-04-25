Aformer deputy governor of Ondo state, Agboola Ajayi, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November governorship election.

He polled 264 votes at the party primary.

Ex-deputy governor Agboola Ajayi emerges new PDP governorship candidate in Ondo Photo Credit: Agboola Ajayi

Source: Twitter

His closet rival, a former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo, got 157 votes.

Ajayi served as deputy governor to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his first tenure in office from 2016 to 2020 before they fell out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, a former commissioner for the Environment, Chief Ebiseni Olusola, trailed behind with 99 votes, while Engr. Adeolu Akinwumi polled 64 votes to come third and fourth, respectively.

Otunba Bamidele Akingboye got 24 votes, while a former commissioner for Information in the state, John Ola Mafo, got nine votes, and Bosun Arebuwa polled two votes in the exercise held on Thursday, April 25

The election was keenly contested among the seven aspirants, and 621 delegates from the state's 18 local government areas participated in the shadow election.

Agboola will face the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, in the forthcoming September 21 governorship election in Ondo state.

Source: Legit.ng