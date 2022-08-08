Carol Chaves’ biography: age, height, siblings, net worth

Who is Carol Chaves? She is an American-based TikTok star and social media influencer. She gained prominence on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs, vlogs and dance and comedy-related videos. Her consistent and entertaining content has enabled her to acquire significant popularity on TikTok and across various social media platforms.

Carol Chaves is a popular social media influencer. She is part of the collaborative house called The Schnacky Fam, which consists of social media influencers such as Colby Schnacky, Ella Schnacky and Malik Brookins. She has also worked for various brands like Romwe.

Profile summary

Full name Ana Carolina 'Carol' Chaves Gender Female Date of birth 16 August 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Minas Gerais, Brazil Current residence Orlando, Florida, United States Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Ana Luiza Lanna Father Reginaldo Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $200,000 YouTube Carol Chaves

Carol Chaves’ biography

The social media entertainer was born in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She is multilingual and can speak Portuguese, Spanish and English fluently. She is a Brazilian national of Brazilian-Polish ancestry. She follows Christianity.

Carol Chaves' parents are Reginaldo and Ana Luiza Lanna Chaves. They met in Brazil and later relocated to Orlando, Florida, United States, when their daughter was 13. When it comes to Carol Chaves' siblings, she has a brother named Ryan.

How old is Carol Chaves?

The influencer is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 August 1999. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Carol Chaves famous?

Carol Chaves is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for sharing lip-syncs, vlogs and dance videos on TikTok, where she boasts over 2.3 million followers and 85 million likes.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 13 June 2013 with her debut video Target Challenge w/ Bestfriend GONE WRONG, which she uploaded on 16 September 2020. The channel contains challenges, pranks, reactions, vlogs and short comedy-related videos. As of 2022, the channel has more than 480 thousand subscribers.

She is also a popular Instagram personality with over 268 thousand followers. She uses the account to share her photos alongside her friends. She also promotes various brands such as Romwe, Beginning Boutique and Discovery Cove. In addition, her Twitter account has almost 4 thousand followers.

What is Carol Chaves’ net worth?

The TikTok star’s alleged net worth is approximately $200 thousand. However, this information is not official. Her main source of income is from her social media endeavours and brand endorsements.

Who is Carol Chaves' boyfriend?

The social media influencer is not dating anyone at the present; she is single and has never dated anyone before.

What is Carol Chaves' height?

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Carol Chaves

Who is Carol Chaves? She is a rising TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States of America. What is Carol Chaves’ age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 August 1999. What nationality is Carol Chaves? She is a Brazilian national. Did Carol Chaves have surgery? Yes, the social media entertainer had a medical procedure to reduce the size of her chest. Does Carol Chaves have a tattoo? No, she does not have any tattoos. What are Carol Chaves and Noah Schnacky known for? Carol hit the headlines in February 2021 when Noah showed how she changed the voice navigation on his phone and giving him directions. Are Carol Chaves and Colby dating? No, they are not. However, both are part of the Schnacky Fam and often make videos together. Does Carol Chaves have a sister? No, she has a brother named Ryan.

Carol Chaves is a rising TikTok star and social media influencer who has become popular because of her entertaining skills. She is best known on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs, vlogs and dance videos. She boasts a significant following on the account and other social media platforms.

