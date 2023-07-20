Pedro Pascal’s girlfriend history: who has the actor dated?

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean-American actor. He is widely known for starring in TV series such as The Mandatorian, Narcos and The Last of Us. Besides his success in the entertainment industry, fans have been curious about his dating life. Who is Pedro Pascal's girlfriend?

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Pedro Pascal made his acting debut in 1996 when he played Alex in the short film Burning Bridges. Today, he is a household in the film industry, with over 60 acting credits. Besides his onscreen success, is Pedro Pascal single or dating?

Profile summary

Full name Jose Pedro Balmaceda Pascal Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Santiago de Chile, Chile Current residence New York, United States Nationality Chilean-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Jose Pedro Balmaceda Riera Mother Veronica Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School Bradford School College Orange County School of the Arts, California and Tisch School, New York University Profession Actor Instagram @pascalispunk

Pedro Pascal's dating history

Who is Pedro Pascal dating? The actor has tried to keep his love life private but has been rumoured to have dated a few female celebrities. Here is what his dating history looks like.

Maria Dizzia (90s)

Maria Dizzia attends the 2018 Steinberg Playwright Awards at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

The famous actor was rumoured to be in a relationship with the American actress Maria Dizzia. She is famously known for her appearance as Polly Harper in the Orange Is the New Black series. Maria was born on 29 December 1974 in New Jersey, United States.

Maria and Pedro Pascal's relationship reportedly started in the 1990s after meeting on the set of Law & Order. Pedro played the role of kidnapper Reggie, while Maria was cast to play the role of Melinda. The two did not deny or confirm rumours.

The Orange Is The New Black star is currently married to Will Eno, a British playwright. They share a child named Albertine.

Lena Headey (2014)

Lena Headey attends a special "The Flood" screening at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photo: David M. Benettt

Lena Heady is a Bermudian-British actress, born on 3 October 1973. She is widely recognised for appearing in films and TV shows, like, Game of Thornes, The Brothers Grimm and Possession.

Speculations about their romance emerged after they became co-stars in Game of Thrones in 2014. Lena starred as Cersei Lannister, while Pascal played the role of Prince Oberyn Martell.

In 2014, the actress shared a photo of the two on her Instagram page with the caption, "Sunshine love." Pascal also posted their picture with the caption, "She makes me smell goofy," which fuelled the speculations.

According to The Daily Mail, Pedro referred to her as a good friend when asked about his relationship with Possession actress Lena in a Reddit Q&A.

Lena is one of my favourite persons. And she is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush. Talk about male or female, you’re going to get a crush on her easy.

In 2015, when Lena announced the pregnancy, rumours spread that Pascal was the father of her baby. She cleared the air by revealing that Dan Cuban was the father of her daughter. She is currently married to actor Marc Menchaca.

Sarah Paulson (2014)

Actors Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal attend the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

The Narcos star was also allegedly linked to actress Sarah Paulson. It was after being spotted several times spending time together. Nevertheless, the two are just long-term friends who first met in New York City as they were pursuing their acting careers.

When conversing in an interview in 2014, the two reminded each of the good memories of their friendship. Sarah is currently dating Holland Taylor.

Robin Tunney (2015)

Actress Robin Tunney attends Entertainment Weekly's 2016 Pre-Emmy party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Robin Tunney is former Pedro Pascal's partner. She is another actress romantically linked to the actor. Dating speculations about them emerged when they were filming together The Mentalist series. The two were also spotted at different events. In 2015, they attended Emmy Awards. They were also spotted having a sushi date in Los Angeles.

When a user of Reddit AmA asked Pedro about his appearance in The Mentalist series, he replied,

I had an amazing time with Robin Tunney, she is a new friend, and it was a really friendly set.

However, there were disparities as Robin was, at the time, Nicky Marmet's spouse. The pair engaged on 25 December 2012 while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro. Nick and Robin have two children together.

Who is Pedro Pascal's boyfriend?

Pedro does not have a boyfriend. However, there have been questions about his sexuality, with many claiming he could be gay. The speculations were prompted by his support for the LGBTQ community. In addition, he played the role of Oberyn in the Game of Thrones, who was LGBTQ.

FAQs

Who is Pedro Pascal? He is a Chilean-American actor. How old is Pedro Pascal? The entertainer is 48 years old as of 2023. He has born on 2 April 1975. Where is Pedro Pascal from? He was born in Santiago, Chile. Is Pedro Pascal married? No, he has never exchanged wedding vows with anyone. Who has Pedro Pascal dated? The actor has been allegedly romantically linked to Robin Tunney, Maria Dizzia and Lena Headey. Did Pedro and Lena date? The two are alleged to have dated in 2014, although they didn't confirm or deny the allegations. Is Pedro Pascal in a relationship? He is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single. Does Pedro Pascal have a kid? He has played a role of a father severally, but he does not have any children in real life.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Pedro Pascal's girlfriend is. He has been romantically linked with a few female celebrities but has never confirmed any relationship. The entertainer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

