Who is Carlos Alman? Get to know more about Cardi B’s father

Carlos Alman is a New York City-based retired Dominican-American taxi driver. He is best recognised as the father of American rapper Cardi B. Even though he is a father of a prominent entertainment personality, he lives a private life out of the spotlight. The rapper occasionally mentioned him in her interviews, hence him gaining media attention.

Cardi B (L) and her father attend the CARDI B "Gold Album" Release Party at Moxy Hotel. Photo: Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Alman had lived a humble life as a taxi driver in New York City, but his prominence increased after it was revealed that he was US rapper Cardi B’s father. He still maintains a low profile, keeping his life out of the spotlight. What is known about the former taxi driver? Get to know more about Cardi B’s father.

Profile summary

Full name Carlos Almanzar Gender Male Date of birth 19 March 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality Dominican-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Esperanza Almanzar Relationship status Single Children 8 Profession Retired taxi driver

Who is Carlos Alman?

The retired taxi operator is a Dominican Republic native residing in New York City, New York, United States. His mother is Esperanza Almanzar. He moved to the United States in 1990 and settled in The Bronx, a neighbourhood in New York City.

When was Carlos Alman born?

The ex-taxi driver was born on 19 March 1958. He is 65 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Carlos Alman do for a living?

His current occupation is unknown, as he has been out of the public for a while. He was a taxi operator but has since retired. His daughter Cardi B once revealed that her parents had low-paying jobs from which they fended for their family’s needs.

Is Carlos Alman married?

Alman is seemingly not married at the moment. Since he has guarded much of his details, especially his love life, he is presumably single.

Who is Carlos Alman's ex-wife? He was previously married to Clara Mercedes Almánzar in 1991, but their marriage ended after the birth of their second child. Clara is a Trinidadian retired grocery store cashier. Carlos reportedly had a previous relationship before his marriage to Clara.

How many children does Carlos Alman have?

His most known children are Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, and Hennessy Carolina Almanzar, whom he had with his former wife, Clara. Rapper Cardi B was born on 11 October 1992, and Hennessy, a reality TV personality and social media influencer, was born on 22 December 1995.

Carlos reportedly has six children from his first marriage, daughters Nicauly Villalona and Maciel Almanzar, and four sons, but only Fernando Almanzar is known. His partner in the first marriage is unknown.

Recording artist Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

What is Carlos Alman’s height?

Cardi B’s dad stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Carlos Alman

Who are Cardi B's parents? The American rapper was born to Carlos Alman and Clara Mercedes Almánzar. When is Carlos Alman’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 19 March every year and was born in 1958. What is Carlos Alman’s age? The US rapper Cardi B's father is 65 years as of 2023. What is Carlos Alman’s nationality? He is a Dominican-American national. What is Carlos Alman’s ethnicity? He is of mixed ethnicity. Does Carlos Alman have a wife? The former taxi driver is seemingly not married. His ex-wife is Clara Mercedes Almánzar, famous as Cardi B’s mother. Who are Carlos Alman’s children? He has eight children; two with his ex-wife Clara and six from his previous marriage.

Carlos Alman is famous as Bodak Yellow singer Cardi B’s father. He is a former taxi driver residing in New York City, New York, United States. He reportedly has eight children.

Legit.ng recently published Brianna LaPaglia’s biography. She is an American podcaster and social media influencer who rose to prominence for sharing her hangover videos on TikTok.

Brianna LaPaglia is famous as Brianna Chickenfry. After gaining popularity on social media, she landed a job at Barstool Sports and dropped out of college. She hosts the Plan Bri Uncut and BFF podcasts. Brianna shocked her fans after announcing a breakup with her long-time boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng