Lev Cameron’s biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Lev Cameron is a French-born dancer, actor, YouTuber, singer and social media influencer. He gained immense popularity in 2016 following his participation in the popular dance reality show So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation. He also appeared on Little Big Shots alongside his dance partner Sofia Sachenko in 2017.

Lev Cameron is an American-based social media influencer. He runs a YouTube channel where he uploads reactions, pranks, Q&As, challenges, and dance videos. He is also a rising actor and has appeared in numerous short films and TV series such as My Haunted House and Untrafficked.

Profile summary

Real name Lev Cameron Khmelev Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth France Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality French Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Irina Khmeleva Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Piper Rockelle University Los Angeles Valley College Profession Dancer, actor, social media influencer, singer Instagram @itsmelev YouTube Lev Cameron TikTok @lev_cameron

Lev Cameron’s biography

The professional dancer was born Lev Cameron Khmelev in France, and later his family relocated to the United States of America. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Lev Cameron’s mother is called Irina Khmeleva, and she is originally from Russia.

At the age of 13, Khmelev managed to pass the California High School Proficiency Examination ( or CHSPE). After that, he began taking online classes at the Los Angeles Valley College.

How old is Lev Cameron?

The American-based social media influencer is 17 years old as of 2022. When is Lev Cameron's birthday? He was born on 11 October 2005. His zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Lev Cameron’s profession?

Lev Cameron is a dancer, actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He began dancing at the age of five. He came into the limelight in 2016 when he ranked in the Top 30 of So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.

The following year, he appeared on Little Big Shots season 2, which aired on the NBC channel alongside his dance partner Sofia Sachenko. He became a professional dancer in 2018 when he participated in the popular dance reality show Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Aside from dancing, Lev is also a rising actor. He made his acting debut in 2015 in the short film, And the Tiara Goes To. Since then, he has been featured in numerous short films and television series, including My Haunted House, 555, and Evil Things. He has also appeared in various music videos such as Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake and Sidewalk by Piper Rockelle.

He is also a popular social media influencer. He has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 2 January 2018. The channel mainly contains reactions, pranks, Q&As, challenges, and dance videos. As of writing, the channel has almost 2.5 million subscribers.

He is also famous and active on Instagram, with 1.7 million followers. He mainly shares short dance videos and his lifestyle pictures alongside his mom and girlfriend. He also promotes different brands, such as Kingdom Youths, Teddy Fresh, and Dumblclub.

His TikTok account has over 5.4 million followers. He has collaborated with famous social media influencers such as Indi Star and Walker Bryant. His Twitter account has 22.5 thousand followers.

Khmelev recently ventured into the world of music. He has been playing piano since childhood, and now he also sings. To date, he has released 6 singles, including Ghost and Hate Me Too.

Who is Lev Cameron's girlfriend?

The YouTuber is currently in a romantic relationship with Piper Rockelle, a fellow YouTube star, social media influencer, singer, dancer, and gymnast. Piper Rockelle and Lev Cameron started dating in May 2020 after Lev Cameron asked her to be his valentine.

How tall is Lev Cameron?

The professional dancer stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Lev Cameron

Who is Lev Khmelev? He is a dancer, actor, singer, YouTuber, and social media influencer. What is Lev Cameron’s real name? His real name is Lev Cameron Khmelev. What is Lev Cameron's age? He is 17 years old as of 2022. What is Lev Cameron’s zodiac sign? He is a Libra. What is Lev Cameron's height? He stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Where does Lev Cameron live? The social media influencer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Who is Lev Cameron dating? She is currently in a relationship with Piper Rockelle, a fellow YouTuber and social media influencer.

Lev Cameron is a young dancer, singer, actor, YouTuber, and social media influencer based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. He is a professional dancer who became famous after participating in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018. He is also a rising actor and has appeared in various short films and television series such as My Haunted House and Evil Things.

