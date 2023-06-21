Who is Mac Jones’ girlfriend? Get to know more about Sophie Scott

Sophie Scott is a former model and soccer player from the United States of America. She came into the limelight as Mac Jones’ girlfriend. Mac Jones is a famous football quarterback for the New England Patriots. The footballer and the former model have been dating since 2019.

Sophie Scott has an extensive following on Instagram. She frequently posts photos with her boyfriend in the field and events supporting his career. She has a pet dog called Rose.

Full name Sophie Scott Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1999 Age 23 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nichelle Stegmeyer Scott Father Shane Scott Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Mac Jones School Kirkwood High School University The University of Alabama Profession Former model, Instagram star Instagram @sophiescott9

Where is Sophie Scott from?

She was born on 9 September 1991 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America. How old is Sophie Scott? Mac Jones’ gf is 23 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Her parents are Nichelle Stegmeyer Scott and Shane Scott. She frequently shares photos with her mother on Instagram. Her mother is a Kindergarten teacher.

Her father is a famous entrepreneur. He is the chief executive officer and the founder of Concierge Health Solutions, offering COVID-19 Testing solutions.

The former model is a triplet with her sisters Sydney and Sammie. On 9 September 2021, she posted a photo with one of her triplets, Sydney celebrating their birthday. She has a younger sister, Stella. She is American, and her ethnicity is white.

Educational background

The former model went to Kirkwood High School in 2014 and completed her secondary education in 2018. In the same year, she joined The University of Alabama to study Kinesiology and Exercise Science. She graduated in 2022.

What does Sophie Scott do for a living?

She is a former model and soccer player. According to her LinkedIn profile, she worked as a marketing intern at Pioneer School of Business from August 2017 to May 2018.

She also did a sports medicine internship at the University of Alabama Football from June 2019 to August 2019. In 2019, she started working as a physical and occupational therapy aid at the University Orthopaedic Clinic & Spine Center. She stayed there until January 2023.

She is a former soccer player. Sophie Scott used to participate in soccer when she was in high school.

She is also a model and Instagram star with over 96 thousand followers. She uses her platform to share photos with friends and family. The American model supports her boyfriend’s career through her Instagram by sharing photos of the two during matches. She is always there to cheer him when he is in the field.

How did Mac Jones meet his gf?

The two are alums of The Alabama University, and that is where they met. They have known each other since 2017.

The former model was always a supporter of Mac Jones while they were in college. Sophie Scott and Mac Jones started dating in 2019 after knowing each other for some time.

Is Mac Jones married?

No, Sophie Scott is not Mac Jones' wife. The New England Patriots football player is not married but in a relationship with her.

Sophie Scott’s height and weight

She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 35-25-36 inches or 89-64-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Sophie Scott? She is an American former model well known as Mac Jones’ girlfriend. What is Sophie Scott's zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. How tall is Sophie Scott? The model is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Sophie Scott’s age? She is 23 years old as of 2023. How many siblings does Sophie Scott have? The Instagram star has three siblings, Stella, Sydney and Sammie. Who are Sophie Scott’s parents? She is the daughter of Nichelle and Shane Scott.

Sophie Scott is a former model and social media influencer. She has gained fame as Mac Jones' girlfriend since they started dating in 2019. She graduated from The University of Alabama, where she met her boyfriend.

