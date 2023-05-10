Meet Fielder Jewett, Hunter Doohan’s husband and movie producer

Hunter Doohan is an actor, writer, film director, and social media influencer from the United States. He is popularly recognised for his appearance as Tyler Galpin in the 2022 Netflix TV series Wednesday. Due to his popularity, his fans have been keen to know who he is married to. Discover all the details about Hunter Doohan’s husband in this article.

Who is Hunter Doohan married to? The American actor is married to Fielder Jewett. Apart from being famous as Hunter's husband, Fielder is also a celebrity in his own right. He is a film producer widely known for The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) and After You've Gone (2016).

Profile summary

Full name Fielder Jewett Gender Male Date of birth 6 December 1988 Age 34 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Chappaqua, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 6'2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Light auburn Eye colour Light brown Father F. Garrett Jewett Mother Doris Downes Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Hunter Doohan Education Wesleyan University, Loyola Law School Profession Film producer Net worth $400 thousand

Fielder Jewett's bio

Hunter Doohan's husband, Fielder Jewett, was born on 6 December 1988 in Chappaqua, New York, United States, to F. Garrett Jewett and Doris Downes. He grew up alongside his brother, Garrett Jewett.

What is Fielder Jewett's age? The film producer is 34 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 December 1988. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Educational background

According to Hunter Doohan's spouse's LinkedIn profile, he is a law student at Loyola Law School of Los Angeles and is set to graduate in 2024. He previously attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Film Study in 2011.

Career

Hunter Doohan's partner, Jewett' began his career in film production, working at Super Crispy Entertainment as an assistant producer. Later, he progressed to became a freelance producer.

According to his IMDb profile, he is the producer of the short film After You've Gone and the co-producer of Rosy and The Vanishing of Sidney Hall. He has also served as an associate producer of Bleeding Heart and Imperial Dreams.

When did Hunter Doohan get married?

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting through Tinder. However, they went public about their relationship in June 2018 after Hunter shared their first photo on his Instagram account.

The American actor later proposed to Fielder on 31 December 2020 in their apartment during the pandemic. Hunter Doohan's wedding took place in June 2022 in an outdoor ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Fielder Jewett and Hunter Doohan's marriage was officiated by Bryan Cranston, an American actor who starred alongside Hunter in the television series Your Honor.

The Truth Be Told star has since shared a photo of their special day on his Instagram account, which showed him and the film producer wearing black tuxes and bow ties. The caption of the photo reads,

Trying to sum up your wedding day in an Instagram caption is hard...It was absolutely the best day of our lives! Thank you to everyone who made it so special!

FAQs

Who is Fielder Jewett? He is a film producer famously known for being the husband of American actor Hunter Doohan. How old is Hunter Doohan’s husband? Fielder is 34 years old as of 2023. He was born in December 1988. What is Fielder Jewett's nationality? He is an American nationality. Where do Hunter Doohan and his husband live now? They reside in Los Angeles, California, USA. When did Hunter Doohan and Fielder Jewett's wedding take place? They wedded in June 2022. How tall is Fielder Jewett? He is 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres tall. What is Fielder Jewett's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of about $400 thousand.

Hunter Doohan's husband, Fielder Jewett, is an American movie producer and law student at Loyola Law School of Los Angeles. The two married in 2022 and are still together. They currently live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

