Marco Perego Saldana’s biography: who is Zoe Saldana's husband?

Marco Perego is an American-based Italian artist and film producer. He first gained prominence after film producer Gilda Moratti bought his art piece. Later, his fame skyrocketed when he married Star Trek actress Zoe Saldana.

The artist and his wife arrive at Jhpiego's Los Angeles Gala - Laughter Is The Best Medicine in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Marco Perego dreamed of becoming a professional footballer but opted to change his career after an injury. Currently, he is a revered artist and film producer. He is also a husband and proud father of three.

Profile summary

Full name Marco Perego Saldana Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Salo, Brescia, Italy Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality Italian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ezio Perego Relationship status Married Partner Zoe Saldana Children 3 Profession Former soccer player, artist, film producer Net worth $5 million

Marco Perego Saldana’s biography

Marco was born and raised in Salo, Brescia, Italy. He is the only child of Ezio Perego, his father. He grew up playing soccer and joined a Venice football club, where he played professional football until he was 21.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A severe leg injury forced him to abandon the sport and pursue a new career in America. He graduated from IULM University in Milan, Italy.

He is an Italian-American citizen of white ethnicity and currently resides in New York City, New York, USA.

How old is Marco Perego?

The artist is 43 years old as of 2022. He was born on 1 March 1979. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Actress Zoe Saldana and his husband attend the Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

What is Marco Perego’s job?

After quitting football, he commenced his career as an artist in New York, USA, in 2002. His art career did not pick up pace immediately, and he had to do odd jobs to earn a living. His career breakthrough came when renowned film producer Gilda Moratti purchased one of his paintings.

Marco Perego’s art gradually became noticeable. His art pieces are displayed in international art galleries such as Zurich’s Galerie Gmurzynska, the Museo Tuscolano, Art Basel, and the Royal Arts Academy. He also takes credit for painting the background for Dolce & Gabbana’s Where Fashion Meets Art campaign.

Besides art, he is a film producer recognised for producing films such as Keyhole Garden, Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story, and Me + Her.

What is Marco Perego’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the celebrity has an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, the information source is unofficial and, thus, unreliable. His major income sources are his thriving art and film production careers.

How did Zoe Saldana meet Marco Perego?

The duo’s first encounter was in a New York flight. After that, they felt a connection between them and started dating in March 2013. The couple wedded in June 2013 and has been together for nine years.

Does Marco Perego have children?

He shares three kids with his wife, actress Zoe Saldana. They first welcomed twins, Bowie Ezio and Zen, born in November 2014, and Cy Aridio, born in February 2017.

What is Marco Perego’s height?

Zoe Saldana’s husband stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Additionally, he weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Marco Perego

What is Marco Perego’s age? He is 43 years old as of 2022. He was born on 1 March 1979. What does Marco Perego do for a living? He is an artist and film producer. Previously, he played professional football. How much is Marco Perego worth? His alleged net worth is $5 million. Who is Zoe Saldana married to? The American actress is Marco Perego’s wife. Did Marco Perego take Zoe’s last name? After their marriage, he took her surname. How many children does Marco Perego have? They have three children, Bowie Ezio, Zen, and Cy Aridio. Are Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana still together? Yes, the couple is married and has been together for nine years.

Marco Perego enjoys a successful career as an artist and film producer. His artwork has gained worldwide recognition and also three film production credits. He is also known as actress Zoe Saldana’s husband.

READ ALSO: Carol Chaves’ biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Carol Chaves’ biography. She is an American content creator and social media influencer. She has captivated many people with his comedy and dance videos on social media.

Carol was born on 16 August 1999 in Minas Gerais, Brazil and was raised alongside her brother Ryan. She boasts a massive fan following on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. She currently resides in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Source: Legit.ng