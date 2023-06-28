Who is Bobby Flay’s girlfriend? Get to know writer Christina Perez

Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Perez, is a writer known for her publications in multiple magazines. She was the senior content and creative director at Miss Grass. Her prominence skyrocketed after the revelation of her relationship with celebrity chef Bobby Flay. They have been dating since November 2021.

Before she became a writer, Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Perez, was a model and participated in modelling events in different parts of the world. She has a successful career as a writer publishing articles in numerous magazines, including Vogue, Refinery29, InStyle, and Domino.

Profile summary

Full name Christina Perez Gender Female Date of birth 14 January 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Mid-West, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Haydee Perez Father David W. Perez Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Bobby Flay College Fashion Institute of Technology, New School for General Studies Profession Former editor, ex-model, writer, designer Net worth $2 million Instagram @christinalperez

Who is Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Perez?

The writer was born and raised in the Midwest, United States, to her parents, Haydee and David W. Perez. She grew up alongside her siblings, Robin Gail and Emily Perez. Christina is an American national of Latin descent, currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

After high school, she studied fashion illustration and design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She later took a course in liberal arts at the New School for General Studies in New York City.

How old is Christina Perez?

Bobby Flay’s GF is 41 years old as of 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 14 January every year as she was born in 1982. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Christina Perez do for a living?

Christina Perez is a great writer, editorial director, and creative consultant. For over eight years, she has been a contributing writer for magazines such as Vogue, Departures, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Domino, and Architectural Digest.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she commenced her career in 2007 at Conde Nast, where she worked for about two years as an assistant online fashion editor. She joined YOOX Net-a-Porter Group in 2010 as an editor for less than a year before being an editor at PopSugar in 2011.

She re-joined Conde Nast in 2013 as a fashion development editor for approximately two years. The writer has worked for Time Incorporation as an editorial director, Vogue as a living editor, and Miss Grass as the senior content and creative director.

What is Christina Perez’s net worth?

Bobby Flay’s current girlfriend net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her primary source of income is believed to be her thriving career as a journalist.

Are Christina Perez and Bobby Flay still together?

The couple is still dating and has been together since going public about their romantic relationship in November 2021. How did they meet? They reportedly first interacted after being introduced by mutual friends at an art gallery in 2020. They kept their relationship a secret until they officially announced it at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championships.

How tall is Bobby Flay's girlfriend?

Christina Perez stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 134 pounds (61 kilograms).

Fast facts about Christina Perez

Who is Christina Perez? She is a contributing writer for multiple magazines such as Elle, InStyle, Domino, and Vogue. She is sometimes confused with being TV personality judge Cristina Perez, Christopher Gonzalez’s wife. What is Christina Perez’s age? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 January 1982. Where is Christina Perez from? She hails from the Midwest, United States, and lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Bobby Flay’s spouse? The Food Network star is not married but is in a relationship. He was married thrice to Stephanie March, Kate Connelly, and Debra Ponzek. Who is Bobby Flay dating now? The celebrity chef is dating writer Christina Perez. They announced their relationship in November 2021. How much is Christina Perez worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. What is Christina Perez’s height? Her height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Bobby Flay’s girlfriend, Christina Perez, has a prosperous career as a journalist and has worked as a contributing writer for multiple notable magazines. She has been in the media industry since 2007 and has worked with different companies as an editor. She began dating celebrity chef Bobby Flay in November 2021.

