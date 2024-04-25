Following a fire at the terminal, FAAN has diverted all flight operations from the E wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport

Legit.ng gathered that the fire started in the wee hours of Thursday, April 25, after a smoke was detected at E54 bridge

FAAN said in a statement that a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the early morning fire

Ikeja, Lagos state - A fire outbreak occurred at the E54 bridge of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) terminal 1 in Lagos.

The incident happened at the Lagos airport in the early hours of Thursday, April 25.

Smoke was detected billowing from the E54 bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the airport’s E wing.

A statement by Obiageli Orah, the director of public affairs and consumer protection of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said the fire was brought under control at 06:41 am.

FAAN's statement reads:

“At 05:29 hrs, smoke was detected billowing from the E54 Bridge, leading electrical engineers to immediately cut off power to the entire E Wing..

"The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (ARFFS) team was quick to respond, arriving at the scene by 05:30 hrs.

"Initial suspicions point to sparks from an electrical unit as the cause, but a thorough investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The incident, which had escalated into a fire, was brought under control by 06:41 hrs.

"Efforts to ventilate the smoke from the building are in progress."

In the meantime, all flight operations in Terminal 1 of MMIA have been diverted to the D Wing.

