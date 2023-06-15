Who is Allan Mueses? The story of Amara La Negra’s baby daddy

Allan Mueses is a professional real estate expert, developer, and entrepreneur from the Dominican Republic. He garnered media attention for his relationship with actress, singer, dancer and TV reality star Amara La Negra. Amara is widely recognised for starring on the VHI reality TV series Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Allan Mueses is a businessman who prefers to keep his love life private. According to his Instagram bio, Allan graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Business Management. He is a father of four.

Full name Al Allan De Los Santos Mueses Gender Male Date of birth 22 December Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence United States Nationality Dominican Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Marta Margarita Mueses Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Children 4 University Western Michigan University Profession Realtor, developer, entrepreneur Net worth $500,000

Allan Mueses' biography

The Dominican entrepreneur was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is a Dominican citizen of Hispanic ethnicity. What is Allan Mueses' age? His exact date of birth remains a mystery. But he celebrates his birthday on 22 December. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Allan's mother is Marta Marganta Mueses. He was raised alongside his three siblings, Laura, Gary and Ruddy.

The real estate expert graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and also acquired a master's degree in Business Administration.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also graduated from Western Michigan University-Haworth College of Business with degrees in Telecommunication and Information Management, Business/Office Automation/Technology/Data Entry.

Career

Allan is a professional realtor and entrepreneur. He is currently working in several companies, including ITLA, as a Network Specialist since June 2010 and at Ingredientes De Cibao as an Acesor Administrative since January 2013.

The realtor also works as a Tecnico en Red & Telecommunicaciones at Ministerio de Hacienda since March 2013. Additionally, he is the CEO of Soluciones Allan and Dream Big Construction Company.

What is Allan Mueses' net worth?

The realtor's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. His net worth is primarily attributed to his career as a realtor and other business ventures.

How did Amara La Negra and Allan Mueses meet?

The two initially met in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when Amara was on a trip to pursue her career in the real estate industry. They had an on-and-off relationship, as was revealed on season 4 of Love And Hip Hop Miami show, which aired in 2021.

Are Amara La Negra and Allan Mueses still together?

No. The two are no longer dating. In November 2021, Amara announced being pregnant with twins and revealed that she would raise them as a single mother. On 3 March 2022, the duo welcomed their twin daughters, Sumajestad Royalty and Sualteza Empress. The two seem to be co-parenting, as Allan shares photos of him with the twins on his Instagram page.

Amara La Negra's ex-boyfriend has two other daughters, Layla and Alanna, but the names of their mothers remain a mystery. Layla celebrated her 12th birthday in October 2022. Alanna is nine years old.

FAQs

Who is Allan Mueses? He is a professional realtor, developer and entrepreneur. When is Allan Mueses' birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 22 December. Where is Allan Mueses from? He was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Is Allan Mueses married? No. The realtor has never tied the knot with anyone but previously dated actress and singer Amara La Negra. Who is Allan Mueses' wife? The real estate expert is not married. Who is Amara La Negra's husband? The actress is known to have dated rapper Emjay Johnson and Allan Mueses, but none of the relationships led to marriage. How many children does Allan Mueses have? He has four kids, all daughters. What is Allan Mueses' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $500,000.

Allan Mueses is a Dominican realtor known for being Amara La Negra's baby daddy. While his relationship with Amara made him more famous, he has achieved much in his realtor career. Allan is the CEO at Soluciones Allan and Dream Big Construction Company.

